The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced that 8,761 Saudi families benefited from housing support services during February 2026 in various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the "Sakani" program's efforts to enable Saudi families to own suitable housing and raise ownership rates to 70% to achieve the housing program's targets, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030. The number of families that moved into their first home during the same month reached 6,154 families, continuing efforts to expedite ownership procedures and enable eligible families to benefit from various housing solutions.

The ministry clarified that the total number of beneficiaries of housing support services since the beginning of the current year until the end of February 2026 reached 17,188 Saudi families, while the number of families that moved into their homes during the same period was 14,160 families, with an average daily execution of 507 contracts for housing products, reflecting the ongoing pace of housing empowerment and the acceleration of ownership procedures for Saudi families.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing indicated that the Riyadh region accounted for the highest percentage of total housing contracts during February, at 19%, followed by the Makkah region at 18%, and then the Eastern region at 13%. The remaining percentages were distributed among the other regions of the Kingdom, indicating the widening scope of benefit and the growing housing demand in various areas.

The ministry pointed out that the total number of supported contracts for beneficiaries since the launch of the "Sakani" program in 2017 until the end of February 2026 reached 1,023,653 contracts for Saudi families in various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the cumulative impact of the program in enhancing ownership opportunities and increasing home ownership rates among Saudi families.

It confirmed that the "Sakani" program continues to provide a comprehensive package of housing products that include ready units, units under construction within off-plan sales projects, in addition to the self-build product and residential land, offering diverse options that meet the needs and desires of Saudi families in various regions of the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that the housing system in the Kingdom is witnessing a transformation from focusing on providing "housing" as a residential unit to developing vibrant, integrated urban communities that offer services, facilities, and economic opportunities, enhancing quality of life and increasing the attractiveness of the housing sector both as an investment and in urban development. This is achieved through the development of housing projects according to modern urban models that contribute to stimulating economic activity in cities and improving land use efficiency, alongside strengthening partnerships with real estate developers and financing entities to support the growth and sustainability of the sector.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing explained that housing projects implemented in partnership with real estate developers, along with financing solutions provided in collaboration with financing entities and banks, have contributed to enhancing housing supply and expanding the ownership base, within an integrated system aimed at achieving sustainability in the housing sector.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to continue enhancing housing supply and launching more projects and housing options in partnership with the private sector in various regions of the Kingdom, contributing to meeting the needs of Saudi families and achieving balance in the real estate market, and supporting the housing program's targets aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudi families owning homes.