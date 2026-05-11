أنعش الرياض آماله في البقاء بدوري روشن السعودي، بعدما حقق فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه الفتح بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32.


وسجل مهاجم الرياض مامادو سيلا هدف المباراة الوحيد مع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني عند الدقيقة 47، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط غالية أبقت حظوظه قائمة في سباق البقاء.


ورفع الرياض رصيده إلى 26 نقطة في المركز الـ16، فيما تجمد رصيد الفتح عند 33 نقطة بالمركز الـ12.


ودخل الرياض المباراة بأسلوب هجومي منذ الدقائق الأولى، وفرض أفضلية ميدانية بحثاً عن هدف مبكر، لكنه افتقد اللمسة الأخيرة أمام المرمى، قبل أن يهدد البرتغالي أنطونيو توزي مرمى الفتح بتسديدة قوية مرت بجوار القائم عند الدقيقة 29.


وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول، كاد الفتح يخطف هدف التقدم بعدما أطلق القمري زايدو يوسف تسديدة قوية، إلا أن الحارس الكندي ميلان بوريان تألق في التصدي لها.


ومع بداية الشوط الثاني، نجح الرياض في ترجمة أفضليته، حين تابع مامادو سيلا كرة عرضية ولعبها مباشرة داخل الشباك على يسار الحارس الإسباني فيرناندو باتشيكو.


وكاد الرياض يعزز تقدمه في أكثر من مناسبة، لكن باتشيكو أنقذ مرماه من هدف محقق بعدما تصدى لمحاولة سيلا عند الدقيقة 59، ثم عاد وأبعد كرة خطيرة للبرتغالي لياندرو أنتونيس قبل أن يشتتها الدفاع.


في المقابل، حاول الفتح العودة إلى المباراة، وأضاع المغربي مراد باتنا فرصة محققة بعد انفراده بالمرمى، غير أن بوريان تدخل في الوقت المناسب وأفسد الهجمة، قبل أن يهدر الجزائري سفيان بن دبكة فرصة أخرى بعدما فشل في استغلال كرة داخل المنطقة عند الدقيقة 75.


وواصل بوريان تألقه في الدقائق الأخيرة، بعدما تصدى ببراعة لتسديدة قوية من باتنا، ليحافظ على تقدم فريقه حتى صافرة النهاية.