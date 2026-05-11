Al-Riyadh revived its hopes of staying in the Saudi Roshan League after achieving a valuable victory over its guest Al-Fateh with a goal to nil, in the match that brought them together this evening (Sunday) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 32nd round.



The Riyadh striker Mamadou Cila scored the only goal of the match at the start of the second half in the 47th minute, giving his team three precious points that kept their survival chances alive.



Riyadh raised its tally to 26 points in 16th place, while Al-Fateh's score remained at 33 points in 12th place.



Riyadh entered the match with an attacking style from the first minutes, imposing field superiority in search of an early goal, but they lacked the final touch in front of the goal, before Portuguese Antonio Tosi threatened Al-Fateh's goal with a powerful shot that went past the post in the 29th minute.



In stoppage time of the first half, Al-Fateh almost snatched the lead when the Cameroonian Zaidu Youssef unleashed a powerful shot, but Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan excelled in saving it.



At the start of the second half, Riyadh succeeded in translating its superiority when Mamadou Cila followed up on a cross and played it directly into the net to the left of Spanish goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.



Riyadh could have doubled its lead on several occasions, but Pacheco saved his goal from a certain goal after he blocked Cila's attempt in the 59th minute, then he returned to clear a dangerous ball from Portuguese Leandro Antunes before the defense cleared it.



On the other hand, Al-Fateh tried to return to the match, and Moroccan Mourad Batna wasted a clear opportunity after he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Borjan intervened at the right time and spoiled the attack, before Algerian Sofiane Bendebka wasted another chance after failing to capitalize on a ball inside the area in the 75th minute.



Borjan continued to shine in the final minutes, brilliantly saving a powerful shot from Batna, keeping his team's lead until the final whistle.