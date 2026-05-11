تتواصل لقاءات الإثارة والندية في دوري روشن السعودي بإقامة لقاءين مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، إذ يستضيف نيوم نظيره الشباب (7:50م)، فيما يحل الأهلي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على التعاون (9:00م)، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 لدوري المحترفين.

على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق التعاون لقاءه أمام ضيفه الأهلي بحثاً عن الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث لتعزيز موقفه من حصد المقعد الآسيوي، إذ يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 52 نقطة حصدها من 15 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات و9 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 57 وعليه 41 هدفاً.

فيما يدخل فريق الأهلي هذا اللقاء سعياً للفوز والمنافسة على وصافة الدوري، إذ يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 72 نقطة حصدها من 22 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات و3 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 62 وعليه 23 هدفاً.

ويقف التاريخ إلى جانب الأهلي، إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 29 لقاءً، تمكن الأهلي من الفوز في 13 لقاء، فيما فاز التعاون في 6 لقاءات، وتعادل الفريقان في 10 لقاءات، واستطاع هجوم الأهلي أن يسجل 55 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم التعاون 41 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، يخوض فريق نيوم لقاءه أمام ضيفه الشباب سعياً لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور وتحقيق الانتصار الغائب منذ 3 جولات، وكذلك لرد اعتباره من خسارة الدور الأول، كما يأمل لتحسين وضعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الـ8 برصيد 41 نقطة جمعها من 11 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات و12 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 40 وعليه 44 هدفاً.

فيما يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز الذي غاب 5 جولات؛ تعادل في 3 منها قبل أن يخسر أمام التعاون والنصر بنتيجتين كبيرتين، ويأمل في لقاء الليلة تعويض جماهيره بتحقيق الفوز وتحسين مركزه، إذ يحتل المركز الـ13 برصيد 32 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات و11 تعادلاً و15 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 40 وعليه 52 هدفاً.