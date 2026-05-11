The exciting and competitive meetings in the Saudi Roshan League continue with two matches taking place this evening (Monday), as Neom hosts Al-Shabab (7:50 PM), while Al-Ahli faces a tough challenge against Al-Taawoun (9:00 PM), as part of the 32nd round of the Professional League.

On their home ground and among their fans, Al-Taawoun enters their match against Al-Ahli seeking victory and the three points to strengthen their position for an Asian qualification spot, as they currently sit in fifth place with 52 points from 15 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, having scored 57 goals and conceded 41.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli enters this match aiming for victory and to compete for the league's second place, as they are currently in third place with 72 points from 22 wins, 6 draws, and 3 losses, having scored 62 goals and conceded 23.

History is on Al-Ahli's side, as the two teams have previously met in the Professional League in 29 matches, with Al-Ahli winning 13, Al-Taawoun winning 6, and the teams drawing 10 times. Al-Ahli's attack has managed to score 55 goals, while Al-Taawoun's attack has scored 41 goals.

At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Neom's team is set to face Al-Shabab, seeking to take advantage of the home ground and fan support to achieve a victory that has eluded them for 3 rounds, as well as to avenge their loss in the first round. They also hope to improve their position in the standings, currently sitting in 8th place with 41 points from 11 wins, 8 draws, and 12 losses, having scored 40 goals and conceded 44.

On the other hand, Al-Shabab enters this match searching for a victory that has been absent for 5 rounds; they drew in 3 of those matches before losing to Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr by large margins. They hope to compensate their fans tonight by achieving a win and improving their position, as they currently sit in 13th place with 32 points from 7 wins, 11 draws, and 15 losses, having scored 40 goals and conceded 52.