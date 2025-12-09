توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، الجوف تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض وتبوك كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الباحة مع فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-42 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى 48 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة ومن متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 10-32 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.