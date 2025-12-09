The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring dust and sand in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Ha'il, Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf regions, extending to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, while being light to moderate in parts of the Riyadh and Tabuk regions as well as parts of the Al-Baha region, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.

It was noted that the surface winds over the Red Sea are westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-42 km/h in the southern part, reaching 48 km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height ranges from one and a half to two meters in the northern and central parts, exceeding two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and from one to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts as well, towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 10-32 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.