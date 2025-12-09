توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، الجوف تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض وتبوك كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الباحة مع فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-42 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى 48 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة ومن متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 10-32 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring dust and sand in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Ha'il, Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf regions, extending to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, while being light to moderate in parts of the Riyadh and Tabuk regions as well as parts of the Al-Baha region, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.
It was noted that the surface winds over the Red Sea are westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-42 km/h in the southern part, reaching 48 km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height ranges from one and a half to two meters in the northern and central parts, exceeding two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and from one to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts as well, towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 10-32 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.