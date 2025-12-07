The King of Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, received Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan today (Sunday) at Al-Basman Palace, who presented his credentials as Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Extraordinary Commissioner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordan.

During the credential presentation ceremony, the ambassador conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and carried his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Crown Prince.

The King of Jordan praised the deep and distinguished fraternal ties that bind the two brotherly countries, wishing the ambassador success in his missions to enhance these distinguished relations in all fields.

The Jordanian honor guard saluted Prince Mansour bin Khalid, and upon his arrival at the Jordanian royal court, the Saudi and Jordanian royal anthems were played.

Present at the credential presentation ceremony were the Head of the Jordanian Royal Court, Yousef Al-Aysoobi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Ambassador, Mohammed Mouns, and the Saudi Military Attaché in Jordan, Colonel Rakan Ali Al-Mutairi.