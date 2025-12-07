استقبل ملك الأردن الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، في قصر بسمان اليوم (الأحد)، الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان، الذي قدّم له أوراق اعتماده سفيراً لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ومفوضاً فوق العادة للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأردن.

ونقل السفير، خلال مراسم تسليم أوراق الاعتماد، تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وحمّله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد.

وأشاد ملك الأردن بعمق الروابط الأخوية والمميزة التي تربط البلدين الشقيقين، متمنياً للسفير التوفيق والنجاح في مهماته لتعزيز هذه العلاقات المميزة في المجالات كافة.

وأدى حرس الشرف الأردني التحية للأمير منصور بن خالد، كما عزف لدى وصوله الديوان الملكي الأردني السلامين الملكيين السعودي والأردني.

حضر مراسم تقديم أوراق الاعتماد رئيس الديوان الملكي الأردني يوسف العيسوي، ونائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردني أيمن الصفدي، ونائب السفير محمد مونس، والملحق العسكري السعودي في الأردن العقيد ركن علي المطيري.