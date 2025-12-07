التقى الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المكتبات الدكتور عبدالرحمن العاصم، في مقر الهيئة، الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات ومؤسسات المكتبات (IFLA) شارون ميمس، ورئيس الاتحاد ليزلي وير، وذلك في زيارة رسمية تهدف إلى مناقشة واقع قطاع المكتبات واستكشاف فرص التعاون المشتركة.
تبادل خبرات
واستعرضت الهيئة خلال الزيارة جهودها في تطوير قطاع المكتبات والتحول الرقمي، وتسليط الضوء على أبرز منجزاتها المدعّمة بالأرقام، ضمن مساعيها للارتقاء من خلال مشاريعها ومبادراتها، بما يمكّن من تبادل الخبرات وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية تدعم التنمية الثقافية المستدامة.
The CEO of the Libraries Authority, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asim, met at the Authority's headquarters with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), Sharon Meems, and the President of the Federation, Leslie Weir, during an official visit aimed at discussing the current state of the library sector and exploring opportunities for joint cooperation.
Exchange of Experiences
During the visit, the Authority showcased its efforts in developing the library sector and digital transformation, highlighting its key achievements supported by data, as part of its endeavors to elevate through its projects and initiatives, enabling the exchange of experiences and building strategic partnerships that support sustainable cultural development.