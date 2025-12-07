The CEO of the Libraries Authority, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asim, met at the Authority's headquarters with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), Sharon Meems, and the President of the Federation, Leslie Weir, during an official visit aimed at discussing the current state of the library sector and exploring opportunities for joint cooperation.

Exchange of Experiences

During the visit, the Authority showcased its efforts in developing the library sector and digital transformation, highlighting its key achievements supported by data, as part of its endeavors to elevate through its projects and initiatives, enabling the exchange of experiences and building strategic partnerships that support sustainable cultural development.