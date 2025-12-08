هزت حادثة سير مروع أروقة الهيئات القضائية في مصر، بعد أن لقي أربعة مستشارين قضائيين مصرعهم، أمس (الأحد)، إثر تصادم سيارتهم الملاكي بسيارة نصف نقل على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي بمركز ملوي جنوب محافظة المنيا، ما أدى إلى اشتعال السيارة وتفحم الجثامين بالكامل.

وأسفرت الحادثة المرورية المروعة عن إصابة اثنين آخرين كانا برفقتهم بجروح خطيرة، في واقعة وُصفت بـ«المأساوية» حولت رحلة عودة من مأمورية عمل إلى نهاية مفجعة.

ووفقا لوسائل إعلام مصرية فإن المستشارين القضائيين الذين لقوا مصرعهم هم: المستشار محمد البكري، والمستشار مصطفى عصيدة والمستشار إسلام الكاشف والمستشار محمد عبدالناصر، كانوا يعملون بالدائرة الأولى مدني كلي بمحكمة ديروط، ويستقلون سيارة ملاكي في طريقهم اليومي من مقر عملهم.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغاً من مساعد وزير الداخلية لأمن المنيا، يفيد بوقوع الحادثة، وعلى الفور انتقلت قوات الأمن وفرق الإنقاذ إلى الموقع، وتبيّن أن التصادم العنيف بين السيارتين أدى إلى انحراف السيارة الملاكي واشتعالها فوراً، ما استغرق ساعات لإخماد الحريق وانتشال الجثامين المتفحمة.

وتم نقل الجثث إلى مشرحة مستشفى ملوي العام، بينما نقل المصابان إلى مستشفى المنيا الجامعي لتلقي العلاج، وتحرّر محضر بالواقعة مع التحفظ على السيارتين، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق لتحديد أسباب الحادثة، مع التركيز على السرعة الزائدة وعدم الالتزام بالمسارات.

تأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق سلسلة من الحوادث المرورية المميتة على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي (القاهرة-أسوان)، الذي يُعدّ واحداً من أكثر الطرق خطراً في صعيد مصر، حيث سجّل الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء أكثر من 1200 حادثة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، أسفرت عن وفاة نحو 800 شخص، معظمهم بسبب التصادم مع شاحنات النقل الثقيل.