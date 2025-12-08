هزت حادثة سير مروع أروقة الهيئات القضائية في مصر، بعد أن لقي أربعة مستشارين قضائيين مصرعهم، أمس (الأحد)، إثر تصادم سيارتهم الملاكي بسيارة نصف نقل على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي بمركز ملوي جنوب محافظة المنيا، ما أدى إلى اشتعال السيارة وتفحم الجثامين بالكامل.
وأسفرت الحادثة المرورية المروعة عن إصابة اثنين آخرين كانا برفقتهم بجروح خطيرة، في واقعة وُصفت بـ«المأساوية» حولت رحلة عودة من مأمورية عمل إلى نهاية مفجعة.
ووفقا لوسائل إعلام مصرية فإن المستشارين القضائيين الذين لقوا مصرعهم هم: المستشار محمد البكري، والمستشار مصطفى عصيدة والمستشار إسلام الكاشف والمستشار محمد عبدالناصر، كانوا يعملون بالدائرة الأولى مدني كلي بمحكمة ديروط، ويستقلون سيارة ملاكي في طريقهم اليومي من مقر عملهم.
وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغاً من مساعد وزير الداخلية لأمن المنيا، يفيد بوقوع الحادثة، وعلى الفور انتقلت قوات الأمن وفرق الإنقاذ إلى الموقع، وتبيّن أن التصادم العنيف بين السيارتين أدى إلى انحراف السيارة الملاكي واشتعالها فوراً، ما استغرق ساعات لإخماد الحريق وانتشال الجثامين المتفحمة.
وتم نقل الجثث إلى مشرحة مستشفى ملوي العام، بينما نقل المصابان إلى مستشفى المنيا الجامعي لتلقي العلاج، وتحرّر محضر بالواقعة مع التحفظ على السيارتين، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق لتحديد أسباب الحادثة، مع التركيز على السرعة الزائدة وعدم الالتزام بالمسارات.
تأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق سلسلة من الحوادث المرورية المميتة على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي (القاهرة-أسوان)، الذي يُعدّ واحداً من أكثر الطرق خطراً في صعيد مصر، حيث سجّل الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء أكثر من 1200 حادثة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، أسفرت عن وفاة نحو 800 شخص، معظمهم بسبب التصادم مع شاحنات النقل الثقيل.
A horrific traffic accident has shaken the corridors of the judicial authorities in Egypt, after four judicial advisors lost their lives yesterday (Sunday) when their private car collided with a pickup truck on the eastern desert road in the Malawy Center, south of Minya Governorate, which led to the car catching fire and the bodies being completely charred.
The tragic traffic incident resulted in two others who were with them sustaining serious injuries, in an event described as "tragic" that turned a return trip from a work assignment into a devastating end.
According to Egyptian media, the judicial advisors who lost their lives are: Advisor Mohamed Al-Bakri, Advisor Mustafa Asida, Advisor Islam Al-Kashef, and Advisor Mohamed Abdel-Nasser, who were working in the first civil circuit at the Dairout Court and were driving a private car on their daily commute from their workplace.
The operations room of the emergency services received a report from the Assistant Minister of Interior for Minya Security, indicating that the accident had occurred. Immediately, security forces and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and it was found that the violent collision between the two vehicles caused the private car to veer off and catch fire immediately, taking hours to extinguish the fire and retrieve the charred bodies.
The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Malawy General Hospital, while the two injured were taken to Minya University Hospital for treatment. A report was filed regarding the incident, and both vehicles were seized. The Public Prosecution has taken over the investigation to determine the causes of the accident, focusing on speeding and failure to adhere to lanes.
This incident comes in the context of a series of deadly traffic accidents on the eastern desert road (Cairo-Aswan), which is considered one of the most dangerous roads in Upper Egypt, where the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics recorded more than 1,200 accidents over the past five years, resulting in the deaths of about 800 people, most of them due to collisions with heavy transport trucks.