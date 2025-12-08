A horrific traffic accident has shaken the corridors of the judicial authorities in Egypt, after four judicial advisors lost their lives yesterday (Sunday) when their private car collided with a pickup truck on the eastern desert road in the Malawy Center, south of Minya Governorate, which led to the car catching fire and the bodies being completely charred.

The tragic traffic incident resulted in two others who were with them sustaining serious injuries, in an event described as "tragic" that turned a return trip from a work assignment into a devastating end.

According to Egyptian media, the judicial advisors who lost their lives are: Advisor Mohamed Al-Bakri, Advisor Mustafa Asida, Advisor Islam Al-Kashef, and Advisor Mohamed Abdel-Nasser, who were working in the first civil circuit at the Dairout Court and were driving a private car on their daily commute from their workplace.

The operations room of the emergency services received a report from the Assistant Minister of Interior for Minya Security, indicating that the accident had occurred. Immediately, security forces and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and it was found that the violent collision between the two vehicles caused the private car to veer off and catch fire immediately, taking hours to extinguish the fire and retrieve the charred bodies.

The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Malawy General Hospital, while the two injured were taken to Minya University Hospital for treatment. A report was filed regarding the incident, and both vehicles were seized. The Public Prosecution has taken over the investigation to determine the causes of the accident, focusing on speeding and failure to adhere to lanes.

This incident comes in the context of a series of deadly traffic accidents on the eastern desert road (Cairo-Aswan), which is considered one of the most dangerous roads in Upper Egypt, where the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics recorded more than 1,200 accidents over the past five years, resulting in the deaths of about 800 people, most of them due to collisions with heavy transport trucks.