بدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية، وضمن جهود التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب في بناء القدرات العسكرية للدول الأعضاء، وتعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات، ودعم الجاهزية الوطنية في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، وفق منهجية تدريبية احترافية ومعايير متقدّمة، أطلق التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب برنامجه في مجال الاستخبارات التكتيكية، وذلك في مقر التحالف بمدينة الرياض، ضمن برامجه الهادفة إلى تعزيز الجاهزية العملياتية، ورفع كفاءة الكوادر العسكرية والمدنية في الدول الأعضاء.

22 متدرباً من 11 دولة

ويُنفَّذ البرنامج على مدى 5 أيام، خلال الفترة من 7 - 11 ديسمبر 2025م، بمشاركة 22 متدرباً من العسكريين، يمثلون 11 دولة من الدول الأعضاء، هي: بوركينا فاسو، غامبيا، سيراليون، الأردن، نيجيريا، غينيا، ماليزيا، بنغلاديش، المغرب، باكستان، والسنغال.

ويتضمن البرنامج حزمة من المحاور التدريبية المتقدمة، تشمل التعريف بمفهوم دورة الاستخبارات التكتيكية، ومتطلبات دعم اتخاذ القرار، وآليات تنفيذ مهمات المراقبة والاستطلاع، إضافةً إلى أساليب تحليل المعلومات، وتقدير المواقف، وبناء النماذج العملياتية المستخدمة في العمل الاستخباراتي.

ويسعى البرنامج إلى تنمية مجموعة من المهارات النوعية لدى المشاركين، من أبرزها تحليل بيانات الاستخبارات، وتقدير المواقف الاستخباراتية، وبناء النماذج المخصصة لدعم العمليات العسكرية، بما يواكب التحديات الأمنية الحديثة.

رؤية إستراتيجية

وأوضح الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أن برامج التحالف التدريبية تأتي في إطار رؤية إستراتيجية تهدف إلى بناء قدرات مستدامة ورفع جاهزية الكوادر العسكرية في الدول الأعضاء، بما يعزز قدرتها على مواجهة التحديات والتهديدات الإرهابية بمختلف أشكالها.

وثمّن الدعم الكبير، الذي تقدّمه المملكة العربية السعودية –دولة المقر– لبرامج ومبادرات التحالف، مؤكداً أن هذه البرامج التدريبية تُنفّذ بتمويل كامل ومنح مقدمة من المملكة، في تأكيدٍ لدورها الريادي والتزامها الثابت بدعم الأمن والاستقرار، وبناء قدرات الدول الأعضاء في مواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف.