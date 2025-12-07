وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 1.900 كرتون تمر في مديرية الوادي بمحافظة مأرب، استفاد منها 11.400 فرد من الفئات المحتاجة والنازحة وذوي الإعاقة، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في اليمن للعام 2025م.
مساعدة المحتاجين والمتضررين
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المحتاجين والمتضررين في شتى بقاع العالم والتخفيف من معاناتهم.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 1,900 cartons of dates in the Al-Wadi district of Marib Governorate, benefiting 11,400 individuals from needy, displaced, and disabled groups, as part of the date distribution aid project in Yemen for the year 2025.
Assisting the Needy and Affected
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected in various parts of the world and to alleviate their suffering.