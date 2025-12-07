وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 1.900 كرتون تمر في مديرية الوادي بمحافظة مأرب، استفاد منها 11.400 فرد من الفئات المحتاجة والنازحة وذوي الإعاقة، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في اليمن للعام 2025م.

مساعدة المحتاجين والمتضررين


ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المحتاجين والمتضررين في شتى بقاع العالم والتخفيف من معاناتهم.