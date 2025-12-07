The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 1,900 cartons of dates in the Al-Wadi district of Marib Governorate, benefiting 11,400 individuals from needy, displaced, and disabled groups, as part of the date distribution aid project in Yemen for the year 2025.

Assisting the Needy and Affected



This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected in various parts of the world and to alleviate their suffering.