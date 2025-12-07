تقول شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز» الأمريكية، إنه في ظل الضغوط المالية الشديدة، التي تعاني منها صناعة السينما الأمريكية في هوليوود، يبدو أن السعودية ستكون الممول الرئيسي لمنع انهيار أكبر صناعة للسينما في العالم.

وتقود المملكة حراكاً كبيراً في مجالات صناعة الألعاب الإلكترونية، والسينما، والرياضة، والسياحة؛ في سياق خطة طموحة يقودها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بُغية وضع حد لاعتماد المملكة على مداخيل النفط وحدها، وتعزيز القطاع غير النفطي. وأوضحت «إن بي سي نيوز»، أن تمويل هوليوود نضب فعلياً من جراء أزمة وباء كوفيد 19 في عام 2020، وإضراب الممثلين وكُتّاب القصص والسيناريو خلال 2023، وانصراف الجمهور إلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. وقال المحامي المتخصص في شؤون الترفيه شويلار مور: المسألة بالنسبة إلى السعودية هدفها بناء صناعة السينما الخاصة بالمملكة، وهي تحاول الحصول على الخبرات والمختصين في هذه الصناعة. وتوجه عدد من أبرز نجوم هوليوود وخبرائها إلى المملكة لحضور مهرجان البحر الأحمر للفيلم، الذي يقام في جدة حتى 13 ديسمبر الجاري.