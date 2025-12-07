The American network "NBC News" states that amid the severe financial pressures facing the American film industry in Hollywood, it seems that Saudi Arabia will be the main financier to prevent the collapse of the largest film industry in the world.

The Kingdom is leading a significant movement in the fields of video game production, cinema, sports, and tourism; as part of an ambitious plan led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, aimed at reducing the Kingdom's dependence on oil revenues alone and enhancing the non-oil sector. "NBC News" explained that Hollywood financing has effectively dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in 2020, the strike of actors and screenwriters in 2023, and the audience's shift to social media platforms. Entertainment attorney Schuyler Moore stated: "For Saudi Arabia, the goal is to build its own film industry, and it is trying to acquire expertise and specialists in this field." A number of prominent Hollywood stars and experts have headed to the Kingdom to attend the Red Sea Film Festival, which is being held in Jeddah until December 13 of this year.