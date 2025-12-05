برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، احتفت الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية، بتخريج 12,591 متدربًا ومتدربة من برامج البورد السعودي وبرامج الأكاديمية الصحية لعام 2025، في احتفالية حضرها أسر الخريجين بجامعة الملك سعود.
وأكد وزير الصحة رئيس مجلس أمناء الهيئة فهد الجلاجل، بأن النمو الذي تشهده برامج البورد السعودي والأكاديمية الصحية، إحدى نتائج التحوّل الصحي، مشيرًا إلى أن الخريجين يمثلون مختلف التخصصات الصحية في برامج البورد السعودي وبرامج الأكاديمية الصحية لعام 2025.
وأشاد الجلاجل، بما وصل إليه البورد السعودي، الذي بلغ عدد خريجيه الدوليين منذ انطلاقة، أكثر من 3500 خريج وخريجة، في مختلف التخصصات الصحية.
من جانبه، أشار الأمين العام للهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية الدكتور أوس الشمسان، إلى تطور برامج البورد السعودي الذي بلغ عدد خريجيه 6900 خريج وخريجة في ثمانية برامجٍ تأهيلية نوعية.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties celebrated the graduation of 12,591 male and female trainees from the Saudi Board programs and the Health Academy programs for the year 2025, in a ceremony attended by the families of the graduates at King Saud University.
Health Minister and Chairman of the Commission's Board of Trustees, Fahd Al-Jalajel, confirmed that the growth witnessed by the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs is one of the results of the health transformation, noting that the graduates represent various health specialties in the Saudi Board programs and Health Academy programs for the year 2025.
Al-Jalajel praised the achievements of the Saudi Board, which has seen over 3,500 international graduates since its inception, across various health specialties.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dr. Osama Al-Shamsan, pointed to the development of the Saudi Board programs, which have produced 6,900 graduates across eight high-quality training programs.