Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties celebrated the graduation of 12,591 male and female trainees from the Saudi Board programs and the Health Academy programs for the year 2025, in a ceremony attended by the families of the graduates at King Saud University.

Health Minister and Chairman of the Commission's Board of Trustees, Fahd Al-Jalajel, confirmed that the growth witnessed by the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs is one of the results of the health transformation, noting that the graduates represent various health specialties in the Saudi Board programs and Health Academy programs for the year 2025.

Al-Jalajel praised the achievements of the Saudi Board, which has seen over 3,500 international graduates since its inception, across various health specialties.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dr. Osama Al-Shamsan, pointed to the development of the Saudi Board programs, which have produced 6,900 graduates across eight high-quality training programs.