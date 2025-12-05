برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، احتفت الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية، بتخريج 12,591 متدربًا ومتدربة من برامج البورد السعودي وبرامج الأكاديمية الصحية لعام 2025، في احتفالية حضرها أسر الخريجين بجامعة الملك سعود.

وأكد وزير الصحة رئيس مجلس أمناء الهيئة فهد الجلاجل، بأن النمو الذي تشهده برامج البورد السعودي والأكاديمية الصحية، إحدى نتائج التحوّل الصحي، مشيرًا إلى أن الخريجين يمثلون مختلف التخصصات الصحية في برامج البورد السعودي وبرامج الأكاديمية الصحية لعام 2025.

وأشاد الجلاجل، بما وصل إليه البورد السعودي، الذي بلغ عدد خريجيه الدوليين منذ انطلاقة، أكثر من 3500 خريج وخريجة، في مختلف التخصصات الصحية.

من جانبه، أشار الأمين العام للهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية الدكتور أوس الشمسان، إلى تطور برامج البورد السعودي الذي بلغ عدد خريجيه 6900 خريج وخريجة في ثمانية برامجٍ تأهيلية نوعية.