شدد ملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، على أهمية تعزيز التعاون الخليجي لتحقيق الأمن والازدهار المشترك بين دول المجلس.

وجدد أمام قمة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في دورتها الـ46، في العاصمة المنامة، أمس (الأربعاء)، التأكيد على أن «أمن وازدهار دول الخليج كل لا يتجزأ».

ولفت ملك البحرين، إلى السعي لمعالجة القضايا الإقليمية بما يخدم الاستقرار في المنطقة، مضيفاً أن دول مجلس التعاون تمكنت من صياغة نموذج تنمية متكامل يواكب تطلعات شعوبها.

وأكد ملك البحرين، أهمية استكمال خطة السلام في غزة لضمان الأمن والسلام على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.