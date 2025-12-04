The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, emphasized the importance of enhancing Gulf cooperation to achieve common security and prosperity among the member states.

He reiterated at the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the capital Manama yesterday (Wednesday), that "the security and prosperity of the Gulf states are an indivisible whole."

The King of Bahrain pointed to the efforts to address regional issues in a way that serves stability in the region, adding that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have managed to formulate a comprehensive development model that meets the aspirations of their peoples.

The King of Bahrain stressed the importance of completing the peace plan in Gaza to ensure security and peace at both the regional and international levels.