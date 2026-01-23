أظهرت بيانات منصة «جدارات» ملامح واضحة لسوق العمل في المملكة خلال الأسبوع الحالي، مع إعلان 2833 وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين توزعت بين القطاع الحكومي وشبه الحكومي والقطاع الخاص، في صورة تعكس اتساع قاعدة التوظيف وتنوع القطاعات والمناطق.
وبحسب البيانات، استحوذ القطاع الخاص على 2780 وظيفة، مقابل 41 وظيفة شبه حكومية و12 وظيفة حكومية، ما يؤكد الدور المحوري للقطاع الخاص في توفير فرص العمل، إلى جانب استمرار الجهات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية في طرح وظائف تخصصية نوعية.

الوظائف الحكومية: تخصصات نوعية في مواقع محددة

تركزت الوظائف الحكومية المعلنة هذا الأسبوع في مجالات إدارية وتقنية وصحية متقدمة، شملت البحوث، واستقطاب المواهب، وإدارة التراخيص، وإدارة المخاطر، والاستثمار، والابتكار، إضافة إلى وظائف فنية وطبية. وجاءت معظم هذه الوظائف في مدينة الرياض، مع حضور محدود في الظهران، ما يعكس تركيز الفرص الحكومية على المراكز الإدارية الرئيسة والتخصصات الداعمة للقطاعات الإستراتيجية.

القطاع شبه الحكومي: وظائف قيادية وتقنية وصحية

شهد القطاع شبه الحكومي الإعلان عن 41 وظيفة توزعت على عدد من الجهات، من بينها هيئات وطنية ومراكز متخصصة ومؤسسات صحية. وتنوعت الوظائف بين مناصب قيادية، وتخصصات في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، والتدريب وبناء المهارات، إضافة إلى وظائف صحية وفنية. وجاء التوزيع الجغرافي لهذه الوظائف ليشمل الرياض، ومكة المكرمة، وجدة، والمدينة المنورة، والطائف، وجازان، ونجران، وتبوك، والأحساء، ووادي الدواسر.

القطاع الخاص: 2780 فرصة وظيفية

تصدر القطاع الخاص المشهد بإعلان 2780 وظيفة، موزعة على مناطق المملكة المختلفة، بما يعكس طبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي في كل منطقة.
في الرياض، التي سجلت 1062 وظيفة، تركزت فرص العمل في قطاعات الخدمات المهنية والاستشارية، والتقنية والتحول الرقمي، والتسويق والمبيعات، والموارد البشرية، إضافة إلى وظائف الإدارة والتشغيل في عدد من الشركات والمؤسسات الكبرى.
وفي مكة المكرمة، التي شهدت 528 وظيفة، برزت قطاعات الضيافة والفنادق، والخدمات السياحية، والنقل، والتجزئة، والخدمات التشغيلية، والتسويق.
أما المنطقة الشرقية فشهدت طرح 416 فرصة وظيفية، فتركزت الفرص في قطاعات الصناعة والطاقة، والخدمات الهندسية، والسلامة المهنية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتشغيل الفني.
وفي عسير، التي سجلت 142 وظيفة، جاءت الوظائف في قطاعات السياحة الداخلية، والضيافة، والتجزئة، والخدمات التشغيلية، تزامنًا مع تنامي النشاط السياحي والتنموي في المنطقة.
وسجلت نجران 125 وظيفة توزعت على قطاعات الإنشاءات، والخدمات، والتجزئة، والتشغيل الميداني، فيما شهدت تبوك 124 وظيفة في قطاعات المشاريع، والمقاولات، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتشغيل والدعم.
وفي الجوف، التي أعلنت عن 102 وظيفة، تركزت الفرص في مجالات التقنية والزراعة والصناعات الغذائية والخدمات المرتبطة بها، بينما جاءت وظائف القصيم، البالغة 90 وظيفة، في قطاعات التجارة، والأغذية، والتوزيع، والخدمات.
أما جازان، التي سجلت 79 وظيفة، فبرزت فيها القطاعات الصناعية والخدمات اللوجستية والتشغيل، في حين توزعت وظائف المدينة المنورة، وعددها 70 وظيفة، على قطاعات الضيافة، والخدمات، والتجزئة، والنقل.
وفي المناطق ذات الأعداد الأقل، مثل الباحة والحدود الشمالية وحائل، تركزت الوظائف في أنشطة خدمية وتشغيلية تتناسب مع حجم السوق المحلي وطبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي فيها.
وتعكس بيانات «جدارات» هذا الأسبوع سوق عمل متنوعًا جغرافيًا وقطاعيًا، تقوده القطاعات الاقتصادية والخدمية والتقنية، مع توزيع واضح للفرص وفق الخصائص التنموية لكل منطقة. كما تؤكد الأرقام أهمية مواءمة المهارات مع احتياجات السوق، والاستفادة من تنوع المسارات الوظيفية المتاحة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، في ظل اتساع دور القطاع الخاص في خلق فرص العمل.