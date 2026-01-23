أظهرت بيانات منصة «جدارات» ملامح واضحة لسوق العمل في المملكة خلال الأسبوع الحالي، مع إعلان 2833 وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين توزعت بين القطاع الحكومي وشبه الحكومي والقطاع الخاص، في صورة تعكس اتساع قاعدة التوظيف وتنوع القطاعات والمناطق.
وبحسب البيانات، استحوذ القطاع الخاص على 2780 وظيفة، مقابل 41 وظيفة شبه حكومية و12 وظيفة حكومية، ما يؤكد الدور المحوري للقطاع الخاص في توفير فرص العمل، إلى جانب استمرار الجهات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية في طرح وظائف تخصصية نوعية.
الوظائف الحكومية: تخصصات نوعية في مواقع محددة
تركزت الوظائف الحكومية المعلنة هذا الأسبوع في مجالات إدارية وتقنية وصحية متقدمة، شملت البحوث، واستقطاب المواهب، وإدارة التراخيص، وإدارة المخاطر، والاستثمار، والابتكار، إضافة إلى وظائف فنية وطبية. وجاءت معظم هذه الوظائف في مدينة الرياض، مع حضور محدود في الظهران، ما يعكس تركيز الفرص الحكومية على المراكز الإدارية الرئيسة والتخصصات الداعمة للقطاعات الإستراتيجية.
القطاع شبه الحكومي: وظائف قيادية وتقنية وصحية
شهد القطاع شبه الحكومي الإعلان عن 41 وظيفة توزعت على عدد من الجهات، من بينها هيئات وطنية ومراكز متخصصة ومؤسسات صحية. وتنوعت الوظائف بين مناصب قيادية، وتخصصات في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، والتدريب وبناء المهارات، إضافة إلى وظائف صحية وفنية. وجاء التوزيع الجغرافي لهذه الوظائف ليشمل الرياض، ومكة المكرمة، وجدة، والمدينة المنورة، والطائف، وجازان، ونجران، وتبوك، والأحساء، ووادي الدواسر.
القطاع الخاص: 2780 فرصة وظيفية
تصدر القطاع الخاص المشهد بإعلان 2780 وظيفة، موزعة على مناطق المملكة المختلفة، بما يعكس طبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي في كل منطقة.
في الرياض، التي سجلت 1062 وظيفة، تركزت فرص العمل في قطاعات الخدمات المهنية والاستشارية، والتقنية والتحول الرقمي، والتسويق والمبيعات، والموارد البشرية، إضافة إلى وظائف الإدارة والتشغيل في عدد من الشركات والمؤسسات الكبرى.
وفي مكة المكرمة، التي شهدت 528 وظيفة، برزت قطاعات الضيافة والفنادق، والخدمات السياحية، والنقل، والتجزئة، والخدمات التشغيلية، والتسويق.
أما المنطقة الشرقية فشهدت طرح 416 فرصة وظيفية، فتركزت الفرص في قطاعات الصناعة والطاقة، والخدمات الهندسية، والسلامة المهنية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتشغيل الفني.
وفي عسير، التي سجلت 142 وظيفة، جاءت الوظائف في قطاعات السياحة الداخلية، والضيافة، والتجزئة، والخدمات التشغيلية، تزامنًا مع تنامي النشاط السياحي والتنموي في المنطقة.
وسجلت نجران 125 وظيفة توزعت على قطاعات الإنشاءات، والخدمات، والتجزئة، والتشغيل الميداني، فيما شهدت تبوك 124 وظيفة في قطاعات المشاريع، والمقاولات، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتشغيل والدعم.
وفي الجوف، التي أعلنت عن 102 وظيفة، تركزت الفرص في مجالات التقنية والزراعة والصناعات الغذائية والخدمات المرتبطة بها، بينما جاءت وظائف القصيم، البالغة 90 وظيفة، في قطاعات التجارة، والأغذية، والتوزيع، والخدمات.
أما جازان، التي سجلت 79 وظيفة، فبرزت فيها القطاعات الصناعية والخدمات اللوجستية والتشغيل، في حين توزعت وظائف المدينة المنورة، وعددها 70 وظيفة، على قطاعات الضيافة، والخدمات، والتجزئة، والنقل.
وفي المناطق ذات الأعداد الأقل، مثل الباحة والحدود الشمالية وحائل، تركزت الوظائف في أنشطة خدمية وتشغيلية تتناسب مع حجم السوق المحلي وطبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي فيها.
وتعكس بيانات «جدارات» هذا الأسبوع سوق عمل متنوعًا جغرافيًا وقطاعيًا، تقوده القطاعات الاقتصادية والخدمية والتقنية، مع توزيع واضح للفرص وفق الخصائص التنموية لكل منطقة. كما تؤكد الأرقام أهمية مواءمة المهارات مع احتياجات السوق، والاستفادة من تنوع المسارات الوظيفية المتاحة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، في ظل اتساع دور القطاع الخاص في خلق فرص العمل.
Data from the "Jadarat" platform has revealed clear features of the labor market in the Kingdom during the current week, with the announcement of 2,833 new jobs for Saudis distributed between the government, semi-government, and private sectors, reflecting the expansion of the employment base and the diversity of sectors and regions.
According to the data, the private sector accounted for 2,780 jobs, compared to 41 semi-government jobs and 12 government jobs, confirming the pivotal role of the private sector in providing job opportunities, alongside the continued efforts of government and semi-government entities in offering specialized quality jobs.
Government Jobs: Specialized Positions in Specific Locations
The government jobs announced this week focused on advanced administrative, technical, and health fields, including research, talent acquisition, licensing management, risk management, investment, and innovation, in addition to technical and medical positions. Most of these jobs were located in Riyadh, with limited presence in Dhahran, reflecting the concentration of government opportunities in major administrative centers and specialties that support strategic sectors.
Semi-Government Sector: Leadership, Technical, and Health Jobs
The semi-government sector announced 41 jobs distributed across several entities, including national authorities, specialized centers, and health institutions. The jobs varied between leadership positions and specialties in data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, training and skill development, in addition to health and technical positions. The geographic distribution of these jobs included Riyadh, Mecca, Jeddah, Medina, Taif, Jazan, Najran, Tabuk, Al-Ahsa, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.
Private Sector: 2,780 Job Opportunities
The private sector took the lead by announcing 2,780 jobs, distributed across different regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the nature of economic activity in each area.
In Riyadh, which recorded 1,062 jobs, job opportunities were concentrated in professional and consulting services, technology and digital transformation, marketing and sales, and human resources, in addition to management and operations positions in several major companies and institutions.
In Mecca, which saw 528 jobs, the hospitality and hotel sectors, tourism services, transportation, retail, operational services, and marketing stood out.
The Eastern Province witnessed the announcement of 416 job opportunities, with a focus on the industrial and energy sectors, engineering services, occupational safety, logistics, and technical operations.
In Asir, which recorded 142 jobs, positions were available in domestic tourism, hospitality, retail, and operational services, coinciding with the growth of tourism and development activity in the region.
Najran recorded 125 jobs distributed across construction, services, retail, and field operations sectors, while Tabuk saw 124 jobs in projects, contracting, logistics, and support operations.
In Al-Jouf, which announced 102 jobs, opportunities were concentrated in technology, agriculture, food industries, and related services, while jobs in Al-Qassim, totaling 90 positions, were in trade, food, distribution, and services.
In Jazan, which recorded 79 jobs, industrial, logistics, and operational sectors were prominent, while the jobs in Medina, numbering 70, were distributed across hospitality, services, retail, and transportation sectors.
In regions with fewer job numbers, such as Al-Baha, Northern Borders, and Hail, jobs were concentrated in service and operational activities that align with the size of the local market and the nature of economic activity there.
The data from "Jadarat" this week reflects a geographically and sectorally diverse labor market, driven by economic, service, and technical sectors, with a clear distribution of opportunities according to the developmental characteristics of each region. The figures also emphasize the importance of aligning skills with market needs and benefiting from the diversity of available career paths in various regions of the Kingdom, amidst the expanding role of the private sector in creating job opportunities.