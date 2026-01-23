Data from the "Jadarat" platform has revealed clear features of the labor market in the Kingdom during the current week, with the announcement of 2,833 new jobs for Saudis distributed between the government, semi-government, and private sectors, reflecting the expansion of the employment base and the diversity of sectors and regions.

According to the data, the private sector accounted for 2,780 jobs, compared to 41 semi-government jobs and 12 government jobs, confirming the pivotal role of the private sector in providing job opportunities, alongside the continued efforts of government and semi-government entities in offering specialized quality jobs.

Government Jobs: Specialized Positions in Specific Locations

The government jobs announced this week focused on advanced administrative, technical, and health fields, including research, talent acquisition, licensing management, risk management, investment, and innovation, in addition to technical and medical positions. Most of these jobs were located in Riyadh, with limited presence in Dhahran, reflecting the concentration of government opportunities in major administrative centers and specialties that support strategic sectors.

Semi-Government Sector: Leadership, Technical, and Health Jobs

The semi-government sector announced 41 jobs distributed across several entities, including national authorities, specialized centers, and health institutions. The jobs varied between leadership positions and specialties in data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, training and skill development, in addition to health and technical positions. The geographic distribution of these jobs included Riyadh, Mecca, Jeddah, Medina, Taif, Jazan, Najran, Tabuk, Al-Ahsa, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.

Private Sector: 2,780 Job Opportunities

The private sector took the lead by announcing 2,780 jobs, distributed across different regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the nature of economic activity in each area.

In Riyadh, which recorded 1,062 jobs, job opportunities were concentrated in professional and consulting services, technology and digital transformation, marketing and sales, and human resources, in addition to management and operations positions in several major companies and institutions.

In Mecca, which saw 528 jobs, the hospitality and hotel sectors, tourism services, transportation, retail, operational services, and marketing stood out.

The Eastern Province witnessed the announcement of 416 job opportunities, with a focus on the industrial and energy sectors, engineering services, occupational safety, logistics, and technical operations.

In Asir, which recorded 142 jobs, positions were available in domestic tourism, hospitality, retail, and operational services, coinciding with the growth of tourism and development activity in the region.

Najran recorded 125 jobs distributed across construction, services, retail, and field operations sectors, while Tabuk saw 124 jobs in projects, contracting, logistics, and support operations.

In Al-Jouf, which announced 102 jobs, opportunities were concentrated in technology, agriculture, food industries, and related services, while jobs in Al-Qassim, totaling 90 positions, were in trade, food, distribution, and services.

In Jazan, which recorded 79 jobs, industrial, logistics, and operational sectors were prominent, while the jobs in Medina, numbering 70, were distributed across hospitality, services, retail, and transportation sectors.

In regions with fewer job numbers, such as Al-Baha, Northern Borders, and Hail, jobs were concentrated in service and operational activities that align with the size of the local market and the nature of economic activity there.

The data from "Jadarat" this week reflects a geographically and sectorally diverse labor market, driven by economic, service, and technical sectors, with a clear distribution of opportunities according to the developmental characteristics of each region. The figures also emphasize the importance of aligning skills with market needs and benefiting from the diversity of available career paths in various regions of the Kingdom, amidst the expanding role of the private sector in creating job opportunities.