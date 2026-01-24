«زجاجة مياه» تكلف تشيلسي 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني

The English Football Association announced yesterday (Friday) that it has imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on Chelsea Football Club.

Details of the Incident

The FA had previously charged Chelsea for throwing a water bottle from the team's technical area towards the Aston Villa coaching staff during the celebration of the "Villans" after their 2-1 victory in the match held on December 27th as part of the English Premier League.

Chelsea's Admission

The FA clarified in an official statement that Chelsea admitted to the charge against them, and as a result, an independent regulatory committee imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on the club following a hearing.

Chelsea's Standing

Chelsea currently occupies the sixth position in the Premier League table with 34 points, accumulated from 9 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses.