«زجاجة مياه» تكلف تشيلسي 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني

أعلن الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، أمس (الجمعة)، توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي تشيلسي قدرها 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وكان الاتحاد الإنجليزي قد وجه اتهاماً لتشيلسي في وقت سابق بإلقاء زجاجة مياه من المنطقة الفنية للفريق باتجاه الجهاز الفني لنادي أستون فيلا، وذلك أثناء احتفال «الفيلانز» بالفوز بنتيجة 2-1، في المباراة التي أقيمت يوم 27 ديسمبر الماضي ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.
اعتراف تشيلسي
وأوضح الاتحاد الإنجليزي، في بيان رسمي، أن نادي تشيلسي أقر بالتهمة الموجهة إليه، وعلى إثر ذلك، فرضت لجنة تنظيمية مستقلة غرامة مالية قدرها 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني على النادي عقب جلسة استماع.
ترتيب تشيلسي
ويحتل تشيلسي المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ) برصيد 34 نقطة، جمعها من 9 انتصارات و7 تعادلات مقابل 6 هزائم.
The English Football Association announced yesterday (Friday) that it has imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on Chelsea Football Club.
Details of the Incident
The FA had previously charged Chelsea for throwing a water bottle from the team's technical area towards the Aston Villa coaching staff during the celebration of the "Villans" after their 2-1 victory in the match held on December 27th as part of the English Premier League.
Chelsea's Admission
The FA clarified in an official statement that Chelsea admitted to the charge against them, and as a result, an independent regulatory committee imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on the club following a hearing.
Chelsea's Standing
Chelsea currently occupies the sixth position in the Premier League table with 34 points, accumulated from 9 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses.