أعلن الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، أمس (الجمعة)، توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي تشيلسي قدرها 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وكان الاتحاد الإنجليزي قد وجه اتهاماً لتشيلسي في وقت سابق بإلقاء زجاجة مياه من المنطقة الفنية للفريق باتجاه الجهاز الفني لنادي أستون فيلا، وذلك أثناء احتفال «الفيلانز» بالفوز بنتيجة 2-1، في المباراة التي أقيمت يوم 27 ديسمبر الماضي ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.

«زجاجة مياه» تكلف تشيلسي 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني

اعتراف تشيلسي

وأوضح الاتحاد الإنجليزي، في بيان رسمي، أن نادي تشيلسي أقر بالتهمة الموجهة إليه، وعلى إثر ذلك، فرضت لجنة تنظيمية مستقلة غرامة مالية قدرها 150 ألف جنيه إسترليني على النادي عقب جلسة استماع.

ترتيب تشيلسي

ويحتل تشيلسي المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ) برصيد 34 نقطة، جمعها من 9 انتصارات و7 تعادلات مقابل 6 هزائم.