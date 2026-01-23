تعرض الفنان المصري محمد صبحي لوعكة صحية مفاجئة تمثلت في أزمة قلبية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أثناء تواجده بالقرب من المتحف المصري الكبير بمحافظة الجيزة.

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغًا يفيد بإصابة أحد الأشخاص بحالة طارئة على طريق القاهرة – الإسكندرية الصحراوي، لتتحرك على الفور قوات الأمن وسيارة إسعاف إلى موقع البلاغ.
الفنان المصري محمد صبحي

نقل الفنان للمستشفى

وكشفت التحريات أن المصاب هو الفنان محمد صبحي، حيث جرى نقله بشكل عاجل إلى أحد المستشفيات لتلقي الإسعافات والعلاج اللازمين، مع متابعة حالته الصحية.

شائعات الوفاة

وسبق أن رد محمد صبحي على الشائعات التي لاحقته بشأن وفاته، مؤكدًا أنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة نسبيًا، ومستنكرًا حالة الانسياق وراء نشر الأخبار غير الموثوقة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

تكريم سابق لـ"محمد صبحي"

يشار إلى أن مهرجان المسرح العربي، كرم سابقاً، محمد صبحي خلال دورته الـ16 والتي أقيمت في مصر، تقديرًا لمسيرته الفنية الحافلة وإسهاماته الاستثنائية في إثراء الحركة المسرحية العربية، ودوره البارز في ترسيخ قيمة المسرح كأداة للوعي والتنوير.