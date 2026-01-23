The Egyptian artist Mohamed Sobhi suffered a sudden health crisis represented by a heart attack today (Friday) while he was near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza Governorate.

The details of the incident go back to the operations room receiving a report about an individual experiencing an emergency on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, prompting security forces and an ambulance to immediately move to the scene of the report.



Transfer of the artist to the hospital

Investigations revealed that the injured person is the artist Mohamed Sobhi, who was urgently transferred to a hospital to receive the necessary first aid and treatment, with his health condition being monitored.

Death rumors

Mohamed Sobhi had previously responded to the rumors surrounding his death, confirming that he is relatively in good health and denouncing the tendency to spread unverified news through social media.

Previous honor for "Mohamed Sobhi"

It is worth mentioning that the Arab Theater Festival previously honored Mohamed Sobhi during its 16th edition held in Egypt, in recognition of his rich artistic career and exceptional contributions to enriching the Arab theatrical movement, as well as his prominent role in establishing the value of theater as a tool for awareness and enlightenment.