توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء مناطق المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، وحائل، وتبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية وتكون خفيفة على أجزاء من مرتفعات المناطق الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تؤدي إلى شبة انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الرياض.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 20-45 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، ومن متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحــر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، ومتوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.

فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية تتحول تدريجيًا جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة، مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.