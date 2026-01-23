The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions for today (Friday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the Medina, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders regions, extending to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, with lighter rainfall in parts of the highlands of the western and southwestern regions of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, leading to nearly zero visibility in parts of those areas as well as in parts of the Riyadh region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southwest to the northwest in the northern part at a speed of 15-40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and from the southeast to the southwest in the central and southern parts at a speed of 20-45 km/h. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate with wave heights and the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and moderate to rough in the central and southern parts.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the north to the northwest, gradually shifting to the south to the southeast at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part and from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and the sea condition is light with waves reaching rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.