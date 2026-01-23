توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء مناطق المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، وحائل، وتبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية وتكون خفيفة على أجزاء من مرتفعات المناطق الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تؤدي إلى شبة انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الرياض.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 20-45 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، ومن متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحــر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، ومتوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية تتحول تدريجيًا جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة، مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions for today (Friday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the Medina, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders regions, extending to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, with lighter rainfall in parts of the highlands of the western and southwestern regions of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, leading to nearly zero visibility in parts of those areas as well as in parts of the Riyadh region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southwest to the northwest in the northern part at a speed of 15-40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and from the southeast to the southwest in the central and southern parts at a speed of 20-45 km/h. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate with wave heights and the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and moderate to rough in the central and southern parts.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the north to the northwest, gradually shifting to the south to the southeast at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part and from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and the sea condition is light with waves reaching rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.