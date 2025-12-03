The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated by various countries around the world on December 3rd each year, enriches the understanding of disability issues and mobilizes local and international efforts to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities, activating their participation in society. This emphasizes the importance of integrating this group into all areas of social, economic, and educational life, and providing qualified environments that allow them to thrive and realize their potential.



The Kingdom participates with countries around the world in this important event, making the empowerment of persons with disabilities a central focus in improving the quality of life in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It emphasizes the development of accessible infrastructure, the implementation of initiatives, and the involvement of relevant associations and entities to serve this group. A series of awareness-raising events is organized to instill a culture of respect for human diversity and encourage volunteer and service initiatives that promote the principles of inclusion and equality, highlighting the important role of family, school, and the surrounding environment in providing a safe and stimulating environment for creativity.



Removing Obstacles and Achieving Aspirations



The Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities affirmed the Kingdom's role in caring for and supporting persons with disabilities, embracing this important segment and empowering them to achieve their aspirations for the future, improving their quality of life, and removing the obstacles and barriers that hinder their potential, while fully engaging them in all aspects of life and development.



The Authority works based on its mission to organize efforts and build an integrated institutional system to remove barriers for persons with disabilities and ensure their full empowerment in society without discrimination, guaranteeing their rights, enhancing the services provided to them, and providing necessary prevention, care, and rehabilitation measures, thereby promoting their independence and enabling them through comprehensive participation.



Developing Services and Raising Awareness of Rights



In conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Authority launched a campaign aimed at highlighting invisible disabilities such as psychological challenges, sensory difficulties, mild mobility impairments, and other conditions that are often misunderstood or overlooked in society.



It is worth noting that the events and activities offered to persons with disabilities aim to enhance their role in society and work on developing the services provided to them by various entities, while striving to shed light on the obstacles they face, in collaboration with different sectors, institutions, and associations related to serving this group. The campaign also aims to raise awareness of their rights and support their integration into society, facilitating their path to success and achievement.