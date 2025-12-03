أثرى اليوم العالمي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة الذي تحتفي به مختلف دول العالم في 3 ديسمبر من كل عام، تعزيز فهم قضايا الإعاقة وحشد الجهود المحلية والدولية لضمان حقوق ذوي الإعاقة، وتفعيل مشاركتهم في المجتمع، وذلك تأكيدا على أهمية دمج هذه الفئة في جميع مجالات الحياة الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والتعليمية، وتوفير بيئات مؤهلة تتيح لهم الازدهار وتحقيق إمكاناتهم.
وتشارك المملكة دول العالم في هذا الحدث المهم، وجعل تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة محورا رئيسا في تحسين جودة الحياة بما يتعايش مع رؤية المملكة 2030، والتركيز على تطوير البنية التحتية الميسّرة، وتنفيذ المبادرات وإشراك الجمعيات والجهات ذات العلاقة لخدمة هذه الفئة، إذ يتم تنظيم سلسلة الفعاليات التوعوية، لترسيخ ثقافة احترام التنوع الإنساني، وتشجيع المبادرات التطوعية والخدمية التي تعزز مبدأ الدمج والمساواة، وسط أهمية دور الأسرة والمدرسة والبيئة المحيطة في توفير بيئة آمنة ومحفّزة للإبداع.
إزالة العقبات والحواجز وتحقيق الطموحات
وأكدت هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة دور المملكة في رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة والاهتمام بهم، واحتضان هذه الشريحة المهمة وتمكينها من تحقيق طموحاتها نحو المستقبل، وتحسين جودة الحياة لهم، وإزالة العقبات والحواجز التي تحول دون إمكاناتهم، وإشراكهم بشكل كامل في جميع جوانب الحياة والتنمية.
وتعمل الهيئة انطلاقا من رسالتها المتمثلة في تنظيم الجهود وبناء منظومة مؤسسية متكاملة لإزالة الحواجز أمام الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وتمكينهم الشامل في المجتمع دون تمييز، وضمان حصولهم على حقوقهم، وتعزيز الخدمات التي تقدمها الأجهزة لذوي الإعاقة لهم، وتوفير سبل الوقاية والرعاية والتأهيل اللازمين، تعزيزا لاستقلاليتهم وتمكينهم من خلال مشاركاتهم الشاملة.
تطوير الخدمات والتوعية بالحقوق
وأطلقت الهيئة بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة حملة تهدف إلى تسليط الضوء على الإعاقات غير المرئية مثل: التحديات النفسية، والصعوبات الحسية، والإعاقات الحركية البسيطة، وغيرها من الحالات التي غالبا ما يُساء فهمها أو يتم تجاهلها في المجتمع.
يذكر أن الفعاليات والأنشطة المقدمة للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة تصب في تعزيز دورهم في المجتمع والعمل على تطوير الخدمات التي تقدمها الجهات لهم، والسعي لتسليط الضوء على العقبات التي تواجههم، بالتعاون مع مختلف القطاعات والمؤسسات والجمعيات ذات العلاقة بخدمة هذه الفئة، وتعزيز التوعية بحقوقهم ومساندتهم على الاندماج في المجتمع، وتسهيل طريقهم نحو النجاح والإنجاز.
The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated by various countries around the world on December 3rd each year, enriches the understanding of disability issues and mobilizes local and international efforts to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities, activating their participation in society. This emphasizes the importance of integrating this group into all areas of social, economic, and educational life, and providing qualified environments that allow them to thrive and realize their potential.
The Kingdom participates with countries around the world in this important event, making the empowerment of persons with disabilities a central focus in improving the quality of life in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It emphasizes the development of accessible infrastructure, the implementation of initiatives, and the involvement of relevant associations and entities to serve this group. A series of awareness-raising events is organized to instill a culture of respect for human diversity and encourage volunteer and service initiatives that promote the principles of inclusion and equality, highlighting the important role of family, school, and the surrounding environment in providing a safe and stimulating environment for creativity.
Removing Obstacles and Achieving Aspirations
The Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities affirmed the Kingdom's role in caring for and supporting persons with disabilities, embracing this important segment and empowering them to achieve their aspirations for the future, improving their quality of life, and removing the obstacles and barriers that hinder their potential, while fully engaging them in all aspects of life and development.
The Authority works based on its mission to organize efforts and build an integrated institutional system to remove barriers for persons with disabilities and ensure their full empowerment in society without discrimination, guaranteeing their rights, enhancing the services provided to them, and providing necessary prevention, care, and rehabilitation measures, thereby promoting their independence and enabling them through comprehensive participation.
Developing Services and Raising Awareness of Rights
In conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Authority launched a campaign aimed at highlighting invisible disabilities such as psychological challenges, sensory difficulties, mild mobility impairments, and other conditions that are often misunderstood or overlooked in society.
It is worth noting that the events and activities offered to persons with disabilities aim to enhance their role in society and work on developing the services provided to them by various entities, while striving to shed light on the obstacles they face, in collaboration with different sectors, institutions, and associations related to serving this group. The campaign also aims to raise awareness of their rights and support their integration into society, facilitating their path to success and achievement.