أثرى اليوم العالمي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة الذي تحتفي به مختلف دول العالم في 3 ديسمبر من كل عام، تعزيز فهم قضايا الإعاقة وحشد الجهود المحلية والدولية لضمان حقوق ذوي الإعاقة، وتفعيل مشاركتهم في المجتمع، وذلك تأكيدا على أهمية دمج هذه الفئة في جميع مجالات الحياة الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والتعليمية، وتوفير بيئات مؤهلة تتيح لهم الازدهار وتحقيق إمكاناتهم.


وتشارك المملكة دول العالم في هذا الحدث المهم، وجعل تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة محورا رئيسا في تحسين جودة الحياة بما يتعايش مع رؤية المملكة 2030، والتركيز على تطوير البنية التحتية الميسّرة، وتنفيذ المبادرات وإشراك الجمعيات والجهات ذات العلاقة لخدمة هذه الفئة، إذ يتم تنظيم سلسلة الفعاليات التوعوية، لترسيخ ثقافة احترام التنوع الإنساني، وتشجيع المبادرات التطوعية والخدمية التي تعزز مبدأ الدمج والمساواة، وسط أهمية دور الأسرة والمدرسة والبيئة المحيطة في توفير بيئة آمنة ومحفّزة للإبداع.


إزالة العقبات والحواجز وتحقيق الطموحات


وأكدت هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة دور المملكة في رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة والاهتمام بهم، واحتضان هذه الشريحة المهمة وتمكينها من تحقيق طموحاتها نحو المستقبل، وتحسين جودة الحياة لهم، وإزالة العقبات والحواجز التي تحول دون إمكاناتهم، وإشراكهم بشكل كامل في جميع جوانب الحياة والتنمية.


وتعمل الهيئة انطلاقا من رسالتها المتمثلة في تنظيم الجهود وبناء منظومة مؤسسية متكاملة لإزالة الحواجز أمام الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وتمكينهم الشامل في المجتمع دون تمييز، وضمان حصولهم على حقوقهم، وتعزيز الخدمات التي تقدمها الأجهزة لذوي الإعاقة لهم، وتوفير سبل الوقاية والرعاية والتأهيل اللازمين، تعزيزا لاستقلاليتهم وتمكينهم من خلال مشاركاتهم الشاملة.


تطوير الخدمات والتوعية بالحقوق


وأطلقت الهيئة بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة حملة تهدف إلى تسليط الضوء على الإعاقات غير المرئية مثل: التحديات النفسية، والصعوبات الحسية، والإعاقات الحركية البسيطة، وغيرها من الحالات التي غالبا ما يُساء فهمها أو يتم تجاهلها في المجتمع.


يذكر أن الفعاليات والأنشطة المقدمة للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة تصب في تعزيز دورهم في المجتمع والعمل على تطوير الخدمات التي تقدمها الجهات لهم، والسعي لتسليط الضوء على العقبات التي تواجههم، بالتعاون مع مختلف القطاعات والمؤسسات والجمعيات ذات العلاقة بخدمة هذه الفئة، وتعزيز التوعية بحقوقهم ومساندتهم على الاندماج في المجتمع، وتسهيل طريقهم نحو النجاح والإنجاز.