The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, made a phone call today to His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force of the State of Qatar.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the security challenges it faces, particularly in light of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.

Both sides emphasized the strong fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries and their commitment to continue developing coordination and joint cooperation, which contributes to reinforcing security and stability in the region and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.

The Minister of Interior also affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the sisterly State of Qatar and its backing for all measures taken to maintain its security and stability.