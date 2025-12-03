Member of the Shura Council, Dr. Asim bin Mohammed Mansour Al-Madhkali, praised the announcement of the state’s general budget for the upcoming fiscal year 1447 / 1448 AH (2026 AD), affirming that the contents of the budget announcement reflect, by God's grace, the extent of economic growth and prosperity in our country. At the same time, it highlights the significant efforts made by the leadership in recent years to anticipate the future of the country's economic growth through the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and to build an integrated system of financial legislation, strategic plans, and supportive policies to establish a national economy capable of overcoming crises with God's help, contributing to the advancement and development of our country, and achieving prosperity for citizens. This indicates that the state is moving steadily according to strategic plans that stimulate sustainable development across various regions of the Kingdom, especially as the Kingdom's Vision 2030 enters its third phase in 2026.

On this occasion, I extend my highest congratulations, accompanied by sincere prayers, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the trustworthy Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the esteemed Cabinet's approval in its session on Tuesday, 11 Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, corresponding to December 2, 2025 AD, held in Dammam, to approve the general budget for the upcoming fiscal year 1447 / 1448 AH (2026 AD).

He noted the statement of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, with the announcement of Saudi Arabia's 2026 budget, where he directed ministers and officials—each in their respective areas—to actively commit to implementing what the budget includes; from developmental and social programs and projects that contribute to achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, placing citizens and their services at the forefront of its priorities. This reflects the leadership's keenness and the government's commitment to enhancing economic growth and its diversification, expanding government spending on developmental and social programs, and achieving sustainable development.

He emphasized the statement of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, that the budget confirms that the interests of citizens are at the forefront of the priorities of the Kingdom's government, and that the significant achievements realized were due to God's grace and the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the efforts of the sons and daughters of the Kingdom. This confirms the continued efforts of the Kingdom's government to support economic growth and maintain the sustainability of public finances; enhancing the local economy's ability to face global fluctuations and challenges while maintaining the momentum of sustainable development.

Preliminary estimates indicated a growth in real GDP by 4.6%, driven by the growth of non-oil activities, which continued its pivotal role in leading economic growth, recording a growth rate of 4.8%.

Praising the government's diligence and interest in following up and urging ministries, agencies, and various government bodies to identify the needs of citizens, residents, and visitors, and to work on implementing projects that contribute to the quality of life for future generations and the prosperity, growth, and diversification of the economy, and financial sustainability, which emphasizes the previous and subsequent steps that the state has been keen to adopt and develop in managing public finances and their efficiency, while maintaining the achievement of the main targets of the vision, and enhancing the robustness and flexibility of the local economy to contribute to its sustainable growth and enable it to overcome the challenges and fluctuations of the global economy, and continue to focus on diversifying the economic base, stimulating investment through legislative enablers and supportive executive measures, and accelerating the pace of economic transformation.

He added: The steps and efforts made by the state rely on a system of work and institutional building for a robust economy for a prosperous homeland that ensures the future of our sons and daughters, utilizing an integrated system of programs and initiatives in various fields, where the total public expenditures of the state reached (1,312,800,000,000) one trillion three hundred twelve billion and eight hundred million riyals across various sectors, while the estimated public revenues of the state amount to (1,147,400,000,000) one trillion one hundred forty-seven billion and four hundred million riyals. This reflects the great interest in the journey of national economic growth.

Al-Madhkali stated that the budget figures approved by the esteemed Cabinet come to support and enable—by God's permission—many programs and initiatives and invest in the capabilities of its sons and daughters, achieve comprehensive development and leadership in various fields, and continue humanitarian work domestically and abroad as a duty and based on the principles and values derived from the noble religion, with an emphasis on raising the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to developing promising economic sectors, enhancing investment attraction, stimulating industries, and raising the percentage of local content and non-oil Saudi exports, which have witnessed growth in recent years reflecting a distinguished priority based on the state's care to enhance the enablers of the non-oil economy. He noted the statement of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, emphasizing the active and important role of the Public Investment Fund in supporting the achievement of the targets of Vision 2030 and developing strategic and promising sectors and building strategic economic partnerships that complement efforts to diversify the local economy and contribute to enhancing its robustness and the sustainability of public finances in the long term, in addition to the role of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds, which complement the role of the state’s general budget in stimulating growth and economic diversification.

Praying to God Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to continue to bless our country with security, safety, growth, and stability.