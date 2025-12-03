أشاد عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عاصم بن محمد منصور المدخلي، بإعلان الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي القادم 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م).، مؤكداً أن مضامين إعلان الميزانية العامة للدولة ترجمت بفضل الله حجم النمو و الازدهار الاقتصادي لبلادنا وأبانت في الوقت نفسه حجم الجهود الكبيرة المبذولة من القيادة في السنوات الماضية لاستشراف مستقبل النمو الاقتصادي للدولة من خلال رؤية المملكة 2030، و بناء منظومة متكاملة من التشريعات المالية و الخطط الإستراتيجية و السياسات الداعمة لبناء اقتصاد وطني قادر على تخطى الأزمات بعون الله، و الإسهام في دفع عجلة التقدّم والتطوّر في بلادنا، و تحقيق الرفاهية للمواطن، مما يدلل على سير الدولة بخطى ثابتة وفق خطط إستراتيجية محفزة لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة بمختلف أنحاء مناطق المملكة، لا سيما و أن رؤية المملكة 2030 تدخل في العام 2026 المرحلة الثالثة.

قائلاً: بهذه المناسبة أرفع أسمى آيات التهاني المقرونة بصادق الدعاء لمقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة إقرار مجلس الوزراء الموقر في جلسته ليوم الثلاثاء 11 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 2 ديسمبر 2025م المنعقدة في الدمام، لإقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي القادم 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م).

منوهاً بما تضمنه تصريح ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، مع إعلان ميزانية السعودية 2026 م، حيث وجّه الوزراء والمسؤولين -كلًا فيما يخصُّه- بالالتزام الفاعل في تنفيذ ما تضمنته الميزانية؛ من برامج ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ووضع المواطنين وخدمتهم في صدارة أولوياتها، الأمر الذي يعكس حرص القيادة والتزام الحكومة بتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي وتنوعه و التوسع في الإنفاق الحكومي للبرامج و المشاريع التنموية والاجتماعية و تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.

منوهاً بما تضمنه تصريح ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بأن الميزانية تؤكد أن مصلحة المواطن في صدارة أولويات حكومة المملكة وما تحقق من إنجازات كبيرة كان بفضل الله ثم بتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وجهود أبناء وبنات المملكة، مما يؤكد على مواصلة حكومة المملكة مساعيها لدعم النمو الاقتصادي والمحافظة على استدامة المالية العامة؛ بما يعزز قدرة الاقتصاد المحلي على مواجهة التقلبات والتحديات العالمية، مع الحفاظ على زخم التنمية المستدامة.

وقد أبانت التقديرات الأولية إلى نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي بنسبة 4.6%، مدفوعاً بنمو الأنشطة غير النفطية التي واصلت دورها المحوري في قيادة النمو الاقتصادي مسجلة نمواً بمعدل 4,8 %

مشيداً بحرص و اهتمام الحكومة بمتابعة وحث الوزارات والهيئات و مختلف الأجهزة الحكومية على تلمس احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، والعمل على تنفيذ المشروعات التي تساهم بجودة الحياة لمستقبل الأجيال وازدهار ونمو و تنويع الاقتصاد، و الاستدامة المالية، بما يؤكد على الخطوات السابقة و اللاحقة التي حرصت الدولة على الأخذ بها و تطوير إدارة المالية العامة وكفاءتها، مع المحافظة على تحقيق المستهدفات الرئيسية للرؤية، مع تعزيز متانة ومرونة الاقتصاد المحلي بما يسهم في استدامة نموه وتمكينه من تجاوز تحديات وتقلبات الاقتصاد العالمي، و الاستمرار في التركيز على تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية، وتحفيز الاستثمار عبر ممكنات تشريعية و اجراءات تنفيذية داعمة، وتسريع وتيرة التحول الاقتصادي.

وأضاف: إن الخطوات و الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة تتكئ على منظومة عمل وبناء مؤسسي لاقتصاد متين من أجل وطن مزدهر يتحقق فيه ضمان مستقبل أبنائنا وبناتنا، بتسخير منظومة متكاملة من البرامج و المبادرات في شتى المجالات المختلفة، حيث بلغ إجمالي النفقات العامة للدولة (1,312,800,000,000) ألفا وثلاثمائة واثني عشر مليارًا وثمانمائة مليون ريال على مستوى مختلف القطاعات، فيما تُقدّر الإيرادات العامة للدولة بمبلغ (1,147,400,000,000) ألف ومائة وسبعة وأربعين مليارًا وأربعمائة مليون ريال. مما يعكس الاهتمام الكبير برحلة نمو الاقتصاد الوطني.

وقال المدخلي: إن أرقام الميزانية التي أقرها مجلس الوزراء الموقر تأتي داعمة وممكنة ـ بإذن الله ـ للعديد من البرامج والمبادرات و الاستثمار في قدرات أبنائها وبناتها، وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة والريادة في مختلف المجالات، والاستمرار في الأعمال الإنسانية في الداخل والخارج إعمالاً للواجب وانطلاقاً من المبادئ والقيم المستمدة من الدين الحنيف مع الاهتمام برفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة إلى المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، بالإضافة إلى تطوير القطاعات الاقتصادية الواعدة، وتعزيز جذب الاستثمارات، وتحفيز الصناعات، ورفع نسبة المحتوى المحلي والصادرات السعودية غير النفطية والذي شهد منذ الأعوام الماضية نمواً يعكس أولوية متميزة تتكئ على عناية الدولة بتعزيز ممكّنات الاقتصاد غير النفطي، منوهاً بما تضمنه تصريح ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء من التأكيد على الدور الفاعل والمهم لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة في دعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 وتنمية القطاعات الإستراتيجية والواعدة وبناء شراكات اقتصادية إستراتيجية بما يتكامل مع جهود تنويع الاقتصاد المحلي ويُسهم في تعزيز متانته واستدامة المالية العامة على المدى الطويل، إضافة إلى دور صندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق التنموية التابعة له، المكمل لدور الميزانية العامة للدولة في تحفيز النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي.

داعياً الله تعالى، أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، و أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها و أمانها ونماءها و استقرارها.