تستعد المنظومة الثقافية لتمثيل المملكة في معرض «أرتيجانو آن فييرا» خلال الفترة من 6 - 14 ديسمبر الجاري في مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية؛ لتسليط الضوء على العمق الحضاري، والتنوع الثقافي السعودي، عبر جناحٍ وطنيّ يضمُّ عدة جهات وطنيّة ثقافية وسياحية؛ ليشكّل الجناح جسراً بين المملكة والعالم، ويسلط الضوء على تراث المملكة وثقافة المملكة الغنيّة، ويعكس دور الثقافة الريادي بوصفها أداةً للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب.

وتُشرِف وزارة الثقافة، على الجناح السعودي، وسط مشاركة عدة جهات من المنظومة الثقافية، وبمشاركة أكثر من 140 مشاركاً سعودياً في الجناح لهذا العام.

ثقافة فريدة

ويتزامن هذا المعرض الذي يُعدّ واحداً من أضخم المنصات العالمية التي تحتفي بالحِرف اليدوية، والفنون التقليدية، والطهي، هذا العام مع مبادرة «عام الحِرف اليدوية 2025» التي أطلقتها الوزارة احتفاءً بهذا العنصر الثقافي الفريد في الثقافة السعودية، لتُركّز في مشاركتها على إبراز الحِرف اليدوية.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في معرض «أرتيجانو آن فييرا» للمرة الثالثة على التوالي؛ بهدف تعريف الجمهور الدولي بالثقافة السعودية، وسرد قصة المملكة الثقافية والتاريخية للعالم، وترسيخ المملكة وجهة ثقافية عالمية، وتعكس حرص وزارة الثقافة على تعزيز التبادل الثقافي الدولي بوصفه أحد أهداف الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة، تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030.