The cultural system is preparing to represent the Kingdom at the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition from December 6 to 14 in Milan, Italy; to highlight the cultural depth and diversity of Saudi Arabia through a national pavilion that includes several national cultural and tourism entities. The pavilion aims to serve as a bridge between the Kingdom and the world, shedding light on the Kingdom's heritage and rich culture, and reflecting the pioneering role of culture as a tool for civilizational communication between peoples.

The Ministry of Culture oversees the Saudi pavilion, with the participation of several entities from the cultural system, and more than 140 Saudi participants in the pavilion this year.

Unique Culture

This exhibition, which is considered one of the largest global platforms celebrating handicrafts, traditional arts, and cuisine, coincides this year with the "Year of Handicrafts 2025" initiative launched by the ministry to celebrate this unique cultural element in Saudi culture, focusing on showcasing handicrafts in its participation.

The Kingdom's participation in the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition comes for the third consecutive time, aiming to introduce the international audience to Saudi culture, narrate the Kingdom's cultural and historical story to the world, and establish the Kingdom as a global cultural destination. It reflects the Ministry of Culture's commitment to enhancing international cultural exchange as one of the objectives of the national cultural strategy under the umbrella of Vision 2030.