شهدت المنطقة الشرقية اليوم انعقاد الجلسة الخامسة لمجلس الوزراء منذ بداية تاريخ انعقاد الجلسات خارج العاصمة، في محطة تعكس المكانة الإستراتيجية التي تمثلها المنطقة ضمن الجغرافيا الاقتصادية والتنموية للمملكة.

وتمثل هذه الجلسة الأولى برئاسة ولي العهد في الشرقية، بعد آخر جلسة عُقدت في قصر العزيزية بالخبر في أبريل 2019م، والتي ترأسها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

ويعود أول حضور لمجلس الوزراء في الشرقية إلى عام 2006م خلال عهد الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، عندما استضافت الجلسة الأولى في مرحلة كانت المملكة تعمل فيها على إعادة هيكلة قطاعاتها الاقتصادية وتوسيع نطاق التنمية. وبعد 3 سنوات، وفي عام 2009م، عقد المجلس جلسته الثانية في المنطقة، في وقت كانت تتسارع فيه المشاريع الحيوية في قطاعات الطاقة والصناعة والبنى الأساسية، وهو ما عزز دور الشرقية كأحد أهم روافد الاقتصاد الوطني. وفي عام 2016م، شهدت المنطقة جلستها الثالثة برئاسة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بالتزامن مع إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، وهو ما منح تلك الجلسة أهمية خاصة بوصفها جاءت في سياق الانتقال إلى التخطيط الإستراتيجي الشامل للدولة. وفي عام 2019م، عادت الجلسة الرابعة إلى قصر العزيزية بالخبر، وجاءت في مرحلة اتساع المشاريع العملاقة وبرامج التحول الوطني التي شهدت زخماً غير مسبوق.

وتأتي الجلسة الخامسة اليوم في ظل مرحلة جديدة تقودها الدولة ترتكز على تعزيز فعالية الأجهزة الحكومية ورفع كفاءة التنفيذ، ضمن إطار يهدف إلى تحقيق نتائج واضحة ومباشرة تنعكس على جودة الحياة وتحفيز الاقتصاد. وتمثل عودة مجلس الوزراء إلى الشرقية رسالة تؤكد استمرار منهجية متابعة المشاريع على أرض الواقع، وتكريس حضور المناطق في صناعة القرار الوطني، وتوسيع نطاق المشاركة في تحديد أولويات التنمية في مختلف القطاعات.

وتعزز هذه الجلسة، بمؤشراتها وتوقيتها، دور المنطقة الشرقية بوصفها محوراً اقتصادياً وصناعياً، وموقعاً أساسياً في رؤية المملكة التي تستعد لمرحلة ثالثة أكثر توسعاً ونضجاً في مسارها التنموي