The Eastern Province witnessed today the fifth session of the Council of Ministers since the beginning of holding sessions outside the capital, reflecting the strategic importance that the region represents within the economic and developmental geography of the Kingdom.

This session is the first chaired by the Crown Prince in the Eastern Province, following the last session held at the Al-Aziziyah Palace in Khobar in April 2019, which was chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The first attendance of the Council of Ministers in the Eastern Province dates back to 2006 during the reign of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, when the first session was hosted at a time when the Kingdom was working on restructuring its economic sectors and expanding the scope of development. Three years later, in 2009, the council held its second session in the region, at a time when vital projects in the energy, industry, and infrastructure sectors were accelerating, which enhanced the role of the Eastern Province as one of the most important tributaries of the national economy. In 2016, the region witnessed its third session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, coinciding with the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, which gave that session special significance as it came in the context of transitioning to comprehensive strategic planning for the state. In 2019, the fourth session returned to the Al-Aziziyah Palace in Khobar, occurring during a phase of expanding giant projects and national transformation programs that witnessed unprecedented momentum.

The fifth session today comes amid a new phase led by the state, focusing on enhancing the effectiveness of government agencies and increasing implementation efficiency, within a framework aimed at achieving clear and direct results that reflect on the quality of life and stimulate the economy. The return of the Council of Ministers to the Eastern Province is a message affirming the continued methodology of monitoring projects on the ground, cementing the presence of regions in national decision-making, and expanding participation in determining development priorities across various sectors.

This session, with its indicators and timing, reinforces the role of the Eastern Province as an economic and industrial hub, and a key location in the Kingdom's vision, which is preparing for a third phase that is more expansive and mature in its developmental trajectory.