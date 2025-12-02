The Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, confirmed on the occasion of the approval of the general state budget for the fiscal year (1447/1448 AH) 2026 AD, that the 2026 budget reflects the commitment of the Kingdom's government to prioritize the interests of citizens, and that the significant achievements made were thanks to Almighty God, then to the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the efforts of the sons and daughters of the Kingdom.



Vision 2030 enters its third phase in 2026



The Crown Prince explained that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 will enter its third phase in 2026, which calls for doubling implementation efforts, accelerating the pace of achievement, and increasing growth opportunities to achieve sustainable impact beyond 2030, and to consolidate the gains of national transformation for future generations. He pointed out that the structural transformation achieved by the Kingdom since the launch of the vision has contributed to improving the growth rates of non-oil activities, continuing to contain inflation at levels lower than its global counterparts, developing the business environment, enhancing the role of the private sector as an active partner in development, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global economic and investment hub.



Strengthening the local economy and facing global challenges



The Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom's government continues its efforts to support economic growth and maintain the sustainability of public finances; enhancing the local economy's ability to face global fluctuations and challenges while maintaining the momentum of sustainable development. This is achieved through the continued adoption of flexible and disciplined financial, economic, and social policies based on long-term planning, with a systematic use of sovereign financing tools according to the medium-term debt strategy framework.



Decline in Saudi unemployment and achieving real estate balance



The Crown Prince indicated that the Kingdom has made unprecedented strides in empowering youth, as the number of Saudi workers in the private sector has reached its highest level ever at (2.5) million employees. This has positively reflected in the continued decline of unemployment rates for Saudis, which reached a record low, surpassing the target of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 at 7%, increasing quality employment opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, alongside empowering Saudi women and enhancing their participation in various sectors. He affirmed the continued support for social support and aid programs directed at the most needy groups, as well as the ongoing efforts to achieve balance in the real estate sector to facilitate housing for citizens and residents. The percentage of Saudi households owning homes reached 65.4% by the end of 2024, exceeding the 2025 target of 65%, and enhancing investment opportunities to achieve the public interest of society.



4.6% growth in GDP and 4.8% in non-oil activities



The Crown Prince praised the positive indicators of the Saudi economy, which come as a continuation of the ongoing reforms in the Kingdom under Vision 2030; preliminary estimates indicate a real GDP growth of 4.6%, driven by the growth of non-oil activities, which continued its pivotal role in leading economic growth, recording a growth rate of 4.8%.



The Crown Prince stated: "The 2026 budget confirms the government's determination to enhance the robustness and flexibility of the local economy, contributing to its sustainable growth and enabling it to overcome the challenges and fluctuations of the global economy, by maintaining sustainable levels of public debt and building considerable financial reserves. The Kingdom continues to achieve its targets at local, regional, and international levels, occupying advanced positions in international indicators and rankings, and is focused on diversifying the economic base, stimulating investment, and accelerating the pace of economic transformation in line with the targets of Vision 2030."



“Public Investments” continue to achieve the targets of Vision 2030



The Crown Prince confirmed the continued support of the Public Investment Fund - as the investment arm of the Kingdom - in achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, developing strategic and promising sectors, and building strategic economic partnerships that complement efforts to diversify the local economy and contribute to enhancing its robustness and the sustainability of public finances in the long term. His Highness pointed to the role of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds, which complement the role of the general state budget in stimulating growth and economic diversification.



50.3% contribution of the private sector to GDP



The Crown Prince explained that economic reforms are ongoing to enhance the role of the private sector in supporting growth and economic diversification, as the private sector's contribution reached 50.3% of real GDP. He emphasized the continued work to achieve and implement programs and initiatives related to infrastructure development and improving the quality of essential services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors. He also affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining spending efficiency in the medium and long term to achieve a balance between development requirements and financial sustainability constraints, with the importance of continuing to adhere to spending efficiency, and the precise and transparent implementation of all items included in the budget, and completing the planned programs and projects in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.



Continuing humanitarian efforts domestically and abroad



In conclusion, the Crown Prince affirmed pride in the Kingdom's steadfast approach to investing in the capabilities of its sons and daughters, achieving comprehensive development, and leadership in various fields, while continuing humanitarian efforts both domestically and abroad; fulfilling obligations and based on principles and values derived from the true religion. The Crown Prince stated: "We will continue to move steadily towards achieving our goals, relying on Almighty God and placing our trust in Him."