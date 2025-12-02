أكد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة إقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي (1447 / 1448هـ) 2026م، أن ميزانية 2026م تعكس التزام حكومة المملكة بوضع مصلحة المواطن في صدارة أولوياتها، وأن ما تحقق من إنجازات كبيرة كان بفضل المولى عز وجل، ثم بفضل توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبجهود أبناء وبنات المملكة.
رؤية 2030 تدخل في عام 2026 المرحلة الثالثة
وأوضح ولي العهد أن رؤية المملكة 2030 تدخل في العام 2026م المرحلة الثالثة، الأمر الذي يدعو إلى مضاعفة جهود التنفيذ وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز وزيادة فرص النمو لتحقيق الأثر المستدام لما بعد عام 2030م، وتكريس مكاسب التحول الوطني للأجيال القادمة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما حققته المملكة من تحول هيكلي منذ إطلاق الرؤية أسهم في تحسين معدلات نمو الأنشطة غير النفطية، واستمرار احتواء التضخم عند مستويات أدنى من نظيراتها العالمية، وتطوير بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص ليكون شريكًا فاعلًا في التنمية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزًا اقتصاديًا واستثماريًا عالميًا.
تعزيز الاقتصاد المحلي ومواجهة التحديات العالمية
وأكد ولي العهد أن حكومة المملكة تواصل مساعيها لدعم النمو الاقتصادي والمحافظة على استدامة المالية العامة؛ بما يعزز من قدرة الاقتصاد المحلي على مواجهة التقلبات والتحديات العالمية، مع الحفاظ على زخم التنمية المستدامة، وذلك من خلال مواصلة تبنّي سياسات مالية واقتصادية واجتماعية مرنة ومنضبطة تستند على تخطيط طويل المدى، مع استخدام منهجي لأدوات التمويل السيادية وفق إطار إستراتيجية الدَّين متوسطة المدى.
انخفاض بطالة السعوديين وتحقيق التوازن العقاري
وبين ولي العهد، أن المملكة قد حققت خطوات غير مسبوقة في تمكين الشباب، حيث ارتفعت أعداد العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص لأعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق عند (2,5) مليون مشتغل، وانعكس ذلك بشكل إيجابي على استمرار انخفاض معدلات البطالة للسعوديين التي وصلت إلى مستوى قياسي، متجاوزًا مستهدف رؤية المملكة 2030 عند 7%، وزيادة فرص التوظيف النوعية، ودعم ريادة الأعمال، إلى جانب تمكين المرأة السعودية وتعزيز مشاركتها في مختلف القطاعات، مؤكدًا استمرار دعم برامج منظومة الدعم والإعانات الاجتماعية وتوجيهها للفئات الأكثر حاجة، وكذلك الاستمرار في تحقيق التوازن في القطاع العقاري بهدف تسهيل تأمين السكن للمواطنين والمقيمين والتيسير عليهم، إذ بلغت نسبة تملك الأسر السعودية للمساكن 65,4% بنهاية عام 2024م، متجاوزة مستهدف عام 2025م البالغ 65%، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار بما يحقق المصلحة العامة للمجتمع.
4.6 % نمو للناتج المحلي و4.8 % للأنشطة غير النفطة
وأشاد ولي العهد بالمؤشرات الإيجابية للاقتصاد السعودي التي تأتي امتدادًا للإصلاحات المستمرة في المملكة في ظل رؤية 2030؛ إذ تشير التقديرات الأولية إلى نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي بنسبة 4,6%، مدفوعًا بنمو الأنشطة غير النفطية التي واصلت دورها المحوري في قيادة النمو الاقتصادي مسجلةً نموًا بمعدل 4,8%.
وقال ولي العهد: «إن ميزانية 2026م تؤكد عزم الحكومة على تعزيز متانة ومرونة الاقتصاد المحلي بما يسهم في استدامة نموه وتمكينه من تجاوز تحديات وتقلبات الاقتصاد العالمي، وذلك من خلال المحافظة على مستويات مستدامة من الدَّين العام وتكوين احتياطيات مالية معتبرة، وأن المملكة تواصل تحقيق مستهدفاتها على المستويات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية، وتتبوأ مراكز متقدمة في المؤشرات والتصنيفات الدولية، وأن المملكة مستمرة في التركيز على تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية، وتحفيز الاستثمار، وتسريع وتيرة التحول الاقتصادي بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030».
«الاستثمارات العامة» يواصل تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030
وأكد ولي العهد مواصلة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة -بوصفه الذراع الاستثماري في المملكة- دعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتنمية القطاعات الإستراتيجية والواعدة وبناء شراكات اقتصادية إستراتيجية بما يتكامل مع جهود تنويع الاقتصاد المحلي ويُسهم في تعزيز متانته واستدامة المالية العامة على المدى الطويل، مشيرًا سموه إلى دور صندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق التنموية التابعة له، المكمّل لدور الميزانية العامة للدولة في تحفيز النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي.
50,3 % مساهمة القطاع الخاص من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي
وأوضح ولي العهد، أن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية مستمرة لتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص في دعم النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي، حيث سجلت مساهمة القطاع الخاص 50,3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، مؤكدًا مواصلة العمل على تحقيق وتنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات المتعلقة بتطوير البنية التحتية، ورفع جودة الخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، كما أكد التزام الحكومة بالمحافظة على كفاءة الإنفاق على المديين المتوسط والطويل بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات التنمية ومحددات الاستدامة المالية، مع أهمية مواصلة الالتزام بكفاءة الإنفاق، والتنفيذ المتقن والشفاف لجميع البنود الواردة في الميزانية، وإتمام البرامج والمشاريع المخطط لها في برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.
استمرار الأعمال الإنسانية في الداخل والخارج
وفي ختام تصريحه، أكّد ولي العهد الاعتزاز بنهج المملكة الراسخ في الاستثمار في قدرات أبنائها وبناتها، وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة، والريادة في مختلف المجالات، والاستمرار في الأعمال الإنسانية في الداخل والخارج؛ إعمالًا للواجب وانطلاقًا من المبادئ والقيم المستمدة من الدين الحنيف، وقال ولي العهد: «إننا سنواصل المسير بثبات نحو تحقيق أهدافنا، مستعينين بالمولى عز وجل ومتوكلين عليه».
The Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, confirmed on the occasion of the approval of the general state budget for the fiscal year (1447/1448 AH) 2026 AD, that the 2026 budget reflects the commitment of the Kingdom's government to prioritize the interests of citizens, and that the significant achievements made were thanks to Almighty God, then to the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the efforts of the sons and daughters of the Kingdom.
Vision 2030 enters its third phase in 2026
The Crown Prince explained that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 will enter its third phase in 2026, which calls for doubling implementation efforts, accelerating the pace of achievement, and increasing growth opportunities to achieve sustainable impact beyond 2030, and to consolidate the gains of national transformation for future generations. He pointed out that the structural transformation achieved by the Kingdom since the launch of the vision has contributed to improving the growth rates of non-oil activities, continuing to contain inflation at levels lower than its global counterparts, developing the business environment, enhancing the role of the private sector as an active partner in development, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global economic and investment hub.
Strengthening the local economy and facing global challenges
The Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom's government continues its efforts to support economic growth and maintain the sustainability of public finances; enhancing the local economy's ability to face global fluctuations and challenges while maintaining the momentum of sustainable development. This is achieved through the continued adoption of flexible and disciplined financial, economic, and social policies based on long-term planning, with a systematic use of sovereign financing tools according to the medium-term debt strategy framework.
Decline in Saudi unemployment and achieving real estate balance
The Crown Prince indicated that the Kingdom has made unprecedented strides in empowering youth, as the number of Saudi workers in the private sector has reached its highest level ever at (2.5) million employees. This has positively reflected in the continued decline of unemployment rates for Saudis, which reached a record low, surpassing the target of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 at 7%, increasing quality employment opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, alongside empowering Saudi women and enhancing their participation in various sectors. He affirmed the continued support for social support and aid programs directed at the most needy groups, as well as the ongoing efforts to achieve balance in the real estate sector to facilitate housing for citizens and residents. The percentage of Saudi households owning homes reached 65.4% by the end of 2024, exceeding the 2025 target of 65%, and enhancing investment opportunities to achieve the public interest of society.
4.6% growth in GDP and 4.8% in non-oil activities
The Crown Prince praised the positive indicators of the Saudi economy, which come as a continuation of the ongoing reforms in the Kingdom under Vision 2030; preliminary estimates indicate a real GDP growth of 4.6%, driven by the growth of non-oil activities, which continued its pivotal role in leading economic growth, recording a growth rate of 4.8%.
The Crown Prince stated: "The 2026 budget confirms the government's determination to enhance the robustness and flexibility of the local economy, contributing to its sustainable growth and enabling it to overcome the challenges and fluctuations of the global economy, by maintaining sustainable levels of public debt and building considerable financial reserves. The Kingdom continues to achieve its targets at local, regional, and international levels, occupying advanced positions in international indicators and rankings, and is focused on diversifying the economic base, stimulating investment, and accelerating the pace of economic transformation in line with the targets of Vision 2030."
“Public Investments” continue to achieve the targets of Vision 2030
The Crown Prince confirmed the continued support of the Public Investment Fund - as the investment arm of the Kingdom - in achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, developing strategic and promising sectors, and building strategic economic partnerships that complement efforts to diversify the local economy and contribute to enhancing its robustness and the sustainability of public finances in the long term. His Highness pointed to the role of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds, which complement the role of the general state budget in stimulating growth and economic diversification.
50.3% contribution of the private sector to GDP
The Crown Prince explained that economic reforms are ongoing to enhance the role of the private sector in supporting growth and economic diversification, as the private sector's contribution reached 50.3% of real GDP. He emphasized the continued work to achieve and implement programs and initiatives related to infrastructure development and improving the quality of essential services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors. He also affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining spending efficiency in the medium and long term to achieve a balance between development requirements and financial sustainability constraints, with the importance of continuing to adhere to spending efficiency, and the precise and transparent implementation of all items included in the budget, and completing the planned programs and projects in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.
Continuing humanitarian efforts domestically and abroad
In conclusion, the Crown Prince affirmed pride in the Kingdom's steadfast approach to investing in the capabilities of its sons and daughters, achieving comprehensive development, and leadership in various fields, while continuing humanitarian efforts both domestically and abroad; fulfilling obligations and based on principles and values derived from the true religion. The Crown Prince stated: "We will continue to move steadily towards achieving our goals, relying on Almighty God and placing our trust in Him."