أكد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة إقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي (1447 / 1448هـ) 2026م، أن ميزانية 2026م تعكس التزام حكومة المملكة بوضع مصلحة المواطن في صدارة أولوياتها، وأن ما تحقق من إنجازات كبيرة كان بفضل المولى عز وجل، ثم بفضل توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبجهود أبناء وبنات المملكة.

ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، خلال ترؤوسه جلسة مجلس الوزراء، بمناسبة إقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي (1447 / 1448هـ) 2026م. (واس).


رؤية 2030 تدخل في عام 2026 المرحلة الثالثة


وأوضح ولي العهد أن رؤية المملكة 2030 تدخل في العام 2026م المرحلة الثالثة، الأمر الذي يدعو إلى مضاعفة جهود التنفيذ وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز وزيادة فرص النمو لتحقيق الأثر المستدام لما بعد عام 2030م، وتكريس مكاسب التحول الوطني للأجيال القادمة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما حققته المملكة من تحول هيكلي منذ إطلاق الرؤية أسهم في تحسين معدلات نمو الأنشطة غير النفطية، واستمرار احتواء التضخم عند مستويات أدنى من نظيراتها العالمية، وتطوير بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص ليكون شريكًا فاعلًا في التنمية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزًا اقتصاديًا واستثماريًا عالميًا.

تعزيز الاقتصاد المحلي ومواجهة التحديات العالمية


وأكد ولي العهد أن حكومة المملكة تواصل مساعيها لدعم النمو الاقتصادي والمحافظة على استدامة المالية العامة؛ بما يعزز من قدرة الاقتصاد المحلي على مواجهة التقلبات والتحديات العالمية، مع الحفاظ على زخم التنمية المستدامة، وذلك من خلال مواصلة تبنّي سياسات مالية واقتصادية واجتماعية مرنة ومنضبطة تستند على تخطيط طويل المدى، مع استخدام منهجي لأدوات التمويل السيادية وفق إطار إستراتيجية الدَّين متوسطة المدى.

انخفاض بطالة السعوديين وتحقيق التوازن العقاري


وبين ولي العهد، أن المملكة قد حققت خطوات غير مسبوقة في تمكين الشباب، حيث ارتفعت أعداد العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص لأعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق عند (2,5) مليون مشتغل، وانعكس ذلك بشكل إيجابي على استمرار انخفاض معدلات البطالة للسعوديين التي وصلت إلى مستوى قياسي، متجاوزًا مستهدف رؤية المملكة 2030 عند 7%، وزيادة فرص التوظيف النوعية، ودعم ريادة الأعمال، إلى جانب تمكين المرأة السعودية وتعزيز مشاركتها في مختلف القطاعات، مؤكدًا استمرار دعم برامج منظومة الدعم والإعانات الاجتماعية وتوجيهها للفئات الأكثر حاجة، وكذلك الاستمرار في تحقيق التوازن في القطاع العقاري بهدف تسهيل تأمين السكن للمواطنين والمقيمين والتيسير عليهم، إذ بلغت نسبة تملك الأسر السعودية للمساكن 65,4% بنهاية عام 2024م، متجاوزة مستهدف عام 2025م البالغ 65%، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار بما يحقق المصلحة العامة للمجتمع.


4.6 % نمو للناتج المحلي و4.8 % للأنشطة غير النفطة


وأشاد ولي العهد بالمؤشرات الإيجابية للاقتصاد السعودي التي تأتي امتدادًا للإصلاحات المستمرة في المملكة في ظل رؤية 2030؛ إذ تشير التقديرات الأولية إلى نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي بنسبة 4,6%، مدفوعًا بنمو الأنشطة غير النفطية التي واصلت دورها المحوري في قيادة النمو الاقتصادي مسجلةً نموًا بمعدل 4,8%.


وقال ولي العهد: «إن ميزانية 2026م تؤكد عزم الحكومة على تعزيز متانة ومرونة الاقتصاد المحلي بما يسهم في استدامة نموه وتمكينه من تجاوز تحديات وتقلبات الاقتصاد العالمي، وذلك من خلال المحافظة على مستويات مستدامة من الدَّين العام وتكوين احتياطيات مالية معتبرة، وأن المملكة تواصل تحقيق مستهدفاتها على المستويات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية، وتتبوأ مراكز متقدمة في المؤشرات والتصنيفات الدولية، وأن المملكة مستمرة في التركيز على تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية، وتحفيز الاستثمار، وتسريع وتيرة التحول الاقتصادي بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030».


«الاستثمارات العامة» يواصل تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030


وأكد ولي العهد مواصلة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة -بوصفه الذراع الاستثماري في المملكة- دعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتنمية القطاعات الإستراتيجية والواعدة وبناء شراكات اقتصادية إستراتيجية بما يتكامل مع جهود تنويع الاقتصاد المحلي ويُسهم في تعزيز متانته واستدامة المالية العامة على المدى الطويل، مشيرًا سموه إلى دور صندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق التنموية التابعة له، المكمّل لدور الميزانية العامة للدولة في تحفيز النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي.

جانب من جلسة مجلس الوزراء. (واس)


50,3 % مساهمة القطاع الخاص من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي


وأوضح ولي العهد، أن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية مستمرة لتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص في دعم النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي، حيث سجلت مساهمة القطاع الخاص 50,3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، مؤكدًا مواصلة العمل على تحقيق وتنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات المتعلقة بتطوير البنية التحتية، ورفع جودة الخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، كما أكد التزام الحكومة بالمحافظة على كفاءة الإنفاق على المديين المتوسط والطويل بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات التنمية ومحددات الاستدامة المالية، مع أهمية مواصلة الالتزام بكفاءة الإنفاق، والتنفيذ المتقن والشفاف لجميع البنود الواردة في الميزانية، وإتمام البرامج والمشاريع المخطط لها في برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.


استمرار الأعمال الإنسانية في الداخل والخارج


وفي ختام تصريحه، أكّد ولي العهد الاعتزاز بنهج المملكة الراسخ في الاستثمار في قدرات أبنائها وبناتها، وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة، والريادة في مختلف المجالات، والاستمرار في الأعمال الإنسانية في الداخل والخارج؛ إعمالًا للواجب وانطلاقًا من المبادئ والقيم المستمدة من الدين الحنيف، وقال ولي العهد: «إننا سنواصل المسير بثبات نحو تحقيق أهدافنا، مستعينين بالمولى عز وجل ومتوكلين عليه».