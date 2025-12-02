The presidency of the 16th Conference of the Parties confirmed its commitment to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh decisions issued during the "CRIC23" meeting and to take clear steps to support international efforts in combating desertification and enhancing land restoration worldwide, as well as to support decision-making ahead of the 17th Conference of the Parties "COP17" in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2026.



This came during its participation, chaired by Saudi Arabia, in the 23rd session of the Committee for the Review of the Implementation of the Convention "CRIC23," which was held in Panama City with representatives from 197 parties of the member states of the convention.



The presidency of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification "UNCCD COP16," led by the Kingdom, continues to drive global momentum to enhance international cooperation in protecting the land, climate, and nature, emphasizing the importance of ambitious implementation of what has been agreed upon, and accelerating the transition towards a more resilient, food-secure, and nature-conserving future.



Quality Initiatives



This biennial meeting builds on the significant international momentum and the radical transformation in the course of this important international convention, in light of the great success achieved by the Kingdom in hosting the 16th Conference of the Parties "COP16" in Riyadh in December of last year, and the important international decisions that resulted from it, in addition to the quality initiatives announced during the conference.



The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for the Environment, and Advisor to the President of the Conference of the Parties, Dr. Osama Faqih, clarified during the session that the decisions adopted during the Riyadh conference in December 2024 laid new foundations for integrated action to address land degradation and drought.



Strategic Necessity



Dr. Faqih emphasized that sustainable land management and building resilience are no longer options but have become a strategic necessity for a more secure and sustainable future, pointing out that the Panama meeting is an important opportunity to assess the progress made in implementing these decisions and transforming them into tangible policies and practices that ensure food and water security for communities.



The (CRIC23) meeting discussed the implementation of the decisions from (COP16) and reviewed the roadmap for post-2030, including specialized sessions on land tenure as a foundation for investment in healthy lands, the increasing threat of sand and dust storms, and the second meeting of the Gender Forum to enhance the participation of women who are disproportionately affected by land degradation.