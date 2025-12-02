أكدت رئاسة مؤتمر الأطراف الـ16 التزامها بتسريع تنفيذ قرارات الرياض الصادرة عن اجتماع «CRIC23» والمضي بخطوات واضحة لدعم الجهود الدولية في مكافحة التصحر وتعزيز استعادة الأراضي حول العالم، ودعم اتخاذ القرار قبل انعقاد مؤتمر الأطراف الـ17 «COP17» في أولان باتار بمنغوليا في أغسطس 2026م.


جاء ذلك خلال مشاركتها برئاسة السعودية في الدورة ال23 للجنة استعراض تنفيذ الاتفاقية «CRIC23» التي انعقدت في مدينة بنما بمشاركة ممثلين عن 197 طرفاً من الدول الأعضاء في الاتفاقية.


وتواصل رئاسة الدورة الـ16 لمؤتمر الأطراف لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر «UNCCD COP16»، التي تتولاها المملكة، قيادة الزخم العالمي لتعزيز التعاون الدولي في حماية الأرض والمناخ والطبيعة، مؤكدة أهمية التنفيذ الطموح لما تم الاتفاق عليه، وتسريع التحول نحو مستقبل أكثر قدرة على الصمود، وأكثر أمناً غذائيّاً، وأشد حفاظاً على الطبيعة.


مبادرات نوعية


ويأتي هذا الاجتماع الذي يُعقد كل سنتين ليبني على الزخم الدولي الكبير والتحول الجذري في مسار هذه الاتفاقية الدولية المهمة، في ظل النجاح الكبير الذي حققته المملكة باستضافتها مؤتمر الأطراف الـ16 «كوب 16» في مدينة الرياض خلال شهر ديسمبر من العام الماضي، وما تمخض عنه من قرارات دولية مهمة، إضافة إلى المبادرات النوعية التي أُعلنت أثناء المؤتمر.


وأوضح وكيل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة للبيئة مستشار رئيس مؤتمر الأطراف الدكتور أسامة فقيها، خلال الجلسة، أن القرارات التي تم تبنيها خلال مؤتمر الرياض في ديسمبر 2024 وضعت أُسساً جديدة للعمل المتكامل لمواجهة تدهور الأراضي والجفاف.


ضرورة إستراتيجية


وشدّد الدكتور فقيها على أن الإدارة المستدامة للأراضي وبناء القدرة على الصمود لم تعد خياراً، بل أصبحت ضرورة إستراتيجية لمستقبل أكثر أمناً واستدامة، مشيراً إلى أن اجتماع بنما فرصة مهمة لتقييم التقدم المحرز في تنفيذ هذه القرارات وتحويلها إلى سياسات وممارسات ملموسة تضمن الأمن الغذائي والمائي للمجتمعات.


وناقش اجتماع (CRIC23) تنفيذ قرارات (كوب 16)، واستعرض خريطة الطريق لما بعد عام 2030، بما يشمل جلسات متخصصة حول حيازة الأراضي كونها أساساً للاستثمار في الأراضي السليمة، والتهديد المتزايد للعواصف الرملية والترابية، والاجتماع الثاني لمنتدى النوع الاجتماعي لتعزيز مشاركة النساء اللواتي يتأثرن بشكل غير متناسب بتدهور الأراضي.