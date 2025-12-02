The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Jeddah, located in the Makkah region, apprehended two residents of Myanmar nationality who were violating the security and safety regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; they were practicing fishing without a permit and using prohibited tools. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife, by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (994), (999), and (996) in the other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the part of the informant.