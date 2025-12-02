ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة جدة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مقيمين من الجنسية الميانمارية، مخالفين للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية؛ وذلك لممارستهما الصيد دون تصريح، واستخدامهما أدوات محظورة، واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

وأهاب حرس الحدود، بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(994) و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.