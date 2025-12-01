Former Assistant Director General of Civil Defense and collaborative lecturer at King Fahd Security College, Major General Abdullah Hamid Al-Ahmari, confirmed that recent surveys indicate that the culture of home safety is unfortunately still "limited," which makes many families vulnerable to accidents, especially when using heating devices, without awareness of the surrounding risks.



He explained that electric heaters are among the most commonly used means and the most likely to cause accidents due to several incorrect practices, the most notable of which are placing them within children's reach, using poor electrical connections, and leaving them running for long hours while sleeping or when leaving the house.



Wood and Charcoal... A Silent Danger



Al-Ahmari pointed out that using wood and charcoal inside homes poses a danger due to their quick ignition and can cause deadly suffocation from carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide gases.



He confirmed that some studies indicate that saturation of a space with carbon monoxide can lead to death in less than 5 minutes due to decreased oxygen levels in the blood and tissues, and the danger is exacerbated for patients with heart and respiratory conditions.



He emphasized the necessity of using charcoal only in open or well-ventilated areas and not leaving it burning unattended, with a fire extinguisher present.



Water Heaters Have Devastating Consequences



Major General Al-Ahmari addressed water heaters, which may explode due to rust accumulation and sedimentation without regular maintenance, confirming that they are among the most dangerous household appliances in winter, and neglecting their maintenance is a repeated mistake that can have devastating consequences.



Al-Ahmari reviewed a range of persistent dangers in homes, including gas cylinders and their leaks, electric shocks, risks associated with home swimming pools, food or chemical poisoning, and oil fires during frying, especially when water is poured on them, believing it to be a means of extinguishing them, confirming that the correct method is to cut off the oxygen supply using a fire blanket or a powder or wet chemical extinguisher.



He concluded his talk by urging attention to prevention, which can prevent many disasters, and adherence to safety guidelines and precautionary measures, which are essential for protecting family members and property.