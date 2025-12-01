أشاد قاضٍ بريطاني بشجاعة شاب سعودي أنقذ امرأة من محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند.

وقال قاضي محكمة Newcastle Crown Court ديفيد م. غوردون في جلسة المحاكمة منتصف الشهر الماضي إن الطالب السعودي حمزة البار (23 عاماً) «تصرّف بجرأة استثنائية»، وأن تدخله حال دون وقوع جريمة أكثر خطورة.

لحظة الاعتداء ومسار الجريمة

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى 30 ديسمبر 2024، عندما تمكن البار من التدخل لإيقاف محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند شمال شرقي بريطانيا، واللحاق بالجاني والسيطرة عليه إلى حين وصول الشرطة، حين هاجم رجل يُدعى إيان هودسون (42 عامًا) امرأة كانت تسير على طريق نيوكاسل في منطقة مونكويرماوث، بعد أن تتبعها من الخلف وطرحها أرضًا، في محاولة للاعتداء جنسيًا على الضحية، ووضع يديه على فمها.

وخلال جلسة الحكم الخميس 13 نوفمبر الماضي، أشاد القاضي ديفيد م. غوردون بشجاعة المبتعث السعودي، قائلاً: «أشيد رسميًا بالسيد حمزة البار لشجاعته وروحه العامة. لقد تدخل دون تردد لمنع اغتصاب الضحية التي كانت في خطر واضح ومباشر، وتعرض للاعتداء أثناء السيطرة على المتهم حتى وصول الشرطة. أفعاله منعت بلا شك جريمة أكثر خطورة، وأسهمت في تقديم المتهم للعدالة سريعًا».

وأصدرت المحكمة حكمًا بالسجن 9 سنوات على هودسون، إضافة إلى خمس سنوات تحت المراقبة بعد خروجه، إلى جانب تسجيله مدى الحياة في سجل مرتكبي الجرائم الجنسية وصدور أمر منع جنسي دائم بحقه.

الجاني إيان هودسون (42 عامًا).

السيطرة على هودسون

وبحسب صحيفة Sunderland Echo، واجه الطالب السعودي حمزة البار الجاني هودسون مباشرة، ما دفع الأخير للهرب. وواصل حمزة ملاحقته حتى تمكن من الإمساك به وتثبيته، رغم أن الجاني وجّه له ضربة في الوجه خلال الاشتباك.

بعد ذلك استوقف حمزة مركبة عابرة وطلب من راكبيها الاتصال بالشرطة، التي حضرت على الفور وألقت القبض على هودسون.

ووفق تفاصيل القضية، اعتدى هودسون لاحقًا على أحد الضباط داخل الحجز، وكشف عن نفسه أمام موظفي الشرطة. وفي يوم رأس السنة، وُجهت له عدة تهم تتعلق بالاعتداء على الضحية، وعلى حمزة، وعلى الضابط.

كما أثنت شرطة نورثمبريا على دور حمزة ودعم الضحية، مؤكدة أن الجريمة «مروعة»، وأن تدخل المبتعث كان عنصرًا مهمًا في إيقاف الجاني.