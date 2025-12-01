A British judge praised the bravery of a Saudi youth who saved a woman from an attempted rape in Sunderland.

Judge David M. Gordon of Newcastle Crown Court stated during the trial session in mid-last month that Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar (23 years old) "acted with exceptional bravery," and that his intervention prevented a more serious crime from occurring.

The Moment of the Assault and the Course of the Crime

The details of the incident date back to December 30, 2024, when Al-Bar managed to intervene to stop an attempted rape in Sunderland, North East England, chasing down the perpetrator and controlling him until the police arrived. A man named Ian Hudson (42 years old) attacked a woman walking on Newcastle Road in the Monkseaton area, after following her from behind and throwing her to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault the victim, placing his hands over her mouth.

During the sentencing session on Thursday, November 13, the judge David M. Gordon praised the courage of the Saudi student, saying: "I formally commend Mr. Hamza Al-Bar for his bravery and public spirit. He intervened without hesitation to prevent the rape of a victim who was in clear and immediate danger, and he was assaulted while controlling the accused until the police arrived. His actions undoubtedly prevented a more serious crime and contributed to the swift delivery of the accused to justice."

The court sentenced Hudson to 9 years in prison, in addition to five years of supervision upon his release, along with a lifetime registration on the sex offenders register and a permanent sexual prevention order against him.

Controlling Hudson

According to the Sunderland Echo newspaper, Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar confronted the perpetrator Hudson directly, which caused the latter to flee. Hamza continued to pursue him until he managed to catch and restrain him, even though the perpetrator struck him in the face during the struggle.

After that, Hamza stopped a passing vehicle and asked its occupants to call the police, who arrived immediately and arrested Hudson.

According to the details of the case, Hudson later assaulted one of the officers in custody and exposed himself to police staff. On New Year's Day, he faced multiple charges related to the assault on the victim, on Hamza, and on the officer.

Northumbria Police also praised Hamza's role and support for the victim, confirming that the crime was "horrific," and that the student's intervention was a crucial factor in stopping the perpetrator.