وقَّعت السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية اليوم اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الدخول لمواطني البلدين الصديقين، وذلك على هامش منتدى الاستثمار والأعمال السعودي-الروسي، المنعقد في العاصمة الرياض، بحضور وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي في اللجنة السعودية-الروسية المشتركة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في روسيا الاتحادية ألكسندر نوفاك.


وقع اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات من الجانب السعودي وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومن الجانب الروسي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في روسيا الاتحادية ألكسندر نوفاك.


وتشمل الاتفاقية جميع أنواع الجوازات (الدبلوماسية والخاصة والعادية)، وتتيح الدخول دون تأشيرة للقادمين بغرض الزيارة (سواء كانت بقصد السياحة أو الأعمال أو زيارة الأقارب والأصدقاء)، وتسمح بالبقاء لمدة 90 يوماً متصلة أو على فترات متفرقة خلال السنة الميلادية الواحدة.

تعاون وشراكة


وتؤكد الاتفاقية حرص البلدين الصديقين على تيسير إجراءات الدخول أمام مواطني البلدين بما ينعكس على زيادة الزيارات المتبادلة، وتعزيز التعاون السياحي والاقتصادي والثقافي، وتسهم كذلك في تعزيز القطاعات المختلفة التي تحقق المزيد من التعاون والشراكة بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.


يذكر أن الاتفاقية لا تشمل الإعفاء من التأشيرات للقادمين بغرض (العمل أو الدراسة، والإقامة، والحج)؛ إذ يلزم ذلك الحصول على التأشيرة المخصصة لذلك، كما تعد روسيا الاتحادية أول دولة توقع معها المملكة اتفاقية إعفاء متبادل من التأشيرات تشمل حاملي جوازات السفر العادية.