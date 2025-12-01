وقَّعت السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية اليوم اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الدخول لمواطني البلدين الصديقين، وذلك على هامش منتدى الاستثمار والأعمال السعودي-الروسي، المنعقد في العاصمة الرياض، بحضور وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي في اللجنة السعودية-الروسية المشتركة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في روسيا الاتحادية ألكسندر نوفاك.
وقع اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات من الجانب السعودي وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومن الجانب الروسي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في روسيا الاتحادية ألكسندر نوفاك.
وتشمل الاتفاقية جميع أنواع الجوازات (الدبلوماسية والخاصة والعادية)، وتتيح الدخول دون تأشيرة للقادمين بغرض الزيارة (سواء كانت بقصد السياحة أو الأعمال أو زيارة الأقارب والأصدقاء)، وتسمح بالبقاء لمدة 90 يوماً متصلة أو على فترات متفرقة خلال السنة الميلادية الواحدة.
تعاون وشراكة
وتؤكد الاتفاقية حرص البلدين الصديقين على تيسير إجراءات الدخول أمام مواطني البلدين بما ينعكس على زيادة الزيارات المتبادلة، وتعزيز التعاون السياحي والاقتصادي والثقافي، وتسهم كذلك في تعزيز القطاعات المختلفة التي تحقق المزيد من التعاون والشراكة بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.
يذكر أن الاتفاقية لا تشمل الإعفاء من التأشيرات للقادمين بغرض (العمل أو الدراسة، والإقامة، والحج)؛ إذ يلزم ذلك الحصول على التأشيرة المخصصة لذلك، كما تعد روسيا الاتحادية أول دولة توقع معها المملكة اتفاقية إعفاء متبادل من التأشيرات تشمل حاملي جوازات السفر العادية.
Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation today signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for the citizens of the two friendly countries, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum, held in the capital Riyadh, in the presence of the Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak.
The mutual visa exemption agreement was signed on the Saudi side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and on the Russian side by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak.
The agreement includes all types of passports (diplomatic, special, and ordinary), allowing visa-free entry for visitors (whether for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends), and permits a stay of up to 90 consecutive days or on separate occasions within a single calendar year.
Cooperation and Partnership
The agreement emphasizes the two friendly countries' commitment to facilitating entry procedures for their citizens, which reflects positively on increasing mutual visits, enhancing tourism, economic, and cultural cooperation, and also contributes to strengthening various sectors that achieve further cooperation and partnership between the two countries and their friendly peoples.
It is noteworthy that the agreement does not include visa exemptions for those coming for (work or study, residence, and pilgrimage); as this requires obtaining the specific visa for those purposes. Additionally, the Russian Federation is the first country with which the Kingdom has signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that includes holders of ordinary passports.