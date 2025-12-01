Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation today signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for the citizens of the two friendly countries, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum, held in the capital Riyadh, in the presence of the Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak.



The mutual visa exemption agreement was signed on the Saudi side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and on the Russian side by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak.



The agreement includes all types of passports (diplomatic, special, and ordinary), allowing visa-free entry for visitors (whether for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends), and permits a stay of up to 90 consecutive days or on separate occasions within a single calendar year.



Cooperation and Partnership



The agreement emphasizes the two friendly countries' commitment to facilitating entry procedures for their citizens, which reflects positively on increasing mutual visits, enhancing tourism, economic, and cultural cooperation, and also contributes to strengthening various sectors that achieve further cooperation and partnership between the two countries and their friendly peoples.



It is noteworthy that the agreement does not include visa exemptions for those coming for (work or study, residence, and pilgrimage); as this requires obtaining the specific visa for those purposes. Additionally, the Russian Federation is the first country with which the Kingdom has signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that includes holders of ordinary passports.