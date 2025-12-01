The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, regarding the victims of the floods and landslides that struck several areas in his country.

King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the floods and landslides that affected several areas in the Republic of Indonesia, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. As we send you, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Indonesia our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, we ask the Almighty - may He be exalted - to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families with patience and solace, to grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to return the missing to their families safe and sound. May He protect you and the people of the Republic of Indonesia from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”

For his part, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, regarding the victims of the floods and landslides that struck several areas in his country.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the floods and landslides that affected several areas in the Republic of Indonesia, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to you and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking God Almighty for mercy for the deceased, a speedy recovery for all the injured, and the return of the missing to their families safe and sound. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”