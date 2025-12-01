بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو، في ضحايا الفيضانات والانزلاقات الأرضية التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في بلاده.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ الفيضانات والانزلاقات الأرضية التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في جمهورية إندونيسيا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب جمهورية إندونيسيا الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى -سبحانه وتعالى- أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمّن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، ويحفظكم وشعب جمهورية إندونيسيا من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

من جانبه، بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو، في ضحايا الفيضانات والانزلاقات الأرضية التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في بلاده.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ الفيضانات والانزلاقات الأرضية التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في جمهورية إندونيسيا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، وأن يعيد المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، إنه سميع مجيب».