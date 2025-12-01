على مرّ العصور، تميّز البشر بإبداعهم الخلّاق والمستمر. ونجحوا في الوصول إلى طرق لحلّ المشكلات المستعصية وتسهيل الحياة اليومية لتصبح أكثر متعةً. يُعتبر هذا الأمر من الإيجابيات، ولكننا نعلم أيضاً أنّ الاختراعات الإبداعية يمكن أن تؤدّي إلى مشكلات غير متوقعة. إنّ عملية الابتكار مستمرّة ولا تتوقف أبداً، ومع مساعدة العلم والتكنولوجيا والإبداع البشري، يمكننا إيجاد الحلول.
فكّر في السيارات الكهربائية. لم تتغيّر طريقة قيادة السيارات، بل زاد عدد السائقين على الطرقات، وأصبح العالم يدرك بشكلٍ متزايد الأثر الضّار لمحركات الاحتراق التقليديّة على البيئة. لسنواتٍ عديدة، كانت شركات السيارات تجري تجارب وتطوّر تقنيات جديدة للحصول على محركات كهربائية موثوقة بالكامل. وبفضل سنواتٍ من البحث والتطوير، أصبحت السيارات الكهربائية الآن مشهداً مألوفاً على الطرقات. نعمل بشكلٍ متزايد على ابتكار وسائل جديدة لإدارة حياتنا بطرقٍ أقلّ ضرراً على البيئة من أساليب توليد الطاقة التقليدية.
إنّ قيادة السيارات هو أمرٌ لا يمكن التخلّي عنه، ولكن كان يتوجّب علينا تطوير طريقة أكثر استدامة للقيام بذلك. تمّ تطوير المصابيح الكهربائية الموفّرة للطاقة التي تستخدم عنصر الرصاص، وهي أكثر كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة من المصابيح التقليدية ذات الشعيرات، ما حافظ على استخدام الضوء الكهربائي ولكن بتأثيرٍ بيئيٍّ أقل.
هذا مثالٌ على ما يُعرف بمصطلح «الحد من الضرر». بدلاً من التخلّي عن التكنولوجيا بسبب الأضرار التي تسببها، يعمل مفهوم «الحد من الضرر» على ضرورة مراجعة الابتكار وتحسينه. فهنالك الكثير من الطرق والوسائل التي تساعد على تحقيق الأهداف نفسها مع تقليل الآثار السلبية غير المقصودة.
ينطبق مفهوم «الحد من الضرر» على التبغ أيضاً. من الواضح أنّ أفضل الحلول هو الامتناع عن التدخين من قِبل الجميع. ومع ذلك، لا يزال عددٌ كبير من الناس متمسّكين بالتدخين. قدّمت العلوم والتكنولوجيا بدائل أفضل للمدخنين، من خلال بدائل مثل السجائر الإلكترونية وأنظمة تسخين التبغ التي تمّ تصميمها لتوفير النيكوتين دون عملية الاحتراق الموجودة في السجائر.
كيف يقلل هذا الأمر من الضرر؟
إن الدخان الناتج عن الاحتراق هو الذي يحتوي على مستوياتٍ عالية من المواد الكيميائية الضارة المرتبطة بأمراض التدخين. من خلال القضاء على عامل الاحتراق - وبالتالي الدخان - يمكن للبدائل المدعومة علمياً أن تقلّل بشكلٍ كبير من متوسط مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة مقارنةً بالسجائر التقليدية. لا يجعلها هذا الأمر خاليةً من المخاطر، فهي لا تزال توفّر النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان، لكنها تقدّم بديلاً أفضل للبالغين الذين يريدون الاستمرار في التدخين.
تقنيات «الحد من الضرر» موجودة حولنا بطرق لا حصر لها، والدافع لعمليات التحسين والتطوير قد خدمنا جيداً في الماضي. لا يوجد أي سبب يمنعنا من الاستمرار في إيجاد بدائل أفضل واعتماد التقنيات التي تخفف من الأضرار.
برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإداريّة (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة
Throughout the ages, humans have distinguished themselves with their creative and ongoing innovation. They have succeeded in finding ways to solve complex problems and make daily life more enjoyable. This is considered a positive aspect, but we also know that creative inventions can lead to unexpected issues. The process of innovation is continuous and never stops, and with the help of science, technology, and human creativity, we can find solutions.
Consider electric cars. The way we drive has not changed, but the number of drivers on the roads has increased, and the world is increasingly aware of the harmful impact of traditional combustion engines on the environment. For many years, car companies have been experimenting and developing new technologies to achieve fully reliable electric engines. Thanks to years of research and development, electric cars are now a familiar sight on the roads. We are increasingly working on innovating new ways to manage our lives in less harmful ways for the environment than traditional energy generation methods.
Driving cars is something that cannot be given up, but we needed to develop a more sustainable way to do it. Energy-saving electric bulbs that use lead have been developed, which are more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs, maintaining the use of electric light but with less environmental impact.
This is an example of what is known as "harm reduction." Instead of abandoning technology due to the harm it causes, the concept of "harm reduction" emphasizes the need to review and improve innovation. There are many ways and means to achieve the same goals while minimizing unintended negative effects.
The concept of "harm reduction" also applies to tobacco. It is clear that the best solution is for everyone to refrain from smoking. However, a large number of people still cling to smoking. Science and technology have provided better alternatives for smokers, through options like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco systems designed to deliver nicotine without the combustion process found in cigarettes.
How does this reduce harm?
The smoke produced by combustion contains high levels of harmful chemicals associated with smoking-related diseases. By eliminating the combustion factor - and thus the smoke - scientifically supported alternatives can significantly reduce the average levels of harmful chemicals compared to traditional cigarettes. This does not make them risk-free; they still deliver addictive nicotine, but they offer a better alternative for adults who wish to continue smoking.
Harm reduction techniques are present around us in countless ways, and the drive for improvement and development has served us well in the past. There is no reason to prevent us from continuing to find better alternatives and adopting technologies that mitigate harm.
Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited