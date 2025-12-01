على مرّ العصور، تميّز البشر بإبداعهم الخلّاق والمستمر. ونجحوا في الوصول إلى طرق لحلّ المشكلات المستعصية وتسهيل الحياة اليومية لتصبح أكثر متعةً. يُعتبر هذا الأمر من الإيجابيات، ولكننا نعلم أيضاً أنّ الاختراعات الإبداعية يمكن أن تؤدّي إلى مشكلات غير متوقعة. إنّ عملية الابتكار مستمرّة ولا تتوقف أبداً، ومع مساعدة العلم والتكنولوجيا والإبداع البشري، يمكننا إيجاد الحلول.

فكّر في السيارات الكهربائية. لم تتغيّر طريقة قيادة السيارات، بل زاد عدد السائقين على الطرقات، وأصبح العالم يدرك بشكلٍ متزايد الأثر الضّار لمحركات الاحتراق التقليديّة على البيئة. لسنواتٍ عديدة، كانت شركات السيارات تجري تجارب وتطوّر تقنيات جديدة للحصول على محركات كهربائية موثوقة بالكامل. وبفضل سنواتٍ من البحث والتطوير، أصبحت السيارات الكهربائية الآن مشهداً مألوفاً على الطرقات. نعمل بشكلٍ متزايد على ابتكار وسائل جديدة لإدارة حياتنا بطرقٍ أقلّ ضرراً على البيئة من أساليب توليد الطاقة التقليدية.

إنّ قيادة السيارات هو أمرٌ لا يمكن التخلّي عنه، ولكن كان يتوجّب علينا تطوير طريقة أكثر استدامة للقيام بذلك. تمّ تطوير المصابيح الكهربائية الموفّرة للطاقة التي تستخدم عنصر الرصاص، وهي أكثر كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة من المصابيح التقليدية ذات الشعيرات، ما حافظ على استخدام الضوء الكهربائي ولكن بتأثيرٍ بيئيٍّ أقل.

هذا مثالٌ على ما يُعرف بمصطلح «الحد من الضرر». بدلاً من التخلّي عن التكنولوجيا بسبب الأضرار التي تسببها، يعمل مفهوم «الحد من الضرر» على ضرورة مراجعة الابتكار وتحسينه. فهنالك الكثير من الطرق والوسائل التي تساعد على تحقيق الأهداف نفسها مع تقليل الآثار السلبية غير المقصودة.

ينطبق مفهوم «الحد من الضرر» على التبغ أيضاً. من الواضح أنّ أفضل الحلول هو الامتناع عن التدخين من قِبل الجميع. ومع ذلك، لا يزال عددٌ كبير من الناس متمسّكين بالتدخين. قدّمت العلوم والتكنولوجيا بدائل أفضل للمدخنين، من خلال بدائل مثل السجائر الإلكترونية وأنظمة تسخين التبغ التي تمّ تصميمها لتوفير النيكوتين دون عملية الاحتراق الموجودة في السجائر.

كيف يقلل هذا الأمر من الضرر؟

إن الدخان الناتج عن الاحتراق هو الذي يحتوي على مستوياتٍ عالية من المواد الكيميائية الضارة المرتبطة بأمراض التدخين. من خلال القضاء على عامل الاحتراق - وبالتالي الدخان - يمكن للبدائل المدعومة علمياً أن تقلّل بشكلٍ كبير من متوسط مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة مقارنةً بالسجائر التقليدية. لا يجعلها هذا الأمر خاليةً من المخاطر، فهي لا تزال توفّر النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان، لكنها تقدّم بديلاً أفضل للبالغين الذين يريدون الاستمرار في التدخين.

تقنيات «الحد من الضرر» موجودة حولنا بطرق لا حصر لها، والدافع لعمليات التحسين والتطوير قد خدمنا جيداً في الماضي. لا يوجد أي سبب يمنعنا من الاستمرار في إيجاد بدائل أفضل واعتماد التقنيات التي تخفف من الأضرار.

برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإداريّة (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة