كشفت الإدارة العامة للمرور أبرز 3 مسببات للحوادث المرورية في عام 2024 في منطقة نجران.
وأوضحت أن عدم ترك مسافة كافية بين المركبات، ومخالفة الأفضلية، والانحراف المفاجئ، من أبرز مسببات الحوادث المرورية بمنطقة نجران.
ودعت الإدارة العامة للمرور قائدي المركبات إلى الالتزام بأنظمة وقواعد السير والسلامة المرورية على الطرق في جميع مناطق المملكة.
The General Traffic Administration revealed the top 3 causes of traffic accidents in 2024 in the Najran region.
It clarified that not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles, violating right-of-way rules, and sudden lane changes are among the main causes of traffic accidents in the Najran region.
The General Traffic Administration urged vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic laws and safety regulations on the roads in all regions of the Kingdom.