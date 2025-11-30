كشفت الإدارة العامة للمرور أبرز 3 مسببات للحوادث المرورية في عام 2024 في منطقة نجران.

وأوضحت أن عدم ترك مسافة كافية بين المركبات، ومخالفة الأفضلية، والانحراف المفاجئ، من أبرز مسببات الحوادث المرورية بمنطقة نجران.

ودعت الإدارة العامة للمرور قائدي المركبات إلى الالتزام بأنظمة وقواعد السير والسلامة المرورية على الطرق في جميع مناطق المملكة.