The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and hail showers in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in those areas, extending to the regions of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. The formation of fog during the early morning hours in the Eastern region and along the Red Sea coast is also not ruled out.



The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, exceeding two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.



Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are northwesterly to northerly at speeds of 12-27 km/h, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.



The National Center of Meteorology in the Tabuk region warned today of active winds in Tayma, which include accompanying effects such as reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h. The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.



Hail and Flash Floods



The National Center of Meteorology issued a warning today indicating moderate rainfall in Al-Ardiyat Governorate, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderbolts.



The center clarified that the rainy condition will extend until 8:00 PM, with the possibility of water flow in valleys and ravines, urging everyone to take precautions, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated through the official meteorological platforms.



The National Center of Meteorology also warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.



The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.