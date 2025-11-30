توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة وزخات من البرد على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على تلك المناطق، تمتد إلى مناطق المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية وساحل البحر الأحمر.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.


فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 12-27كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.


ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بمنطقة تبوك اليوم، من رياح نشطة، على تيماء تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كم/ساعة. وبيّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً


برد وجريان سيول


أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تنبيهاً اليوم، يُشير إلى هطول أمطار متوسطة على محافظة العرضيات، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.


وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تمتد حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً، مع إمكانية جريان المياه في الأودية والشعاب، داعياً الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة واتباع إرشادات السلامة، ومتابعة المستجدات عبر منصات الأرصاد الرسمية.


ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.


وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.