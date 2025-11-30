توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة وزخات من البرد على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على تلك المناطق، تمتد إلى مناطق المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية وساحل البحر الأحمر.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 12-27كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بمنطقة تبوك اليوم، من رياح نشطة، على تيماء تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كم/ساعة. وبيّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً
برد وجريان سيول
أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تنبيهاً اليوم، يُشير إلى هطول أمطار متوسطة على محافظة العرضيات، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تمتد حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً، مع إمكانية جريان المياه في الأودية والشعاب، داعياً الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة واتباع إرشادات السلامة، ومتابعة المستجدات عبر منصات الأرصاد الرسمية.
ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and hail showers in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in those areas, extending to the regions of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. The formation of fog during the early morning hours in the Eastern region and along the Red Sea coast is also not ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, exceeding two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.
Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are northwesterly to northerly at speeds of 12-27 km/h, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.
The National Center of Meteorology in the Tabuk region warned today of active winds in Tayma, which include accompanying effects such as reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h. The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.
Hail and Flash Floods
The National Center of Meteorology issued a warning today indicating moderate rainfall in Al-Ardiyat Governorate, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderbolts.
The center clarified that the rainy condition will extend until 8:00 PM, with the possibility of water flow in valleys and ravines, urging everyone to take precautions, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated through the official meteorological platforms.
The National Center of Meteorology also warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.
The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.