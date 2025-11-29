The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has introduced a series of unprecedented penalties to address food poisoning incidents, as part of a project to update the penalty table for food poisoning incidents in accordance with the food system and its executive regulations, which are expected to be approved in the future.



The proposal includes immediate financial fines of up to 60,000 riyals for each affected person, without a graduated penalty system or merely issuing warnings, along with referring those responsible for cases of death or permanent harm to the public prosecution, in a decisive step to raise safety standards in the food sector.



The new regulations included the principle of "fine for each affected person," with financial penalties imposed on sales outlets and restaurants ranging from 3,000 to 30,000 riyals for each person who suffers from poisoning, and these fines double to reach 60,000 riyals when applied to factories, warehouses, and distribution centers responsible for the harm.



The regulations emphasized the escalation of penalties based on the type of pathogenic cause and its severity, as those responsible for poisoning caused by "Clostridium botulinum" toxins face the harshest fines in the regulations, reaching 60,000 riyals for each affected person if the source is a factory or warehouse, and 30,000 riyals if the violator is a sales outlet or restaurant, due to the danger of this type of bacterial toxin.



Epidemiological Investigation



Among the stringent penalties included in the project, in the event of proven residues of pesticides or heavy metals in food or among the affected individuals, fines can reach 24,000 riyals for each case of harm caused by factories, and 12,000 riyals for restaurants, in order to monitor chemical contaminants that may lead to serious health damages.



The cases in which epidemiological evidence proves the matching symptoms among individuals from different families who consumed food from a single source are also included, even if the laboratory results of the samples are negative, imposing fines of up to 6,000 riyals for each affected person, based on epidemiological investigation evidence.



Proving the Violation



Some penalties relate to the health of workers, with a fine of 12,000 riyals for the factory and 6,000 riyals for the restaurant for each affected person if it is proven that the infection was transmitted by a worker infected with pathogenic internal parasites, placing the responsibility for regular medical examinations of workers at the top of the priorities for food establishments.



The regulations emphasized that there would be no leniency with repeated violations, explicitly stating that the value of the fine would be doubled if the same violation is committed within one year from the date of the previous violation, leaving establishments with only one option: to continuously adhere to health standards to avoid escalating penalties.



The regulations categorically abolished the principle of "initial warning" for food poisoning violations, allowing fines to be imposed immediately upon proving the violation.



Additional Penalties



The anticipated project approved the referral of case files resulting in death or permanent health damage to the public prosecution to complete the legal procedures, in addition to imposing the prescribed financial penalties, to ensure both public and private rights in catastrophic incidents.



The regulations granted extensive powers to the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, each according to their jurisdiction, to approve penalties and impose additional non-financial penalties stipulated in the food system, thereby enhancing the integration of regulatory and executive roles.



The penalties focused on violations related to public hygiene, such as high bacterial loads or the presence of coliform bacteria in food, water, and utensils, with fines reaching 12,000 riyals for factories and 6,000 riyals for restaurants for each affected person, to cover all aspects of potential contamination chains.