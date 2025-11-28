Continuing the role of the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in supporting the most vulnerable groups in Gaza and providing them with urgent relief, and as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people, and in response to the increasing need to protect families who have lost their breadwinner, especially with the ongoing displacement and the worsening risks threatening children and women amid the cold and difficult living conditions.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has established a new camp in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, to shelter dozens of families who have lost their breadwinner. The implementing partner, the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, is fully supervising the preparation of the camp with essential needs and receiving families, ensuring a safe environment that preserves their dignity and provides children with a stable place after long months of homelessness and suffering.