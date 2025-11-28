امتدادًا لدور المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في دعم الفئات الأكثر ضعفًا في غزة، وتقديم الإغاثة العاجلة لهم، وضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، واستجابةً للحاجة المتزايدة لحماية الأسر التي فقدت معيلها، خاصة مع استمرار النزوح وتفاقم المخاطر التي تهدّد الأطفال والنساء في ظل البرد وصعوبة الظروف المعيشية.
أقام مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مخيمًا جديدًا في منطقة القرارة شمال محافظة خان يونس بقطاع غزة، لإيواء عشرات الأسر التي فقدت مُعيلها، ويتولى الشريك المنفذ المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الإشراف الكامل على تجهيز المخيم بالاحتياجات الأساسية واستقبال العائلات، بما يضمن توفير بيئة آمنة تحفظ كرامتهم، وتمنح الأطفال مكانًا مستقرًا بعد شهورٍ طويلة من التشرد والمعاناة.
Continuing the role of the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in supporting the most vulnerable groups in Gaza and providing them with urgent relief, and as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people, and in response to the increasing need to protect families who have lost their breadwinner, especially with the ongoing displacement and the worsening risks threatening children and women amid the cold and difficult living conditions.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has established a new camp in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, to shelter dozens of families who have lost their breadwinner. The implementing partner, the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, is fully supervising the preparation of the camp with essential needs and receiving families, ensuring a safe environment that preserves their dignity and provides children with a stable place after long months of homelessness and suffering.