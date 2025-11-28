امتدادًا لدور المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في دعم الفئات الأكثر ضعفًا في غزة، وتقديم الإغاثة العاجلة لهم، وضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، واستجابةً للحاجة المتزايدة لحماية الأسر التي فقدت معيلها، خاصة مع استمرار النزوح وتفاقم المخاطر التي تهدّد الأطفال والنساء في ظل البرد وصعوبة الظروف المعيشية.

أقام مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مخيمًا جديدًا في منطقة القرارة شمال محافظة خان يونس بقطاع غزة، لإيواء عشرات الأسر التي فقدت مُعيلها، ويتولى الشريك المنفذ المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الإشراف الكامل على تجهيز المخيم بالاحتياجات الأساسية واستقبال العائلات، بما يضمن توفير بيئة آمنة تحفظ كرامتهم، وتمنح الأطفال مكانًا مستقرًا بعد شهورٍ طويلة من التشرد والمعاناة.