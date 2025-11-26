ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنين خليجيين لارتكابهما مخالفة الشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، وفرضت عليهما عقوبة مالية بقيمة 65 ألف ريال؛ 50 ألف ريال لاستخدامهما جهاز نداء الطيور، و10 آلاف ريال للصيد دون ترخيص، و5 آلاف ريال للصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها.

وكان المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية (NCW) قد أصدر لائحة تنفيذية لصيد الكائنات الفطرية البرية تهدف إلى تنظيم الصيد وضمان استدامته.

ومن أبرز ضوابط اللائحة:

متطلبات الترخيص

• الحصول على ترخيص: تُحظر ممارسة أنشطة الصيد دون الحصول على ترخيص صيد من المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية عبر منصة «فِطْري».

• شخصية الترخيص: الترخيص شخصي ولا يجوز التنازل عنه.

• السن: يشترط ألا يقل عمر طالب الترخيص عن 21 عاماً.

• حمل الأوراق: يجب حمل ترخيص الصيد وترخيص الأسلحة المستخدمة أثناء الصيد وإبرازها للمفتشين.

مواسم وأوقات الصيد

• تحديد المواسم: يُحظر الصيد في غير الأوقات والتواريخ التي يحددها المركز ويعلن عنها دورياً (عادةً ما يبدأ الموسم في 1 سبتمبر ويستمر حتى 31 يناير من العام التالي، ويتم تحديث القوائم والمواعيد كل موسم).

• حظر الصيد ليلاً: يُحظر الصيد ليلاً، ويبدأ هذا الحظر خلال الفترة الواقعة قبل غروب الشمس بساعة واحدة إلى ما بعد شروقها بساعة واحدة.

الأنواع المحظورة (الطيور)

• الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض: يُحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية الحيوانية البرية المهددة بالانقراض، ويصدر المركز قائمة بها دورياً (مثل منع صيد طائر القميري المهدد عالمياً).

• الطيور الجارحة: يُحظر صيد جميع أنواع الطيور الجارحة.

• الطيور غير المعلن عنها: يقتصر الصيد على الأنواع المعلن عنها فقط والمدرجة في قوائم المركز (حوالى 29 نوعاً من الطيور المهاجرة والمسموح صيدها).

• الصغار والأعشاش: يحظر صيد الصغار من الكائنات الفطرية أو العبث بأعشاشها أو بيوضها.

الأماكن المحظورة

يُحظر صيد الطيور في الأماكن التالية:

• داخل حدود الحرمين الشريفين، المدن والقرى والمراكز، المزارع والاستراحات، أو أي تواجد سكاني.

• بالقرب من المنشآت العسكرية والصناعية والحيوية.

• داخل حدود كافة المناطق المعلنة كمحميات والمشاريع الكبرى (مثل نيوم، البحر الأحمر، العلا).

• داخل حدود المناطق الرطبة وإلى مسافة تقل عن 2 كم منها.

• على امتداد سواحل المملكة بعمق (20) كم باتجاه البر.

• مناطق الحدود البرية والطرق العامة والسكك الحديدية.

وسائل الصيد المسموحة والمحظورة

المسموح به:

• الأسلحة الهوائية: البنادق الهوائية (الساكتون) المرخصة باسم مستخدمها فقط.

• الطرق التقليدية: الصيد بالصقور المرخصة (للصقارين المسجلين بنادي الصقور السعودي)، وكلاب الصيد (السلق).

المحظور:

• بنادق الرش: مثل الشوزن.

• شباك الصيد والفخاخ.

• أي وسائل أخرى تؤدي إلى اصطياد أكثر من طائر (كوسائل الجذب والنداء، الغازات، عوادم السيارات، الإغراق بالماء).