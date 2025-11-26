The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended two Gulf citizens for committing the offense of attempting to hunt without a license in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, and imposed a financial penalty of 65,000 riyals; 50,000 riyals for using a bird calling device, 10,000 riyals for hunting without a license, and 5,000 riyals for hunting in prohibited areas.

The National Center for Wildlife Development (NCW) has issued an executive regulation for hunting wild fauna aimed at organizing hunting and ensuring its sustainability.

Among the most notable regulations are:

Licensing Requirements

• Obtaining a license: Hunting activities are prohibited without obtaining a hunting license from the National Center for Wildlife Development through the "Fitra" platform.

• Personal nature of the license: The license is personal and cannot be transferred.

• Age: The applicant for the license must be at least 21 years old.

• Carrying documents: The hunting license and the license for the weapons used during hunting must be carried and presented to inspectors.

Hunting Seasons and Times

• Defining seasons: Hunting is prohibited outside the times and dates specified by the center and announced periodically (the season usually starts on September 1 and continues until January 31 of the following year, with lists and dates updated each season).

• Night hunting ban: Hunting at night is prohibited, starting from one hour before sunset until one hour after sunrise.

Prohibited Species (Birds)

• Endangered species: Hunting of wild animal species that are endangered is prohibited, with the center issuing a list of these species periodically (such as the global ban on hunting the threatened turtle dove).

• Birds of prey: Hunting all types of birds of prey is prohibited.

• Unannounced birds: Hunting is limited to the species that are announced and listed by the center (about 29 species of migratory birds that are allowed to be hunted).

• Young and nests: Hunting young wild fauna or disturbing their nests or eggs is prohibited.

Prohibited Areas

Hunting birds is prohibited in the following areas:

• Within the boundaries of the Two Holy Mosques, cities, villages, and centers, farms, and rest areas, or any populated area.

• Near military, industrial, and vital facilities.

• Within the boundaries of all areas declared as reserves and major projects (such as NEOM, the Red Sea, AlUla).

• Within the boundaries of wetland areas and within a distance of less than 2 km from them.

• Along the coasts of the Kingdom at a depth of 20 km towards the land.

• Border areas, public roads, and railways.

Allowed and Prohibited Hunting Methods

Allowed:

• Air guns: Licensed air rifles (silencers) registered in the name of their user only.

• Traditional methods: Hunting with licensed falcons (for registered falconers in the Saudi Falcon Club), and hunting dogs (sloughis).

Prohibited:

• Shotguns: Such as the shotgun.

• Fishing nets and traps.

• Any other means that lead to the capture of more than one bird (such as attraction and calling methods, gases, car exhausts, flooding with water).