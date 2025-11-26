ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنين خليجيين لارتكابهما مخالفة الشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، وفرضت عليهما عقوبة مالية بقيمة 65 ألف ريال؛ 50 ألف ريال لاستخدامهما جهاز نداء الطيور، و10 آلاف ريال للصيد دون ترخيص، و5 آلاف ريال للصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها.
وكان المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية (NCW) قد أصدر لائحة تنفيذية لصيد الكائنات الفطرية البرية تهدف إلى تنظيم الصيد وضمان استدامته.
ومن أبرز ضوابط اللائحة:
متطلبات الترخيص
• الحصول على ترخيص: تُحظر ممارسة أنشطة الصيد دون الحصول على ترخيص صيد من المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية عبر منصة «فِطْري».
• شخصية الترخيص: الترخيص شخصي ولا يجوز التنازل عنه.
• السن: يشترط ألا يقل عمر طالب الترخيص عن 21 عاماً.
• حمل الأوراق: يجب حمل ترخيص الصيد وترخيص الأسلحة المستخدمة أثناء الصيد وإبرازها للمفتشين.
مواسم وأوقات الصيد
• تحديد المواسم: يُحظر الصيد في غير الأوقات والتواريخ التي يحددها المركز ويعلن عنها دورياً (عادةً ما يبدأ الموسم في 1 سبتمبر ويستمر حتى 31 يناير من العام التالي، ويتم تحديث القوائم والمواعيد كل موسم).
• حظر الصيد ليلاً: يُحظر الصيد ليلاً، ويبدأ هذا الحظر خلال الفترة الواقعة قبل غروب الشمس بساعة واحدة إلى ما بعد شروقها بساعة واحدة.
الأنواع المحظورة (الطيور)
• الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض: يُحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية الحيوانية البرية المهددة بالانقراض، ويصدر المركز قائمة بها دورياً (مثل منع صيد طائر القميري المهدد عالمياً).
• الطيور الجارحة: يُحظر صيد جميع أنواع الطيور الجارحة.
• الطيور غير المعلن عنها: يقتصر الصيد على الأنواع المعلن عنها فقط والمدرجة في قوائم المركز (حوالى 29 نوعاً من الطيور المهاجرة والمسموح صيدها).
• الصغار والأعشاش: يحظر صيد الصغار من الكائنات الفطرية أو العبث بأعشاشها أو بيوضها.
الأماكن المحظورة
يُحظر صيد الطيور في الأماكن التالية:
• داخل حدود الحرمين الشريفين، المدن والقرى والمراكز، المزارع والاستراحات، أو أي تواجد سكاني.
• بالقرب من المنشآت العسكرية والصناعية والحيوية.
• داخل حدود كافة المناطق المعلنة كمحميات والمشاريع الكبرى (مثل نيوم، البحر الأحمر، العلا).
• داخل حدود المناطق الرطبة وإلى مسافة تقل عن 2 كم منها.
• على امتداد سواحل المملكة بعمق (20) كم باتجاه البر.
• مناطق الحدود البرية والطرق العامة والسكك الحديدية.
وسائل الصيد المسموحة والمحظورة
المسموح به:
• الأسلحة الهوائية: البنادق الهوائية (الساكتون) المرخصة باسم مستخدمها فقط.
• الطرق التقليدية: الصيد بالصقور المرخصة (للصقارين المسجلين بنادي الصقور السعودي)، وكلاب الصيد (السلق).
المحظور:
• بنادق الرش: مثل الشوزن.
• شباك الصيد والفخاخ.
• أي وسائل أخرى تؤدي إلى اصطياد أكثر من طائر (كوسائل الجذب والنداء، الغازات، عوادم السيارات، الإغراق بالماء).
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended two Gulf citizens for committing the offense of attempting to hunt without a license in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, and imposed a financial penalty of 65,000 riyals; 50,000 riyals for using a bird calling device, 10,000 riyals for hunting without a license, and 5,000 riyals for hunting in prohibited areas.
The National Center for Wildlife Development (NCW) has issued an executive regulation for hunting wild fauna aimed at organizing hunting and ensuring its sustainability.
Among the most notable regulations are:
Licensing Requirements
• Obtaining a license: Hunting activities are prohibited without obtaining a hunting license from the National Center for Wildlife Development through the "Fitra" platform.
• Personal nature of the license: The license is personal and cannot be transferred.
• Age: The applicant for the license must be at least 21 years old.
• Carrying documents: The hunting license and the license for the weapons used during hunting must be carried and presented to inspectors.
Hunting Seasons and Times
• Defining seasons: Hunting is prohibited outside the times and dates specified by the center and announced periodically (the season usually starts on September 1 and continues until January 31 of the following year, with lists and dates updated each season).
• Night hunting ban: Hunting at night is prohibited, starting from one hour before sunset until one hour after sunrise.
Prohibited Species (Birds)
• Endangered species: Hunting of wild animal species that are endangered is prohibited, with the center issuing a list of these species periodically (such as the global ban on hunting the threatened turtle dove).
• Birds of prey: Hunting all types of birds of prey is prohibited.
• Unannounced birds: Hunting is limited to the species that are announced and listed by the center (about 29 species of migratory birds that are allowed to be hunted).
• Young and nests: Hunting young wild fauna or disturbing their nests or eggs is prohibited.
Prohibited Areas
Hunting birds is prohibited in the following areas:
• Within the boundaries of the Two Holy Mosques, cities, villages, and centers, farms, and rest areas, or any populated area.
• Near military, industrial, and vital facilities.
• Within the boundaries of all areas declared as reserves and major projects (such as NEOM, the Red Sea, AlUla).
• Within the boundaries of wetland areas and within a distance of less than 2 km from them.
• Along the coasts of the Kingdom at a depth of 20 km towards the land.
• Border areas, public roads, and railways.
Allowed and Prohibited Hunting Methods
Allowed:
• Air guns: Licensed air rifles (silencers) registered in the name of their user only.
• Traditional methods: Hunting with licensed falcons (for registered falconers in the Saudi Falcon Club), and hunting dogs (sloughis).
Prohibited:
• Shotguns: Such as the shotgun.
• Fishing nets and traps.
• Any other means that lead to the capture of more than one bird (such as attraction and calling methods, gases, car exhausts, flooding with water).