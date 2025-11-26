The Ministry of Interior has succeeded in demonstrating its capabilities to confront drug traffickers and face them by adopting a method of "surprise preemptive strikes," by monitoring them and arresting them, which has thwarted all the plans they had made to commit crimes against society. These capabilities have crossed borders and contributed to uncovering the activities of criminal networks that engage in drug trafficking. Based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic.

As a result of the proactive security information provided by the Ministry of Interior, Lebanese authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle 17.45 kilograms of cocaine and 11.200 kilograms of ecstasy hidden inside a vehicle coming from one of the countries.

Previously, Iraqi authorities thwarted an attempt by one of the drug production and trafficking networks to smuggle about 7,000,000 pills of amphetamine hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing boards, based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Republic of Iraq.

Monitoring Movements

These diligent efforts exerted by the Kingdom in combating drugs of all kinds and limiting their harms and dangers to the individual and society aim to enhance this goal. The Kingdom follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, works to monitor their movements, and uncover their plans and tricks in smuggling, and then directs preemptive strikes against them. Not a single day goes by without official authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in all regions and imposing the prescribed penalties against them.

Professional Capabilities

Retired Major General Abdullah Hassan Jidawi confirmed that the professional capabilities and distinguished security work carried out by the Ministry of Interior in confronting drug traffickers and facing them through "surprise preemptive strikes," which have succeeded in thwarting all criminal plans to flood the homeland with drugs, affirm what it possesses in terms of expertise, capabilities, and care for this important agency by the wise leadership.

He pointed out that the professionalism of the Ministry of Interior and its security sectors has succeeded in curbing the ambitions of traffickers and promoters and delivering painful strikes to drug trafficking networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, as part of the ongoing war on drugs, cutting off the road to every corruptor and promoter who seeks to tamper with their minds.

Innovative Means

He noted that the Kingdom relies on innovative means and modern mechanisms to detect drug shipments before they enter Saudi territory, in conjunction with intensive awareness campaigns. He stated that combating drug trafficking and promotion crimes is a priority of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and believing in the dangers and threats that drugs pose to the security and stability of society, it has harnessed resources to enhance the community's immunity against them at all national levels.

Breaking Through Fortifications

Retired Major General Turki Al-Harithi confirmed that the Saudi Ministry of Interior adopts a studied plan to thwart any attempts aimed at smuggling various types of drugs into Saudi Arabia and promoting them within the country through all its security arms, which possess high expertise and professionalism that enable them to penetrate all fortifications established by drug trafficking and smuggling gangs.

General Al-Harithi praised the efforts of drug control personnel and the security achievements and preemptive strikes against criminal networks, achieving their objectives to preserve the security and stability of the homeland and confront this scourge to protect society from the devastating epidemic.