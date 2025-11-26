نجحت وزارة الداخلية، في إثبات قدراتها على التصدّي لمهرّبي المخدرات، ومواجهتهم باتباع أسلوب «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، عبر رصدهم، والقبض عليهم، وهو ما أفسد كل المخططات التي وضعوها لارتكاب جرائم بحق المجتمع، لتعبر تلك القدرات الحدود وتساهم في كشف نشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات وفرتها وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، للجهاز النظير في الجمهورية اللبنانية.

وأثمرت المعلومات الأمنية الاستباقية التي قدّمتها وزارة الداخلية، عن إحباط السلطات اللبنانية محاولة تهريب 17.45 كيلوغرام من مادة الكوكايين المخدر و11.200 كيلوغرام من مادة الإكستاسي المخدرة مخبأة داخل مركبة قادمة من إحدى الدول.

وسبق أن أحبطت السلطات العراقية محاولة إحدى شبكات إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات، تهريب نحو 7.000.000 قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة بضائع ألعاب أطفال وطاولات كوي ملابس، وذلك بناءً على معلومات قدّمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية، ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، للجهاز النظير في جمهورية العراق.

رصد التحركات

تلك الجهود الحثيثة التي تبذلها المملكة في مكافحة المخدرات بجميع أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع، ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع المملكة إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، ومن ثم توجّه لهم ضربات استباقية، ولا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الرسمية القبض على مهرّبي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة.

قدرات احترافية

أكد الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد عبدالله حسن جداوي، أن القدرات الاحترافية والعمل الأمني المميّز الذي نفذته وزارة الداخلية في التصدّي لمهرّبي المخدرات، ومواجهتهم عبر «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، والتي نجحت في إفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات، يؤكد ما تمتلك من خبرات ومقدّرات وعناية بهذا الجهاز المهم من قبل القيادة الحكيمة.

وأشار إلى أن احترافية وزارة الداخلية وقطاعاتها الأمنية نجحت في كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، ضمن الحرب المستمرة على المخدرات، وقطع الطريق على كل مفسد ومروّج للعبث بعقولهم.

وسائل مبتكرة

ونوّه إلى أن المملكة تعتمد وسائل مبتكرة وآليات حديثة لكشف شحنات المخدرات، قبل دخولها الأراضي السعودية، وذلك بالتزامن مع حملات توعية مكثفة. وأفاد أن مكافحة جرائم تهريب وترويج المخدرات من أولويات رؤية المملكة 2030، وإيماناً منها بما تشكِّله المخدرات من مخاطر وتهديد لأمن المجتمع واستقراره، سخّرت الإمكانات لتعزيز حصانة المجتمع تجاهها على جميع المستويات الوطنية.

اختراق التحصينات

وأكد اللواء متقاعد تركي الحارثي، أن وزارة الداخلية السعودية تتبنى خطة مدروسة للعمل على إحباط أية محاولات تهدف إلى تهريب المخدرات بأنواعها المختلفة إلى السعودية، وترويجها داخل البلاد عبر كافة أذرعها الأمنية والتي تمتلك خبرات عالية واحترافية تمكنها من اختراق كافة التحصينات التي تبذلها عصابات الاتجار وتهريب المخدرات.

وأشاد اللواء الحارثي، بجهود منسوبي مكافحة المخدرات والإنجازات الأمنية والضربات الاستباقية ضد الشبكات الإجرامية، وتحقيق مستهدفاتها حفاظاً على أمن الوطن واستقراره، والتصدي لهذه الآفة من أجل حماية المجتمع من الوباء المدمر.