عدت وزارة المالية، موافقة مجلس الوزراء، على نظام الرقابة المالية؛ ليحل محل نظام الممثلين الماليين، نقلة نوعية في الرقابة على المال العام، إذ يشمل جميع الجهات التي تُموَّل من الميزانية العامة للدولة أو تتلقى دعماً أو إعانات أو هبات منها، كما يمتد نطاقه ليغطي الجهات التي تنفّذ أعمالاً أو مشتريات نيابةً عن الجهات الحكومية، أو تتولى تحصيل الإيرادات العامة للدولة بموجب أداة نظامية أو من خلال التعاقد مع جهة حكومية.
وأكدت، أن ذلك يأتي انطلاقاً من مستهدفات الوزارة في تطوير الرقابة المالية على المال العام، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
تحسين الأداء
وأوضحت، أن النظام يرتكز على أساليب رقابية متقدمة تُطبَّق ضمن مزيجٍ رقابيٍ مرن يراعي طبيعة كل جهة واستقلاليتها ومستوى المخاطر في عملياتها المالية، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة الرقابية، وتحسين جودة الأداء المالي.
وأفادت وزارة المالية، أن النظام يهدف إلى رفع كفاءة إدارة المال العام، وتعزيز مبادئ الشفافية والمساءلة، وتمكين الجهات الحكومية من أداء مهماتها المالية بمرونة ووضوح، من خلال أداة نظامية حديثة تُتيح تطبيق الأساليب الرقابية المتطورة، وتُرسّخ ثقافة الالتزام والمسؤولية المالية في القطاع العام.
The Ministry of Finance has considered the approval of the Council of Ministers for the financial control system; to replace the system of financial representatives, a qualitative shift in the oversight of public funds, as it includes all entities that are funded by the state’s general budget or receive support, grants, or donations from it. Its scope also extends to cover entities that carry out work or purchases on behalf of government entities, or that collect public revenues for the state under a regulatory tool or through contracting with a government entity.
It confirmed that this comes in line with the ministry's objectives to develop financial oversight on public funds, in accordance with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Improving Performance
It clarified that the system is based on advanced oversight methods applied within a flexible oversight mix that considers the nature of each entity, its independence, and the level of risks in its financial operations, which contributes to enhancing oversight efficiency and improving the quality of financial performance.
The Ministry of Finance stated that the system aims to raise the efficiency of public fund management, enhance principles of transparency and accountability, and enable government entities to perform their financial tasks with flexibility and clarity, through a modern regulatory tool that allows for the application of advanced oversight methods and reinforces the culture of commitment and financial responsibility in the public sector.