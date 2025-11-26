The Ministry of Finance has considered the approval of the Council of Ministers for the financial control system; to replace the system of financial representatives, a qualitative shift in the oversight of public funds, as it includes all entities that are funded by the state’s general budget or receive support, grants, or donations from it. Its scope also extends to cover entities that carry out work or purchases on behalf of government entities, or that collect public revenues for the state under a regulatory tool or through contracting with a government entity.

It confirmed that this comes in line with the ministry's objectives to develop financial oversight on public funds, in accordance with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Improving Performance

It clarified that the system is based on advanced oversight methods applied within a flexible oversight mix that considers the nature of each entity, its independence, and the level of risks in its financial operations, which contributes to enhancing oversight efficiency and improving the quality of financial performance.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the system aims to raise the efficiency of public fund management, enhance principles of transparency and accountability, and enable government entities to perform their financial tasks with flexibility and clarity, through a modern regulatory tool that allows for the application of advanced oversight methods and reinforces the culture of commitment and financial responsibility in the public sector.