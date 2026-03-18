أكدت وكالة ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال (S&P Global) أن الأوضاع الائتمانية لشركات التأمين في دول الخليج لا تزال مستقرة رغم الحرب.


وأوضحت الوكالة أنه لا يزال من المبكر تقييم الأثر المالي الكامل على قطاع التأمين في المنطقة.


وأضافت أنها تتوقع تباطؤ نمو الإيرادات في معظم أسواق التأمين الخليجية خلال عام 2026.



احتواء الخسائر


وأشار التقرير إلى أن الهجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة تعطل ممرات النقل الحيوية في الخليج، خصوصاً عبر مضيق هرمز، ما أدى إلى تراجع حركة الشحن والطيران ودفع شركات التأمين إلى إعادة تسعير التغطيات أو تشديد شروطها.


ورغم ارتفاع احتمال وقوع خسائر كبيرة، توقع التقرير أن تتمكن شركات التأمين وإعادة التأمين الكبرى من احتواء الخسائر بفضل تنويع أعمالها وحدود التعرض للمخاطر.