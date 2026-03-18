أكدت وكالة ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال (S&P Global) أن الأوضاع الائتمانية لشركات التأمين في دول الخليج لا تزال مستقرة رغم الحرب.
وأوضحت الوكالة أنه لا يزال من المبكر تقييم الأثر المالي الكامل على قطاع التأمين في المنطقة.
وأضافت أنها تتوقع تباطؤ نمو الإيرادات في معظم أسواق التأمين الخليجية خلال عام 2026.
احتواء الخسائر
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الهجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة تعطل ممرات النقل الحيوية في الخليج، خصوصاً عبر مضيق هرمز، ما أدى إلى تراجع حركة الشحن والطيران ودفع شركات التأمين إلى إعادة تسعير التغطيات أو تشديد شروطها.
ورغم ارتفاع احتمال وقوع خسائر كبيرة، توقع التقرير أن تتمكن شركات التأمين وإعادة التأمين الكبرى من احتواء الخسائر بفضل تنويع أعمالها وحدود التعرض للمخاطر.
S&P Global has confirmed that the credit conditions for insurance companies in the Gulf countries remain stable despite the war.
The agency clarified that it is still too early to assess the full financial impact on the insurance sector in the region.
It added that it expects revenue growth to slow in most Gulf insurance markets during 2026.
Containment of Losses
The report noted that missile and drone attacks disrupt vital transportation corridors in the Gulf, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a decline in shipping and air traffic and prompting insurance companies to reprice coverages or tighten their terms.
Despite the increased likelihood of significant losses, the report anticipated that major insurance and reinsurance companies would be able to contain the losses thanks to their diversified operations and risk exposure limits.