S&P Global has confirmed that the credit conditions for insurance companies in the Gulf countries remain stable despite the war.



The agency clarified that it is still too early to assess the full financial impact on the insurance sector in the region.



It added that it expects revenue growth to slow in most Gulf insurance markets during 2026.







Containment of Losses



The report noted that missile and drone attacks disrupt vital transportation corridors in the Gulf, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a decline in shipping and air traffic and prompting insurance companies to reprice coverages or tighten their terms.



Despite the increased likelihood of significant losses, the report anticipated that major insurance and reinsurance companies would be able to contain the losses thanks to their diversified operations and risk exposure limits.