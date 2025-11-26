اقترحت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وضع معايير واضحة لتنظيم اللباس والسلوك داخل بيئة العمل، بما يضمن المحافظة على الهوية الوطنية في ظل التنوع الثقافي والتطورات التي يشهدها سوق العمل، تسهم في تعزيز القيم المهنية، وضبط المظهر العام للعاملين، بما يتوافق مع تعاليم الدين الإسلامي والعادات والتقاليد السائدة في المملكة، إضافة إلى ترسيخ مبادئ النزاهة والشفافية والحيادية في بيئة العمل، وذلك في لائحة قواعد المظهر والسلوك للموظفين والعاملين في القطاعين العام والخاص ومنظمات القطاع غير الربحي، التي كشفت عنها الوزارة.

وحددت اللائحة مجموعة من الضوابط، من أهمها التزام الرجال بلبس الزي الوطني الرسمي، والنساء باللبس المحتشم الساتر للبدن، غير الضيق ولا الشفاف، فيما يلتزم الموظفون غير السعوديين بارتداء البدلة الرسمية.

وشددت القواعد على ضرورة أن يتجنب الموظف والعامل اتباع أي سلوك يتنافى مع تعاليم الدين الإسلامي والقيم والتقاليد والثقافة السائدة في المملكة، كما على الموظف والعامل أثناء أداء عمله التحلي بالنزاهة، والشفافية، والمسؤولية، واللباقة، والحيادية، واحترام خصوصية الغير.

عقوبات تأديبية

وأوضحت اللائحة، ضرورة أن تلتزم كافة الأجهزة للقطاع العام، ومنشآت القطاع الخاص، ومنظمات القطاع غير الربحي، بمساءلة أيٍّ من منسوبيها تأديبياً عند مخالفته أحكام هذه اللائحة، واتخاذ الإجراءات والعقوبات التأديبية في حقه وفقاً لنظامه الوظيفي. وفي حال لم تلتزم منشآت القطاع الخاص ومنظمات القطاع غير الربحي بمساءلة موظفيها المخالفين لأحكام هذه اللائحة؛ توقع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بحق هذه المنشآت العقوبات الواردة في نظام العمل ولائحته التنفيذية والقرارات الوزارية ذات العلاقة.

مظهر لائق

ووفق اللائحة، فإن على الموظف والعامل أثناء أداء عمله أو مشاركته في أي محفل أو ظهور إعلامي، الابتعاد عن السلوكيات التي من شأنها الإساءة للأديان أو إثارة النعرات القبلية أو تبني مواقف سياسية ومعتقدات فكرية التي من شأنها الإساءة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية ومكانتها، وكذلك عليه التقيد بالمظهر المهني اللائق غير المتجاوز فيه، والمحافظة على نظافة لبسه وجسده، وتجنب ارتداء ما يحمل دلالات سياسية أو فكرية.

الظهور الإعلامي

وأشارت اللائحة إلى أنه على الموظفين والعاملين السعوديين من الرجال، أثناء أداء عملهم أو مشاركتهم في المحافل أو الظهور الإعلامي الالتزام بلبس الزي الوطني الرسمي من الثوب والغترة أو الشماغ، فيما يلتزم الموظفون غير السعوديين بارتداء البدلة الرسمية.

و في ذات الشأن، على الموظفة والعاملة أثناء أداء عملها أو مشاركتها في المحافل أو الظهور الإعلامي؛ الالتزام باللبس المحتشم الساتر للبدن، غير الضيق ولا الشفاف.

ووفق اللائحة، على الموظف والعامل الالتزام بالزي الرسمي للجهة، متى ما كانت طبيعة العمل تطلب ذلك، على أن يكون ساتراً لجميع البدن ولا يكون ضيقاً أو شفافاً.