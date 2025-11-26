The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has proposed clear standards to regulate dress and behavior within the workplace, ensuring the preservation of national identity in light of cultural diversity and the developments witnessed in the labor market. This contributes to enhancing professional values and regulating the overall appearance of workers in accordance with the teachings of Islam and the prevailing customs and traditions in the Kingdom, in addition to establishing principles of integrity, transparency, and neutrality in the work environment, as outlined in the code of appearance and behavior for employees and workers in the public and private sectors and non-profit organizations, which the ministry has revealed.

The code specifies a set of controls, the most important of which is the commitment of men to wear the official national dress, and women to wear modest clothing that covers the body, which should not be tight or transparent.

The rules emphasize the necessity for employees and workers to avoid any behavior that contradicts the teachings of Islam and the prevailing values, traditions, and culture in the Kingdom. Additionally, employees and workers must exhibit integrity, transparency, responsibility, courtesy, neutrality, and respect for the privacy of others while performing their duties.

Disciplinary Penalties

The code clarifies that all public sector agencies, private sector establishments, and non-profit organizations must hold any of their members accountable disciplinarily for violating the provisions of this code and take disciplinary actions and penalties against them according to their employment system. If private sector establishments and non-profit organizations fail to hold their employees accountable for violating the provisions of this code, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development may impose penalties on these establishments as stated in the Labor Law and its executive regulations and relevant ministerial decisions.

Decent Appearance

According to the code, employees and workers must avoid behaviors that could offend religions or provoke tribal tensions or adopt political positions and ideological beliefs that could harm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its status while performing their work or participating in any event or media appearance. They must also adhere to a proper professional appearance that does not exceed the limits, maintain the cleanliness of their clothing and body, and avoid wearing items that carry political or ideological connotations.

Media Appearance

The code states that Saudi male employees and workers must wear the official national dress, consisting of a thobe and ghutrah or shemagh, while performing their work or participating in events or media appearances. Non-Saudi employees are required to wear formal suits.

Similarly, female employees and workers must adhere to modest clothing that covers the body, which should not be tight or transparent while performing their work or participating in events or media appearances.

According to the code, employees and workers must comply with the official dress of the entity whenever the nature of the work requires it, ensuring that it covers the entire body and is not tight or transparent.