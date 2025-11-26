The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday in his office at the emirate the Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Jeddah, Rommel Romato, along with the accompanying delegation that is currently visiting the region. During the meeting, friendly conversations took place and topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Developmental Renaissance



The Filipino consul in the Kingdom expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the developmental renaissance that the Tabuk Region is experiencing in various fields.