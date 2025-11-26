استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه بالإمارة أمس، القنصل العام لجمهورية الفلبين بجدة روميل روماتو، والوفد المرافق الذي يزور المنطقة حاليا. وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
نهضة تنموية
فيما عبر القنصل الفلبيني لدى المملكة عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك على حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، مشيدا بالنهضة التنموية التي تعيشها منطقة تبوك في شتى المجالات.
The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday in his office at the emirate the Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Jeddah, Rommel Romato, along with the accompanying delegation that is currently visiting the region. During the meeting, friendly conversations took place and topics of mutual interest were discussed.
Developmental Renaissance
The Filipino consul in the Kingdom expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the developmental renaissance that the Tabuk Region is experiencing in various fields.