A senior official in President Donald Trump's administration revealed today that the United States may have to close some small airports in the coming weeks due to a shortage of security personnel, should the government funding crisis continue.



Acting Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Adam Stal, said in an interview with Fox News: "With the situation continuing as it is, it is not an exaggeration to say that we may have to actually close airports, especially small airports, if absenteeism rates rise."



The partial government shutdown, which has entered its 31st day, has forced 50,000 airport security officers and personnel from the Transportation Security Administration to work without pay throughout last month, with 10% of them absent from work last Sunday.



Long Lines



Major U.S. airports have experienced long lines at security checkpoints amid the ongoing partial government shutdown for nearly a month.



Since Congress allowed funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, to lapse due to a dispute over immigration enforcement policies on February 14, approximately 50,000 TSA employees have been working without pay.



Travelers waited for more than 3 hours at airports in New Orleans and Houston over the weekend.