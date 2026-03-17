كشف مسؤول رفيع في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اليوم، أن الولايات المتحدة قد تضطر إلى إغلاق بعض المطارات الصغيرة خلال الأسابيع القادمة؛ بسبب نقص أفراد الأمن، وذلك في حال استمرار أزمة تمويل الحكومة.
وقال نائب مدير إدارة أمن النقل بالإنابة «آدم ستال» في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»: «مع استمرار الوضع على هذا النحو، ليس من المبالغة القول إننا قد نضطر إلى إغلاق المطارات فعلياً، خصوصاً المطارات الصغيرة، إذا ارتفعت معدلات التغيب عن العمل».
وأجبر الإغلاق الجزئي للحكومة، الذي دخل يومه الـ31، 50 ألفاً من ضباط وأفراد أمن المطارات التابعين لإدارة أمن النقل على العمل دون أجر طوال الشهر الماضي، وتغيب 10% منهم عن العمل يوم الأحد الماضي.
طوابير طويلة
وكانت المطارات الأمريكية الكبرى قد شهدت طوابير طويلة عند نقاط التفتيش الأمني، وذلك وسط إغلاق حكومي جزئي مستمر لنحو شهر.
ومنذ أن سمح الكونغرس الأمريكي بوقف تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي التي تشرف على إدارة أمن النقل بسبب خلاف حول سياسات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة في 14 فبراير، يعمل نحو 50 ألف موظف في إدارة أمن النقل دون أجر.
وانتظر المسافرون لأكثر من 3 ساعات في مطارات مدينتي نيو أورليانز وهيوستن خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
A senior official in President Donald Trump's administration revealed today that the United States may have to close some small airports in the coming weeks due to a shortage of security personnel, should the government funding crisis continue.
Acting Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Adam Stal, said in an interview with Fox News: "With the situation continuing as it is, it is not an exaggeration to say that we may have to actually close airports, especially small airports, if absenteeism rates rise."
The partial government shutdown, which has entered its 31st day, has forced 50,000 airport security officers and personnel from the Transportation Security Administration to work without pay throughout last month, with 10% of them absent from work last Sunday.
Long Lines
Major U.S. airports have experienced long lines at security checkpoints amid the ongoing partial government shutdown for nearly a month.
Since Congress allowed funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, to lapse due to a dispute over immigration enforcement policies on February 14, approximately 50,000 TSA employees have been working without pay.
Travelers waited for more than 3 hours at airports in New Orleans and Houston over the weekend.