كشف مسؤول رفيع في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اليوم، أن الولايات المتحدة قد تضطر إلى إغلاق بعض المطارات الصغيرة خلال الأسابيع القادمة؛ بسبب نقص أفراد الأمن، وذلك في حال استمرار أزمة تمويل الحكومة.


وقال نائب مدير إدارة أمن النقل بالإنابة «آدم ستال» في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»: «مع استمرار الوضع على هذا النحو، ليس من المبالغة القول إننا قد نضطر إلى إغلاق المطارات فعلياً، خصوصاً المطارات الصغيرة، إذا ارتفعت معدلات التغيب عن العمل».


وأجبر الإغلاق الجزئي للحكومة، الذي دخل يومه الـ31، 50 ألفاً من ضباط وأفراد أمن المطارات التابعين لإدارة أمن النقل على العمل دون أجر طوال الشهر الماضي، وتغيب 10% منهم عن العمل يوم الأحد الماضي.


طوابير طويلة


وكانت المطارات الأمريكية الكبرى قد شهدت طوابير طويلة عند نقاط التفتيش الأمني، وذلك وسط إغلاق حكومي جزئي مستمر لنحو شهر.


ومنذ أن سمح الكونغرس الأمريكي بوقف تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي التي تشرف على إدارة أمن النقل بسبب خلاف حول سياسات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة في 14 فبراير، يعمل نحو 50 ألف موظف في إدارة أمن النقل دون أجر.


وانتظر المسافرون لأكثر من 3 ساعات في مطارات مدينتي نيو أورليانز وهيوستن خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.