The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has presented a draft executive regulation for the sustainable management of the marine and coastal environment as a proposal that includes a package of legislation to protect the marine and coastal environment, with deterrent financial penalties that can reach a maximum of one and a half million riyals.

The ministry aims through this proposal to preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations, enhance the protection of the environment and wildlife, ensure compliance with relevant international standards and agreements, and deter violations against large wildlife species.

The executive regulation stipulates a fine of one million and five hundred thousand riyals for anyone who catches a sperm whale, a fine of one million riyals for catching a dugong (sea cow) and a whale shark, and half a million riyals for catching other whale species such as the humpback whale and the minke whale.

Care for the "Coral"

The regulation addresses coral reefs as a cornerstone of the marine ecosystem, setting a fine of two hundred thousand riyals for each cubic meter of hard or fragile coral that is destroyed, or calculating the fine based on a specific environmental compensation formula that depends on the area of the affected region and recovery years, applying the higher value between them to ensure deterrence.

Among the penalties included in the regulation are fines ranging between forty thousand riyals and one hundred thousand riyals for catching specific species such as the hammerhead shark, the tiger shark, and the oceanic whitetip shark, in addition to a fine of forty thousand riyals for catching a bull shark.

Prohibition of Waste

The protection list includes microorganisms and mollusks, imposing fines of fifty thousand riyals for catching sight oysters and ten thousand riyals for pearl oysters, while setting a fine of ten thousand riyals for each cubic meter of sponges, with the possibility of the estimate reaching three hundred thousand riyals depending on the size and type of the affected organism.

The regulation categorically prohibits the dumping or discharge of untreated sewage or any liquid components into the marine and coastal environment, and bans the disposal of waste in all its forms in these areas to ensure that the waters remain free from pollutants that threaten wildlife.

Prohibition of Explosives

The regulation prohibits the use of explosives or toxic or narcotic substances in fishing operations, and the use of spear guns in coral reef areas and marine reserves is permanently banned to prevent harm to the sensitive environment. The regulation also prohibits anchoring in coral reef areas and seagrass areas to avoid their destruction, and requires ships and boats to follow specific routes and safe speeds within protected areas to reduce the risk of collisions with marine mammals.

Exceptions to the regulations apply to incidental catches of prohibited organisms, provided that there is an immediate initiative to release them back into the sea with the necessary care for their safety, and it is essential to notify the relevant authorities immediately in case of their death or injury to document the situation.