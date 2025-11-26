قدّمت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، مشروع اللائحة التنفيذية للإدارة المستدامة للبيئة البحرية والساحلية كمقترح يتضمّن حزمة تشريعات لحماية البيئة البحرية والساحلية، وعقوبات مالية رادعة تصل في حدها الأقصى إلى مليون ونصف المليون ريال.

وتهدف الوزارة عبر المقترح، إلى صون المقدّرات الطبيعية وضمان استدامتها للأجيال القادمة، وتعزيز حماية البيئة والحياة الفطرية وضمان الالتزام بالمعايير والاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة، وردع التعديات على الكائنات الفطرية الضخمة.

ونصّت اللائحة التنفيذية على غرامة قدرها مليون و500 ألف ريال لكل من يقوم بصيد حوت العنبر، وغرامة قدرها مليون ريال لصيد حيوان الأطوم «بقر البحر» وقرش الحوت، ونصف مليون ريال لصيد أنواع أخرى من الحيتان كالحوت الأحدب وحوت المنك.

العناية بـ«المرجانية»

وعنيت اللائحة بالشعاب المرجانية باعتبارها ركيزة النظام البيئي البحري، وحدّدت غرامة قدرها 200 ألف ريال عن كل متر مكعب من المرجان الصلب أو الهش يتم إتلافه، أو احتساب الغرامة وفق معادلة تعويض بيئي خاصة تعتمد على مساحة المنطقة المتضررة وسنوات التعافي، مع تطبيق القيمة الأعلى بينهما لضمان الردع.

ومن العقوبات التي تضمّنتها اللائحة غرامات تراوح بين 40 ألف ريال و100 ألف ريال على صيد أنواع محددة مثل القرش «أبو مطرقة» والقرش «النمر» وقرش «الطرف الأبيض المحيطي»، إضافة إلى غرامة 40 ألف ريال لصيد قرش الثور.

منع النفايات

وشملت قائمة الحماية الكائنات الدقيقة والرخويات، وفرضت غرامات بـ50 ألف ريال على صيد محار البصر، و10 آلاف ريال لمحار اللؤلؤ، بينما حدّدت غرامة 10 آلاف ريال لكل متر مكعب من الإسفنجيات، مع إمكانية وصول التقدير إلى 300 ألف ريال حسب حجم ونوع الكائن المتضرر.

وحظرت اللائحة بشكل قاطع إلقاء أو تصريف مياه الصرف الصحي أو أي مكوّنات سائلة غير معالجة في البيئة البحرية والساحلية، ومنعت التخلص من النفايات بجميع أشكالها في هذه الأوساط، لضمان بقاء المياه خالية من الملوثات التي تهدّد الحياة الفطرية.

حظر المتفجرات

وحظرت اللائحة استخدام المتفجرات أو المواد السامة أو المخدرة في عمليات الصيد، كما مُنع استخدام البنادق الرمحية في مناطق الشعاب المرجانية والمحميات البحرية بشكل نهائي لمنع الإضرار بالبيئة الحساسة، كما حظرت اللائحة إلقاء المراسي في مناطق الشعاب المرجانية ومناطق الأعشاب البحرية لتجنّب تدميرها، وألزمت السفن والقوارب بمسارات محددة وسرعات آمنة داخل المناطق المحمية لتقليل مخاطر التصادم مع الثدييات البحرية.

واستثنت الضوابط حالات الصيد العرضي للكائنات المحظورة بشرط المبادرة الفورية بإعادة إطلاقها في البحر مع بذل العناية اللازمة لسلامتها، وضرورة إبلاغ الجهات المختصة فوراً في حال نفوقها أو إصابتها لتوثيق الحالة.