The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center organized an exhibition yesterday to highlight the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program in New York City, USA, on the sidelines of the World Conjoined Twins Day.

The exhibition included virtual reality glasses that provided a complete simulation for visitors inside the operating room for separating conjoined twins, showcasing the precise stages of anesthesia, surgery, reconstruction, separation, and cosmetic procedures. It also featured a touchscreen display for browsing the website of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, including the names of the medical and surgical team members, a video library, and statistics about the program, as well as another screen displaying a film in English about the program's achievements, aimed at informing visitors about the significant medical efforts provided by the program for the care and treatment of conjoined children.

Pioneering Model

Visitors to the exhibition saw a wall displaying images of conjoined twins and their touching human stories from the moment they were transferred to the Kingdom, during their surgery, and after their recovery and rehabilitation. There were also models of the medical evacuation aircraft belonging to the Ministry of Defense designated for transporting the twins, along with brochures and pamphlets about the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

It is worth mentioning that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center participates in the global celebration of World Conjoined Twins Day, which falls on November 24 each year, by organizing a series of various events that embody the success stories achieved by the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program since its inception in 1990, making it a pioneering global model in this rare medical field.