نظّم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، معرضاً لإبراز الجهود الإنسانية للمملكة العربية السعودية من خلال البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملصقة في مدينة نيويورك بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك على هامش اليوم العالمي للتوائم الملتصقة.

واشتمل المعرض، على نظارات للواقع الافتراضي تنقل محاكاة كاملة للزائر داخل غرفة عمليات فصل التوائم الملتصقة واستعراض مراحلها الدقيقة في التخدير والجراحة والترميم والفصل والتجميل، وشاشة تتيح باللمس تصفح موقع البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، متضمّناً أسماء أعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي ومكتبة فيديو وإحصاءات للبرنامج وشاشة أخرى تعرض فيلماً باللغة الإنجليزية عن منجزات البرنامج؛ بهدف تعريف الزوّار بما يقدّمه البرنامج من جهود طبية كبيرة لرعاية وعلاج الأطفال الملتصقين.

نموذج رائد

وشاهد زائرو المعرض جداراً يحمل صور التوائم الملتصقة وقصصهم الإنسانية المؤثرة منذ نقلهم للمملكة وأثناء إجرائهم العملية وبعد تعافيهم وإعادة تأهيلهم، ومجسمات لطائرات الإخلاء الطبي التابعة لوزارة الدفاع المخصصة لنقل التوائم، وكتيبات ومطويات عن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة.

يذكر أن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، يشارك العالم الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للتوائم الملتصقة الذي يصادف 24 نوفمبر من كل عام، عبر تنظيم سلسلة من الفعاليات المختلفة التي تجسّد قصص النجاح التي حقّقها البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة منذ انطلاقه 1990م، حتى أضحى نموذجاً رائداً عالمياً بهذا المجال الطبي النادر.