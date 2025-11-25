The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Secretary-General of the Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Persons Fund, Talal bin Othman Al-Muammar, accompanied by a number of the Fund's leaders.

During the meeting, the Emir of Jazan praised the efforts made by the Fund to serve the families of martyrs, the injured, prisoners, and the missing, and the various quality programs it implements that contribute to sustainable empowerment, providing a decent life, and caring for the families of the nation's heroes who sacrificed their lives defending its precious borders, in line with the directives and aspirations of the wise leadership to meet their needs and support their requirements.

During the reception, the Fund's activities and various programs were reviewed, including: "Quality of Life" initiatives, housing programs, health, psychological, and educational programs, awareness and support programs, guidance and employment programs, in addition to religious and seasonal programs, and the digital platform "Shahm".

The Emir of the region was briefed on the Fund's efforts in direct communication with beneficiaries, listening to their observations and suggestions through various channels, including field meetings conducted in different regions of the Kingdom, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Emirate of Jazan Region and the Fund, which contributes to the development of services provided to the Fund's beneficiaries in the region and its governorates, and enhances integration among entities to serve this precious segment of the nation.