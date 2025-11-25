التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز الأمين العام لصندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين طلال بن عثمان المعمر، يرافقه عدد من قيادات الصندوق.

وأشاد امير جازان خلال اللقاء بالجهود التي يقدمها الصندوق لخدمة أسر الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين، وما ينفّذه من برامج نوعية تُسهم في التمكين المستدام، وتوفير الحياة الكريمة، ورعاية أسر أبطال الوطن الذين بذلوا أرواحهم دفاعًا عن حدوده الغالية، تحقيقًا لتوجيهات وتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تلبية احتياجاتهم ودعم متطلباتهم.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أعمال الصندوق وبرامجه المتعددة ومن أبرزها: مبادرات «جودة الحياة»، والبرامج السكنية، والبرامج الصحية والنفسية والتعليمية، وبرامج التوعية والدعم، وبرامج الإرشاد والتوظيف، إضافة إلى البرامج الدينية والموسمية، ومنصة «شهم» الرقمية.

واطلع أمير المنطقة على جهود الصندوق في التواصل المباشر مع المستفيدين، والاستماع لملاحظاتهم ومقترحاتهم عبر قنوات متنوعة، من بينها اللقاءات الميدانية التي ينفذها في مناطق المملكة، وبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين إمارة منطقة جازان والصندوق، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة لمستفيدي الصندوق في المنطقة ومحافظاتها، ويعزز التكامل بين الجهات لخدمة هذه الفئة الغالية على الوطن.