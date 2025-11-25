في مشهد يجسد الوفاء المتبادل بين المعلم وطلابه، استقبل أهالي قرى الراحة بمحافظة الحرث في منطقة جازان المعلم الأردني علي لافي البشكمي أحد معلمي مدرسة الراحة قبل نحو 50 عاماً، وذلك خلال زيارة استثنائية أعادت للأذهان ذكريات التعليم في الزمن الجميل، إذ صحبه طلابه إلى مبنى المدرسة الشعبي القديم، وتجول معهم في الفصول متذكراً بعض المواقف معهم ،ومذكراً لهم بما كان يقدمه لهم من حصص دراسية.

وجاءت الزيارة بهدف لقاء طلابه الذين تتلمذوا على يديه في تسعينات القرن الماضي، إذ أقام الأهالي استقبالاً حافلاً للمعلم بحضور المشايخ والأعيان وتضمن الحفل برنامجاً خطابياً افتُتح بتلاوة من القرآن الكريم، ثم أُلقيت عدد من الكلمات، أبرزها كلمة الأهالي التي ألقاها محمد جابر علواني معبّراً من خلالها عن مكانة المعلم ودوره الكبير. وأعقب ذلك قصيدة شعرية للشاعر أبوطالب علواني، ثم كلمة للمحتفى به، إضافةً إلى استعراض ذكريات الماضي وتبادل الصور القديمة، وسط حضور عدد من أبناء طلابه، الذين عبّروا عن تقديرهم للدور التربوي الذي أدّاه خلال تلك المرحلة.

وأكد المعلم الأردني، خلال كلمته، أن مشاعره في هذه الزيارة لا تُوصف، مشيراً إلى أنه لم ينسَ طلابه ولا تفاصيل الأيام التي قضاها في قرية الراحة في الوقت الذي كانت الحياة فيها صعبة للغاية لعدم توفر الخدمات الضروريّة وانعدام المواصلات ووعورة الطرق، مثمناً ما شهدته المنطقة من تطور في التعليم والبنية التحتية والعمران.

وفي ختام الزيارة، قدّم طلابه السابقون هدايا تذكارية تكريماً له، مؤكدين أن هذه الزيارة تُعد من المواقف الإنسانية المؤثرة التي تجسّد عمق العلاقة بين المعلم وطلابه، وتبرز أثر المربي في بناء الأجيال.

واختُتم اللقاء بتناول الجميع طعام العشاء المُعد بهذه المناسبة.