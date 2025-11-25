In a scene that embodies the mutual loyalty between the teacher and his students, the residents of the villages of Al-Raha in the Harith Governorate of the Jazan region welcomed the Jordanian teacher Ali Lafi Al-Bashkami, one of the teachers at Al-Raha School nearly 50 years ago, during an exceptional visit that brought back memories of education in the beautiful past. His students accompanied him to the old traditional school building, where he toured the classrooms, reminiscing about some moments with them and reminding them of the lessons he used to provide.

The visit aimed to meet his students who were taught by him in the 1990s, as the residents held a grand reception for the teacher in the presence of sheikhs and dignitaries. The event included a speech program that opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by several speeches, the most notable being the speech by the residents delivered by Mohammed Jaber Al-Alwani, expressing the teacher's status and his significant role. This was followed by a poem by the poet Abu Talib Al-Alwani, then a speech by the honored guest, in addition to a review of past memories and the exchange of old photos, amidst the presence of several of his former students' children, who expressed their appreciation for the educational role he played during that period.

The Jordanian teacher confirmed during his speech that his feelings during this visit are indescribable, noting that he has not forgotten his students or the details of the days he spent in the village of Al-Raha at a time when life was extremely difficult due to the lack of essential services, the absence of transportation, and the roughness of the roads. He praised the development that the region has witnessed in education, infrastructure, and urbanization.

At the end of the visit, his former students presented him with commemorative gifts in honor of him, affirming that this visit is one of the touching human moments that embody the depth of the relationship between the teacher and his students, highlighting the educator's impact on building generations.

The meeting concluded with everyone enjoying the dinner prepared for this occasion.