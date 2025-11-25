The National Center of Meteorology expected, in its weather report for today (Tuesday), moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Ha'il, Medina, and Mecca, extending to parts of the Al-Baha region, while being light to moderate in parts of the Asir and Jazan regions, as well as in parts of the Eastern Province with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are southwesterly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h, with thunderstorm clouds forming in the northern and central parts, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts. The sea condition is light to moderate with waves becoming choppy due to the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, with wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.