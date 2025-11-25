توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الثلاثاء)، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة الباحة، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي عسير وجازان، كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة، مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.