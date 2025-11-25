The life of a human being is based on the element of ethics, as it serves as a bridge for coexistence, acquaintance, and cooperation among individuals, peoples, and communities. While acts of worship benefit only the worshipper, the benefits of ethics extend beyond the individual. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) reached the hearts of both his lovers and detractors solely through his good character. His opponents acknowledged him as "the truthful and trustworthy," and his honesty and trustworthiness were not merely slogans to gain sympathy or attract attention, but rather manifestations of his behavior and manners towards life and living beings.

Since the Kingdom has become a destination today for millions of visitors and tourists, it is essential for both young and old, men and women, to embody the values and ethics that our noble religion has called us to and guided us towards, as enshrined in the system of governance. We must respect public taste and create a good impression of ourselves, our homeland, our families, and our community, for no one has been blessed with anything more precious and noble than "good character."

The Saudi citizen remains a source of trust for their leadership and people. However, the establishment of regulations and the system of public taste aims to raise awareness and limit behaviors that provoke society or disrupt its original customs and traditions, which enhance the humanity of individuals. A person who belongs to their religion and homeland will not intentionally violate the veil of modesty or deliberately ignore regulations and instructions. Elevated behaviors and manners reflect the values and identity of a refined society, and respect for others begins with wearing appropriate attire for the time and place, and does not end with responding to greetings from both acquaintances and strangers. How beautiful it is to say of a person, "So-and-so has taste," affirming the completeness of both form and substance.