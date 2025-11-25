ترتكز حياة الإنسان على عنصر الأخلاق، باعتبارها همزة وصل التعايش والتعارف والتعاون بين الأفراد والشعوب والمجتمعات، وإذا كانت العبادات ذات نفع قاصر على المتعبّد، فإن الأخلاق نفعها متعدٍّ، ولم يصل النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم إلى قلوب محبيه وشانئيه إلا بحُسن خلقه أولاً، فاعترف له خصوم الرسالة بأنه «الصادق الأمين»، ولم يكن صدقه وأمانته شعاراً لكسب تعاطفٍ أو لفت أنظار، بل تجلياً في سلوكه وأدبه مع الحياة والأحياء.

وبما أن المملكة غدت مقصداً اليوم لملايين الزوّار والسائحين، فالواجب أن يتمثّل الصغار والكبار، والرجال والنساء، القِيَم والآداب التي دعانا وهدانا إليها وعليها ديننا الحنيف، ونصّ عليها نظام الحُكم، وأن نحترم الذوق العام، ونعطي الانطباع الجيّد عن أنفسنا، ووطننا، وأهلنا، ومجتمعنا، فلم يُرزق أحد بشيء أغلى وأرقى من «خُلقٍ حسن».

ويظل المواطن السعودي محل ثقة قيادته وناسه، إلا أن إقرار لوائح ونظام الذوق العام غايته التنبيه، والحدّ مما يوقع في ما يستفز المجتمع، أو يخلّ بمنظومة أعرافه وتقاليده الأصلية، المعززة لإنسانية الإنسان، ولن يخدش المنتمي لدينه ووطنه ستر الحياء، عن قصد، أو يتجاهل الأنظمة والتعليمات عن إصرار، والسلوكيات والآداب الراقية تعكس قيم المجتمع الراقي وهويته، واحترام الآخرين يبدأ من ارتداء الزيّ الملائم لزمانه ومكانه، ولا ينتهي عند ردّ السلام على من عرفت ومن لم تعرف، وما أجمل قول القائل عن إنسان «فلان ذوق»، تأكيداً على اكتمال صفات الشكل والمضمون.