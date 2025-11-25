شدّد رئيس الهيئة العامة للإحصاء فهد بن عبدالله الدوسري على أهمية دور المملكة في قيادة التطوير الإحصائي إقليمياً، داعياً إلى استمرار التعاون الخليجي لمواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة في عالم البيانات وتقنياتها، مشيراً إلى تركيز الهيئة على تنويع مصادر البيانات عبر التوسع في استخدام البيانات، كما تبنّت أطراً ومعايير دولية متقدمة؛ لتحسين اتساق البيانات، ورفع مستوى المقارنة الدولية.
وشارك الدوسري في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «روئ قيادات الأجهزة الإحصائية الخليجية: نحو نظام بيانات متكامل لمستقبل مستدام»، خلال انعقاد أعمال المنتدى الإحصائي الخليجي الثالث، الذي استضافته قطر، بمشاركة واسعة من قادة الأجهزة الإحصائية والخبراء وصنّاع القرار من دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ بهدف تعزيز العمل الإحصائي المشترك واستشراف مستقبل البيانات الإحصائية في المنطقة.
واستعرض الدوسري خلال الجلسة مسار التحول الإحصائي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن البيانات الإحصائية تُعد ركيزة محورية لدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، مشيراً إلى أن الهيئة عملت خلال السنوات الماضية على تنفيذ خطة تحول شاملة ارتكزت على إعادة بناء المنظومة الإحصائية وتطوير بنيتها التحتية الرقمية؛ بما يضمن رفع جودة البيانات وسرعة إنتاجها.
ويعد المنتدى الإحصائي الخليجي أحد أهم الملتقيات الإقليمية المتخصصة في قطاع الإحصاء بدول مجلس التعاون، ويجمع قيادات الأجهزة الإحصائية والخبراء وصنّاع القرار لمناقشة أبرز التطورات والتحديات والفرص في مجال البيانات، وسبل تطوير المنظومات الإحصائية الوطنية، وبناء القدرات بما يدعم توجهات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية المستدامة في دول الخليج.
The President of the General Authority for Statistics, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Dosari, emphasized the importance of the Kingdom's role in leading statistical development regionally, calling for continued Gulf cooperation to keep pace with the rapid changes in the world of data and its technologies. He pointed out that the Authority is focusing on diversifying data sources through the expansion of data usage, and has adopted advanced international frameworks and standards to improve data consistency and enhance the level of international comparison.
Al-Dosari participated in a panel discussion titled "Visions of Leaders of Gulf Statistical Agencies: Towards an Integrated Data System for a Sustainable Future," during the third Gulf Statistical Forum held in Qatar, with wide participation from leaders of statistical agencies, experts, and decision-makers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The aim was to enhance joint statistical work and anticipate the future of statistical data in the region.
During the session, Al-Dosari reviewed the path of statistical transformation in the Kingdom, affirming that statistical data is a pivotal foundation for supporting the achievement of the goals of Vision 2030. He noted that the Authority has worked over the past years to implement a comprehensive transformation plan focused on rebuilding the statistical system and developing its digital infrastructure to ensure the quality of data and the speed of its production.
The Gulf Statistical Forum is one of the most important regional gatherings specialized in the statistics sector of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It brings together leaders of statistical agencies, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the most significant developments, challenges, and opportunities in the field of data, as well as ways to develop national statistical systems and build capacities that support sustainable economic and social development trends in the Gulf countries.