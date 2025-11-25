شدّد رئيس الهيئة العامة للإحصاء فهد بن عبدالله الدوسري على أهمية دور المملكة في قيادة التطوير الإحصائي إقليمياً، داعياً إلى استمرار التعاون الخليجي لمواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة في عالم البيانات وتقنياتها، مشيراً إلى تركيز الهيئة على تنويع مصادر البيانات عبر التوسع في استخدام البيانات، كما تبنّت أطراً ومعايير دولية متقدمة؛ لتحسين اتساق البيانات، ورفع مستوى المقارنة الدولية.

وشارك الدوسري في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «روئ قيادات الأجهزة الإحصائية الخليجية: نحو نظام بيانات متكامل لمستقبل مستدام»، خلال انعقاد أعمال المنتدى الإحصائي الخليجي الثالث، الذي استضافته قطر، بمشاركة واسعة من قادة الأجهزة الإحصائية والخبراء وصنّاع القرار من دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ بهدف تعزيز العمل الإحصائي المشترك واستشراف مستقبل البيانات الإحصائية في المنطقة.

واستعرض الدوسري خلال الجلسة مسار التحول الإحصائي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن البيانات الإحصائية تُعد ركيزة محورية لدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، مشيراً إلى أن الهيئة عملت خلال السنوات الماضية على تنفيذ خطة تحول شاملة ارتكزت على إعادة بناء المنظومة الإحصائية وتطوير بنيتها التحتية الرقمية؛ بما يضمن رفع جودة البيانات وسرعة إنتاجها.

ويعد المنتدى الإحصائي الخليجي أحد أهم الملتقيات الإقليمية المتخصصة في قطاع الإحصاء بدول مجلس التعاون، ويجمع قيادات الأجهزة الإحصائية والخبراء وصنّاع القرار لمناقشة أبرز التطورات والتحديات والفرص في مجال البيانات، وسبل تطوير المنظومات الإحصائية الوطنية، وبناء القدرات بما يدعم توجهات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية المستدامة في دول الخليج.