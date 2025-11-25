The President of the General Authority for Statistics, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Dosari, emphasized the importance of the Kingdom's role in leading statistical development regionally, calling for continued Gulf cooperation to keep pace with the rapid changes in the world of data and its technologies. He pointed out that the Authority is focusing on diversifying data sources through the expansion of data usage, and has adopted advanced international frameworks and standards to improve data consistency and enhance the level of international comparison.

Al-Dosari participated in a panel discussion titled "Visions of Leaders of Gulf Statistical Agencies: Towards an Integrated Data System for a Sustainable Future," during the third Gulf Statistical Forum held in Qatar, with wide participation from leaders of statistical agencies, experts, and decision-makers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The aim was to enhance joint statistical work and anticipate the future of statistical data in the region.

During the session, Al-Dosari reviewed the path of statistical transformation in the Kingdom, affirming that statistical data is a pivotal foundation for supporting the achievement of the goals of Vision 2030. He noted that the Authority has worked over the past years to implement a comprehensive transformation plan focused on rebuilding the statistical system and developing its digital infrastructure to ensure the quality of data and the speed of its production.

The Gulf Statistical Forum is one of the most important regional gatherings specialized in the statistics sector of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It brings together leaders of statistical agencies, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the most significant developments, challenges, and opportunities in the field of data, as well as ways to develop national statistical systems and build capacities that support sustainable economic and social development trends in the Gulf countries.