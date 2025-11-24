Abdulrahman Omar Al-Shughadli, the director of the Najiz platform, confirmed to "Okaz" that the virtual execution court is one of the execution services that has facilitated the process for beneficiaries, as the procedures are carried out electronically without human intervention, reducing the execution time to about 5 days only.

Al-Shughadli said: "Today, during the second international judicial conference, we highlight the most important services provided by the Ministry of Justice to beneficiaries, and one of the most prominent platforms is the 'Taraadi' platform, which is considered one of the key topics discussed during the second international judicial conference, focusing on reconciliation, justice, and prevention."

He added: "We showcased at the conference the mechanisms involved in attempting to reach a settlement for disputes before they reach the courts and conflicts. Today, on the Taraadi platform, we discuss a mechanism for raising reconciliation through the platform, all of which are services provided free of charge to beneficiaries. Judicial quality is a main theme of the second international judicial conference, which discusses how to develop judicial services to achieve high judicial quality. This is done by enhancing operational efficiencies in judicial services, in addition to using technologies to facilitate beneficiaries' access to swift justice and obtaining their legal rights."