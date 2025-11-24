أكد مدير منصة ناجز عبدالرحمن عمر الشغدلي، لـ«عكاظ»، أن المحكمة الافتراضية للتنفيذ هي من خدمات التنفيذ التي سهلت على المستفيدين، إذ تتم الإجراءات بشكل إلكتروني دون تدخل بشري، ما قلّل وقت التنفيذ إلى نحو 5 أيام فقط.
وقال الشغدلي: «نبرز اليوم خلال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني أبرز الخدمات التي تقدمها وزارة العدل للمستفيدين، ومن أبرز المنصات هي «منصة تراضي» التي تعتبر من أهم المحاور التي تتم مناقشتها خلال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، وهي المصالحة والعدالة والوقاية».
وأضاف: «استعرضنا في المؤتمر الآليات التي تتم فيها المحاولة للوصول إلى تسوية للمنازعات قبل الوصول للمحاكم والمنازعات، واليوم في منصة تراضي نتحدث عن آلية لرفع الصلح من خلال المنصة، وكلها خدمات تقدم بشكل مجاني للمستفيدين. وتأتي الجودة القضائية عنواناً رئيسياً لمعرض المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي يتحدث عن كيفية آلية تطوير خدمات القضاء للوصول إلى جودة قضائية عالية، وهذا يتم من خلال رفع الكفاءات التشغيلية في الخدمات القضائية، إضافة إلى استخدام التقنيات للتسهيل على المستفيدين للوصول إلى عدالة ناجزة والحصول على حقهم العدلي».
Abdulrahman Omar Al-Shughadli, the director of the Najiz platform, confirmed to "Okaz" that the virtual execution court is one of the execution services that has facilitated the process for beneficiaries, as the procedures are carried out electronically without human intervention, reducing the execution time to about 5 days only.
Al-Shughadli said: "Today, during the second international judicial conference, we highlight the most important services provided by the Ministry of Justice to beneficiaries, and one of the most prominent platforms is the 'Taraadi' platform, which is considered one of the key topics discussed during the second international judicial conference, focusing on reconciliation, justice, and prevention."
He added: "We showcased at the conference the mechanisms involved in attempting to reach a settlement for disputes before they reach the courts and conflicts. Today, on the Taraadi platform, we discuss a mechanism for raising reconciliation through the platform, all of which are services provided free of charge to beneficiaries. Judicial quality is a main theme of the second international judicial conference, which discusses how to develop judicial services to achieve high judicial quality. This is done by enhancing operational efficiencies in judicial services, in addition to using technologies to facilitate beneficiaries' access to swift justice and obtaining their legal rights."