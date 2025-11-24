أكد مدير منصة ناجز عبدالرحمن عمر الشغدلي، لـ«عكاظ»، أن المحكمة الافتراضية للتنفيذ هي من خدمات التنفيذ التي سهلت على المستفيدين، إذ تتم الإجراءات بشكل إلكتروني دون تدخل بشري، ما قلّل وقت التنفيذ إلى نحو 5 أيام فقط.

وقال الشغدلي: «نبرز اليوم خلال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني أبرز الخدمات التي تقدمها وزارة العدل للمستفيدين، ومن أبرز المنصات هي «منصة تراضي» التي تعتبر من أهم المحاور التي تتم مناقشتها خلال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، وهي المصالحة والعدالة والوقاية».

وأضاف: «استعرضنا في المؤتمر الآليات التي تتم فيها المحاولة للوصول إلى تسوية للمنازعات قبل الوصول للمحاكم والمنازعات، واليوم في منصة تراضي نتحدث عن آلية لرفع الصلح من خلال المنصة، وكلها خدمات تقدم بشكل مجاني للمستفيدين. وتأتي الجودة القضائية عنواناً رئيسياً لمعرض المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي يتحدث عن كيفية آلية تطوير خدمات القضاء للوصول إلى جودة قضائية عالية، وهذا يتم من خلال رفع الكفاءات التشغيلية في الخدمات القضائية، إضافة إلى استخدام التقنيات للتسهيل على المستفيدين للوصول إلى عدالة ناجزة والحصول على حقهم العدلي».