توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لتكّون الضباب الكثيف على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يستمر التوقع بتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، الجوف والحدود الشمالية كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 30 - 10 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وبسرعة 40 - 20 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى 50 كم /ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي، ويصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي، ويصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وشرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة، مع تكّون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، ويصل إلى مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that the opportunity remains favorable for the formation of dense fog in parts of the Eastern Province, while the expectation continues for the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds in parts of the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders, as well as in parts of the Tabuk region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the east to southeast at a speed of 10-30 km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of 20-40 km/h in the southern part, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is mild in the northern and central parts, moderate in the southern part, and can become rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the north to northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the east to northeast in the southern part at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, reaching up to two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.