توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لتكّون الضباب الكثيف على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يستمر التوقع بتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، الجوف والحدود الشمالية كذلك على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 30 - 10 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وبسرعة 40 - 20 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى 50 كم /ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي، ويصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي، ويصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وشرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة، مع تكّون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، ويصل إلى مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.