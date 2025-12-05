The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that the opportunity remains favorable for the formation of dense fog in parts of the Eastern Province, while the expectation continues for the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds in parts of the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders, as well as in parts of the Tabuk region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the east to southeast at a speed of 10-30 km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of 20-40 km/h in the southern part, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is mild in the northern and central parts, moderate in the southern part, and can become rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the north to northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the east to northeast in the southern part at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, reaching up to two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.