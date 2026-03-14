The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, made a phone call today to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the call, the Crown Prince expressed his condolences and sympathy for the death of Mr. Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said - may God have mercy on him - asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Oman expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his sincere fraternal feelings.