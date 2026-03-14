أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم بسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق.

وعبَّر ولي العهد خلال الاتصال عن تعازيه ومواساته له في وفاة السيد فهد بن محمود آل سعيد -رحمه الله-، سائلًا المولى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته.

فيما أعرب سلطان عُمان عن شكره وتقديره لولي العهد على مشاعره الأخوية الصادقة.